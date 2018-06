Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Guard Team: Los Angeles Clippers Age / DOB: (19) / 7/12/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 170 Share: Tweet

The Hornets selected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the 11th pick in the 2018 draft and then traded him to the LA Clippers in exchange for No. 12 pick Miles Bridges and two-second selections. Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the fittest players in combine history at just 3.0% body fat, which was the lowest at the combine in a decade (Aaron Brooks 2.7%), and has prototype PG size at 6’6" with a seven-foot wingspan. SGA picked up serious steam this past week for his pre-draft showing as a two-way guard with several reports of teams wanting to trade up to get him. He also showed he can get to the rim at will with 44.3% of his shots coming from within three feet, and he lived in the pick-and-roll at UK as an 86th percentile scorer in that play. He does have a wonky form on his jumper, so he’ll need to work on that to become a well-rounded offensive weapon.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "patently refused" to work out for the Cavs and he "doesn't seem" like he wants to play there, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com. Interesting. SGA didn't reveal all of his workouts, but he reportedly worked out for the Clippers, Knicks and Hornets. The Cavs do hold the No. 8 pick and are likely to grab a PG, so this may help someone like Collin Sexton. Source: ESPN Cleveland on Twitter

If the 76ers trade the No. 10 pick, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be a potential target, or he could go to Charlotte at No. 11, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. SGA continues to rise up draft boards as arguably the best non-Doncic point guard in the draft. Gilgeous-Alexander's length is his best asset and he performed nicely in pick-and-roll plays at Kentucky. He has a chance to go as high as No. 6 and may even start day one. He's an attractive dynasty target. Source: Adrian Wojnaorwski on Twitter