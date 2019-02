Latest News Recent News

Kenrich Williams will start Monday's game vs. the Pacers, replacing Solomon Hill in the starting lineup. Williams has played well over the last three games, most recently scoring 12 points, with eight rebounds, three assists, and two 3-pointers in a February 2 loss to the Spurs. As a result the rookie out of TCU is being rewarded with his first NBA start. With Julius Randle (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) still out of the lineup, Williams is worth considering as a late DFS addition. Source: Andrew Lopez on Twitter

Kenrich Williams scored a career-high 21 points with eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five 3-pointers in 38 minutes against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Wow. The TCU product had only scored 27 points and four dimes in his NBA career prior today, and he just had 16 boards on Tuesday. Williams has also closed out both games in this back-to-back set, and the Pelicans look like they'll be rebuilding. He's creeping onto the radar in deeper leagues, but obviously his value would go away when Julius Randle (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (calf) can return.

Kenrich Williams hauled in a career-high 16 rebounds to go with eight points, one assist and one block in 30 minutes vs. the Rockets on Tuesday. This came out of nowhere, with Williams having a total of 15 rebounds in 14 previous games. The 6'8" forward was out-hustling the Rockets tonight and stepped up for a Pelicans team that was missing E'Twaun Moore (rest), Elfrid Payton (ankle), Nikola Mirotic (calf), Anthony Davis (finger) and Julius Randle (ankle). Williams is on a two-way contract and has spent most of his time in the G-League, but he's worth keeping tabs on after a night like this if the Pelicans are able to move a few of the guys mentioned above and go into a rebuild.