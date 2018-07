Aaron Holiday | Guard | #7 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (21) / 9/30/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185 College: UCLA Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 1 (23) / IND Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Aaron Holiday, Edmond Sumner, Ben Moore, Alex Poythress and T.J. Leaf will start on Friday. We should see a lot of T.J. Leaf at power forward today and Holiday will run the offense. Poythress was reportedly waived earlier today, but he could have some extra motivation after the move. Source: Scott Agness on Twitter

The Indiana Pacers selected Aaron Holiday with the 23rd pick in the 2018 NBA draft. His brother, Jrue, is coming off one of the best defensive seasons for a guard last year, and perhaps that helped Aaron’s draft stock. Holiday is far from a finished product and he’s a bit undersized at 6’1", but his 6’8" wingspan helped him get into passing lanes and rip ball-handlers last year. In his junior season, he averaged 20.3 points, 3.7 boards, 5.8 dimes, 1.3 steals and 2.7 treys on a 46/43/83 shooting line. Both Darren Collison and Cory Joseph have just one year left on their current contracts, so Holiday could be their PG of the future if he impresses next season.

Aaron Holiday has scheduled a workout with the Knicks. The brother of Jrue and Justin, Aaron averaged 20.3 points, 5.8 assists, 2.7 triples, 1.3 steals and 3.8 turnovers per game on 46.1% shooting as a junior at UCLA. He's the third notable point guard that the Knicks will take a look at in addition to Trae Young and Colin Sexton, but most mocks have Holiday coming off the board in the late teens to early 20s and the Knicks have the No. 9 pick. Source: ESPN