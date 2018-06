DeAndre Ayton said he knows he is going No. 1 in the NBA Draft this month.

Ayton added that the Suns did not tell him that he is going No. 1, but he just knows he will be the first player off the board. He is not going to work out for any other team after his workout in Phoenix today, and he got to know the Suns players today. General manager Ryan McDonough said Ayton was impressive in his 1-on-0 workout and was making "shot after shot" in different game simulations. For now, the University of Arizona product is likely staying close to where he's been working out this summer.