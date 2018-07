Mitchell Robinson | Center | #10 Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (20) / 4/1/1998 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 223 Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (6) / NY Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mitchell Robinson finished with nine points, eight rebounds, one steal and four blocks in the Knicks win over Atlanta on Saturday. Robinson, who the Knicks scooped up with the 36th overall pick in the draft, exceeded expectations in his summer league debut. He had not played an organized basketball game in nearly a year and a half, as he decided to skip his freshman season of college to prepare for the draft. His athleticism was on display all night, as Robinson did a terrific job protecting the rim. On the negative side, he missed three of his four free throws and was whistled for six fouls. However, considering he's still knocking off rust, it was a very promising first game for the second-rounder oozing potential.

Coach David Fizdale said that Mitchell Robinson has shown no rust in 5-on-5 scrimmages. Robinson did not play in college last season due to a suspension. Fizdale likes the No. 36 to be his man in the middle on what could be a long lineup. Robinson's athleticism is among the best in the draft class, and he'll be a good bet for several highlights over the next week. If he explodes in Vegas, maybe he can spend time in the NBA in his rookie year. Source: Marc Berman on Twitter

President Steve Mills said he believes the coaching staff can help Mitchell Robinson "grow and succeed." Perry said he saw Robinson in high school tournaments to recognize his athleticism. No player in the NBA Draft had more off-court concerns than Robinson, but he's one of the bounciest bigs with his 7'4" wingspan on his 7'1" frame. If Enes Kanter opts out along with Kyle O'Quinn already opting out, maybe Robinson only has a couple small hurdles to get minutes down the line. Source: Knicks on Twitter