Robert Williams | Center | #1 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (20) / 10/17/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 237 College: Texas A&M Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (27) / BOS

Robert Williams (left knee) will not return on Friday. He had a big ice pack on his left knee as he came out for halftime. Williams went to the locker room under his own power, and hopefully it's just a bruise. He showed his explosive style with some impressive work under the boards, and showed he can make jumpers, too.

Robert Williams showed up to summer league practice on Monday. He's already on thin ice with the team after missing his conference call and his flight to the first summer league practice. The Celtics will be handling this "internally," and the rookie has a mountain to climb if he wants to crack the rotation right away with Al Horford, Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis all vying for minutes. Source: Adam Himmelsbach on Twitter

Robert Williams missed his flight and was not in attendance at his first Summer League practice with the Celtics on Sunday. Celtics assistant coach Jay Larranaga said he was disappointed with Williams, and that they'll be handling this issue internally. Williams also overslept and was late for a conference call with Boston media after the draft, so image-wise, he hasn't gotten off to a great start with the Celtics. Williams has the potential to be an elite rim protector in the league, but it's unlikely he'll be an impact player his rookie year. Source: Jay King on Twitter