De'Anthony Melton | Guard | #6 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (20) / 5/28/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 190 College: USC Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (16) / HOU

De'Anthony Melton scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and had 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in the Rockets summer league win over the Clippers on Monday. He continues to improve as the summer league goes on, posting his best stat line yet. Melton obviously had some rust after having to sit out last season due to NCAA investigation but is starting to prove just how talented he is. Thing is, he's on a very talented team so he'll likely see his fair share of G-League minutes in 2018-19.

De'Anthony Melton notched 17 points (6-of-12 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), two 3-pointers, five rebounds, four steals and one block in just 23 minutes on Sunday. The No. 46 pick was at his best late in this game, helping Houston earn a comeback 87-81 victory. His upside has been partially obscured by the shadow of an NCAA investigation involving bribery, but he's a lottery talent who can develop at his own pace in Houston's stacked backcourt. He's likely to spend most of his time in the G League while Chris Paul, James Harden and Eric Gordon are healthy.

De'Anthony Melton made 3-of-15 from the field for six points with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and four turnovers in 30 minutes against the Pacers on Friday. The rust was there for a player who missed last season due to an investigation regarding his eligibility at USC after a close family friend was linked to a bribery scandal. Clearly, the Rockets want him to shoot the rock, and we've heard GM Daryl Morey talk up his rookie. Expect a lot of G League run in his first season.