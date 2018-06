Some members of the Knicks organization came away "very impressed" by Kentucky's Kevin Knox after his performance in a group workout on Saturday, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

According to the report, Knox competed with Miles Bridges, and the Knicks asked about Knox's availability after the draft. Knox is suddenly rising up draft boards as the second youngest player in the draft. The 6'9" forward could certainly be an option for the Knicks at No. 9, and he would be on the fantasy radar on that shallow roster.