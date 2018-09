Moritz Wagner | Forward | #15 Team: Los Angeles Lakers Age / DOB: (21) / 4/26/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 245 College: Michigan Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (25) / LAK Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Moe Wagner (left knee) has been ruled out for the preseason due to a knee contusion. He dealt with a left knee injury way back in July in Las Vegas, and he's never been able to get right. This will undoubtedly affect his chances at minutes with his lack of practice. The Lakers have already talked about playing Kyle Kuzma at the five, and this could give Ivica Zubac a shot at minutes behind JaVale McGee. Source: Tania Ganguli on Twitter

Moritz Wagner (left knee bruise) hasn't been cleared to participate in training camp. Wagner hurt himself back on July 10 and an MRI confirmed that he bruised his knee. We haven't had substantial injury updates since then, but the fact that he's not playing six weeks later is obviously worrisome. L.A. views Wagner as a big man who can spread the court around LeBron James, but fantasy owners must hedge their bets until he's fully recovered. Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter

Moe Wagner said that his knee injury from Las Vegas affected his offseason plans the last few months. This is somewhat discouraging news for a rookie. It can take some time to learn the NBA game, so Wagner missing time likely means he won't be getting minutes for the foreseeable future. That said, there's an opportunity there for him with the Lakers having so many center minutes up for grabs. Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter