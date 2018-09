Latest News Recent News

Nets rookie Dzanan Musa hurt his right ankle during a FIBA game this weekend, but wrote that he'd "be back for ... the beginning of the training camp." The severity of the injury will be assessed by Brooklyn on Monday, and initially it seems that reports by Bosnian media of an Achilles injury were incorrect. Musa's own tweet refutes that report, given his projected timetable, but we'll know more within a few days. Source: NetsDaily

Dzanan Musa scored 15 points and with nine assists Thursday night in Finland during a loss on his Bosnia national team. He played some point guard and almost helped his team overcome a 21-point deficit. Musa's size at 6'9" combined with his multiple-position flexibility will make him a very intriguing prospect on the Nets this season. However, the 29th pick in the draft still has some work to do before he locks up fantasy value in most leagues. Source: Nets Daily

Dzanan Musa has added 15 pounds since the draft. "As far as my physical predisposition is concerned, no one has to worry, I have put on seven kilograms in a 25-day period so I do not have to have any disadvantages by the start of the season, and I will try to give my team immediate input," Musa said. We've heard the rookie say he wants to play multiple positions, so the added weight should help. He's still a long-shot to play big minutes in Brooklyn's crowded wing rotation. Source: Nets Daily