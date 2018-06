Mikal Bridges | Forward Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (21) / 8/30/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 200 Share: Tweet

The Suns have traded Zhaire Smith and and 2021 first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Mikal Bridges. Bridges had local ties to Philly and was reportedly a target of coach Brett Brown's, but the Sixers opted for the lure of Zhaire Smith, a potential 3-and-D specialist. The trade leaves Bridges in an uncertain situation with Deandre Ayton, Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss and Jared Dudley on the roster, but it shouldn't take long for him to find minutes in the frontcourt of a rebuilding team. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The 76ers selected Mikal Bridges with the No. 10 pick of the NBA Draft. The 76ers know Bridges well because his mom is a VP for the HR department with the team, and coach Brett Brown has been targeting the wing for a while, according to ESPN. In his third season at Villanova, Bridges helped his team to the title with averages of 17.7 points, 5.3 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks. Bridges also shot the ball well from deep at 43.5%, but he wasn’t great at getting his own shot with 95.2% of his 104 treys coming off an assist last season while his two-point percentage dropped in each of his last two years. He does have length as a wing at 6’7" and could be a wonderful 3-and-D guy due to a limited handle. He's a little buried on the depth chart, so Bridges will have to earn a regular role.

Mikal Bridges believes he'd be a "perfect fit" with the 76ers. If Bridges is still available when Philly comes on the board with the No. 10 overall selection on draft day, they could certainly look his way. "He’s got the ability to put it on the deck, create not only for himself but for others, as well," said 76ers' VP of player personnel Marc Eversley, also praising his athleticism. Bridges would fill a need in Philly as a lockdown defender on the wing who can hit the 3-ball, but that wouldn't necessarily be the best spot for him in terms of fantasy hoops. Source: Bucks County Courier Times