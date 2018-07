Lonnie Walker | Guard | #6 Team: San Antonio Spurs Age / DOB: (19) / 12/14/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 204 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (18) / SA Share: Tweet

Lonnie Walker IV sprained an ankle and is out for the rest of summer league. He' seen enough action already, and it's not considered serious at all. The Spurs are playing in their finale on Friday, so again there's no need to worry whatsoever. With Kyle Anderson gone, maybe LW4 can find a way to get minutes in his rookie season. Based on this month, he's shown he can impact a game somewhat soon. Source: Michael Wright on Twitter

Lonnie Walker scored 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting during Tuesday's Summer League loss to Portland, adding two boards, two triples, one steal and three turnovers in 25 minutes. Walker got off to a quick start, scoring eight points in the first quarter of action and he also threw down an impressive putback slam during the second quarter (link below), but he continues to struggle with efficiency. Walker did appear to tweak something in his right leg during the second half, but after a quick checkup on the bench, he got back out there and he wasn't sporting a noticeable limp. Source: San Antonio Spurs on Twitter

Lonnie Walker came through with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, one 3-pointer and three steals in Sunday's Summer League win over Washington. Walker struggled to get his shot to drop through the first half of action, but after Derrick White went down with a hamstring injury, Walker was asked to do more offensively and responded well. He hasn't been all that efficient in Las Vegas, connecting on just 36% of his shot attempts, and the shooting percentages could be an issue his rookie year. Jarron Blossomgame finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, one steal, two blocks and one triple across 31 minutes.