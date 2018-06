Zhaire Smith | Guard Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (19) / 6/4/1999 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 195 Share: Tweet

Zhaire Smith was selected with Phoenix's 16th selection in the draft, but he was traded to Philadelphia for Mikal Bridges and a first-round pick. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the 76ers wanting to take Smith even at No. 10, but they manage to get him at 16 and pick up a 2021 first-round pick along with it. At 6’4" with a 6’10" wingspan, he’s one of the best athletes in the draft with his 41.5-inch max vert at the combine and finishing second in the sprint among combine participants (Josh Okogie), which likely explains why Puma signed Smith to a shoe deal already. Smith has said at workouts that he wanted to show how he fits in an up-tempo style, and he showed he could guard every perimeter position in the NBA. Stats wise, Smith did post outstanding efficiency at 62.4 TS% thanks to his 56/45/72 shooting line, averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 seals in 28.4 minutes per game. He'll have his work cut out for himself to get minutes on a fairly deep wing rotation.

Zhaire Smith said the 76ers wanted a second workout with him to look at his shooting and ball handling developments. With the exception of Jaren Jackson Jr., perhaps no player improved his draft stock over the past year more than Smith. He's one of he best athletes in the draft and is almost a lock to go in the top 20, or perhaps the 76ers even look at him at No. 10. Given how he made 45.0 percent from deep last year, maybe he can crack a rotation in his rookie season. Source: Jake Fischer on Twitter

The Suns worked out Zhaire Smith on Saturday. The Suns still hold the No. 16 pick and multiple selections in future drafts. Smith has been gaining some momentum on draft boards, and he's reportedly been invited to attend the draft. The Texas Tech wing averaged 11.3 points per game thanks to making 45.0 percent from deep last season. Source: Kellan Olson on Twitter