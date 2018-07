Josh Okogie made 2-of-10 from the field for 10 points with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, three blocks, five turnovers and one 3-pointer in 33 minutes against the Nuggets on Friday.

His motor was the big headline with emphatic defensive plays around the rim. Okogie struggled on offense to start this one, but showed off his strength on an and-one bucket at the rim and even had some nice dimes. He was a good jump shooter at Georgia Tech and will get ample opportunity to keep chucking in Vegas.