Bruce Brown | Guard | #6 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (22) / 8/15/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 202 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (12) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2018-19: $838,464 2019-20: $1,416,852 2020-21: $1,663,861 {Non-Guaranteed} 2021-22: $2,079,826 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Bruce Brown is expected to start at point guard on Friday with Reggie Jackson (right ankle) still not quite ready for game action. Jackson is still working his way back from an ankle injury, which is allowing coach Dwane Casey to experiment with different lineups. Recently, Casey said that he sees a future for Brown at point guard, which is something to keep in mind if Jackson were to experience any sort of setback with his ankle because Casey likes Ish Smith in the second unit. For now, Brown is just a dynasty name to monitor. Source: Vincent Ellis on Twitter

Pistons coach Dwane Casey sees a future for Bruce Brown at point guard. "I’m definitely comfortable [at the point]. In college, coach [Jim] Larrañaga usually put the ball in my hands when the game was on the line. I’m comfortable," Brown said. "Everyone has always said that I could play point guard, but no one has actually ever put me at the position." The 6'5" rookie might not get a lot of run right away, but this is something to keep in mind if Reggie Jackson struggles to stay healthy. Brown is simply a dynasty stash for now. Source: The Athletic

Bruce Brown provided a rare highlight for the Pistons' Summer League team on Wednesday, scoring 15 points with 11 rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block. Brown did his damage in 32 minutes and it's safe to say that he's past the foot injury that hampered him last season. Detroit committed to the second-round pick on a multi-year deal -- he's likely to spend most of his rookie season in the G League with Stanley Johnson, Glenn Robinson III and Luke Kennard blocking his path to playing time.