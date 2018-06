Kevin Huerter, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, reportedly underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand on Wednesday.

Huerter is expected to make a full recovery in two months time, and while he will be forced to miss Summer League, this isn't expected to dramatically affect his draft stock. He was reportedly dealing with the hand injury at the combine, but played through it, only shutting down his workouts once he received a promise from a team selecting in the 20s. The Jazz have expressed a lot of interest in Huerter to this point, so maybe they were the ones that promised to grab him.