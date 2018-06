Marvin Bagley | Center/Forward Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (19) / 3/14/1999 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 235 Share: Tweet

The Sacramento Kings have taken Marvin Bagley with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The Duke freshman has the potential to be a 20-10 guy in the NBA after posting averages of 21.0 points, 11.1 boards, 1.5 dimes, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks. Bagley runs the floor as well as any big man and he made 39.7% from deep last year, so he certainly fits the 2018 style. The Kings claim they had Bagley as the top player on their board and would have taken him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Several reports have the Kings locked in on Marvin Bagley III as the No. 2 pick. Within the last 30 minutes, multiple ESPN reports from different reporters, USA Today, Yahoo! Sports, the New York Times, local beat reports, and others have all said the Kings are going with Bagley. It's a little odd that so many people are reporting this, so someone clearly wants the world to assume Sacramento is going with Bagley. Regardless, Bagley would become the best offensive option in their frontcourt and would likely start.

The Kings have been "zeroing in" on Marvin Bagley III for the No 2 pick barring a late change, according to Marc Spears of ESPN.com. Spears has plenty of connections with the Bay Area and NBCS had already reported that Bagley was the guy, so to sounds like the Kings have a new power forward, assuming a team doesn't make a big offer to move up. Source: Marc Spears on Twitter