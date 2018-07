He rolled his right foot in the first half and he was able to limp to the locker room. Shamet gets ruled out at halftime, and hopefully he won't miss much time.

The Sixers selected Landry Shamet with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Sixers need shooters and that's what Shamet brings to the table. He’s an offense-first guard coming out of Wichita State, averaging 14.9 points, 3.2 boards, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.6 treys. He has useful size at 6’5" with a shorter wingspan, but Shamet showed he can thrive in today’s pick-and-roll schemes as one of the best shooters in the draft. He did suffer a fractured left foot in 2015, but he’s been healthy for the most part since recovering from that.