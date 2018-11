Gary Clark | Forward | #6 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (23) / 11/16/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 230 College: Cincinnati Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Gary Clark (hip) said he intends to play Thursday vs. the Warriors. Clark is officially being listed as questionable, but he was confident that he'd be able to power through the hip issue when asked directly about his status for tonight's game. "Yup! [I'm playing]," said Clark, "I’ve played two months with a broken ankle. This is nothing." Clark has seen increased minutes with Carmelo Anthony off the floor, but he's still not really doing enough to warrant a roster spot in most settings. Source: Stefano Fusaro on Twitter

Gary Clark (hip contusion) is questionable for Thursday against the Warriors. He only played 15 minutes last night as the Rockets used six players for 33-plus minutes in Denver Clark was playing minutes in the 30s over the weekend and coach Mike D'Antoni apparently likes his defensive presence enough to let Carmelo Anthony walk. Even with big minutes, Clark is not going to get enough shots or add enough stats to be worth owning in fantasy. Source: Mark Berman on Twitter

Gary Clark played well in 33 bench minutes on Sunday with six points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer. The Rockets came in as the only team yet to win at home this season, but they defeated the visiting Pacers to improve to 5-7 tonight. Gerald Green was out with a sprained right ankle and Carmelo Anthony was purportedly out due to illness, though multiple reports suggest his future with the Rockets is uncertain. Melo's absence can only help Clark, who could creep onto the 14-team radar if he's consistently playing 22-26 minutes per game. Just keep an eye on him.