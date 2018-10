Chandler Hutchison | Forward | #15 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (22) / 4/26/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 197 College: Boise State Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (22) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2018-19: $1,991,520 2019-20: $2,332,320 2020-21: $2,443,440 {Team Option} 2021-22: $4,019,459 {Team Option} 2022-23: $5,820,177 {Qualifying Offer} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chandler Hutchison will start at power forward against the Hornets on Friday. Coach Fred Hoiberg said he was considering this earlier in the day, and he'll throw his rookie out there. Jabari Parker is going to come off the bench and he's almost certainly going to close in a tight game. The Hornets have also gone small a lot, so there could be some Justin Holiday at the four or they could get Wendell Carter Jr. in there at times like they did in the preseason. Hutchison is a DFS punt of a deep-league flier for now. Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter

Chandler Hutchison is likely to start against the Hornets on Friday. If you're into pre-game warmups, he made 10-of-12 corner treys, so there's that. Besides Jabari Parker, Hutchison is really the only player with enough size to guard fours at 6'7", and he's had experience there in his pre-NBA days. If you're looking for a DFS punt in a high-scoring game or a deep-league dart throw, Hutchison could be your guy. Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter

Chandler Hutchison scored eight points with one rebound and one turnover in 13 minutes against the Hornets on Wednesday. He didn't get any minutes at the four tonight, but that might change for the 6'7" forward. Hutchison is nowhere near being worthy of an add unless you're in a ridiculously deep league, but we'll see what coach Fred Hoiberg does if Bobby Portis (knee) is out.