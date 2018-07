Jevon Carter | Guard | #9 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (22) / 9/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200 College: West Virginia Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (2) / MEM Share: Tweet

Jevon Carter scored 26 points with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block and one 3-pointer in 28 minutes against the Jazz on Saturday. He had a strong game on Thursday with Kobi Simmons sitting, but this time Carter did damage on offense with Kobi in the starting lineup next to him. Carter was viewed as a defense-first guard for his big-time steals numbers, but his offense has been eye-catching. If he has a big camp, maybe Carter can find some time with the big club before 2019.

Jevon Carter scored 19 points and had eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in Memphis’ summer league win over Oklahoma City on Thursday. This was undoubtedly his best performance of the summer league, looking good on the offensive end to go along with his strong D. Carter and fellow summer leaguer Kobi Simmons should be competing for the backup PG position as opening night approaches in October. Simmons didn't play today, so that explains Carter's increased opportunity on offense.

Grizzlies' rookie Jevon Carter was quiet on Sunday, shooting 4-of-12 from the field for 11 points, two 3-pointers, three rebounds and three turnovers in 22 minutes. Memphis grabbed Carter with the No. 32 pick and defense is his calling card, but he's done nothing to improve his fantasy stock in Vegas with 6.5 points on combined 5-of-18 shooting. A lot can happen before opening night, but right now it looks like Carter and Kobi Simmons (15 points, five turnovers, zero assists) are both battling for the backup PG job in Memphis.