Kostas Antetokounmpo | Forward | #50 Team: Dallas Mavericks Age / DOB: (20) / 11/20/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 195 College: Dayton Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (30) / PHI

Latest News Recent News

The Mavs signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract. He had a solid 10-point game on Friday, so the Mavs immediately rewarded him. Antetokounmpo is a pure project as the No. 60 pick, but obviously the allure is there from his brother, Giannis. Kostas likely needs at least one year in the G League before he's close to a rotation spot. Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Giannis, was taken by the Mavericks, via Philly, with the last pick in the NBA Draft. Giannis' little brother averaged just 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15.1 minutes per game at Dayton last season, and canceled all of his workouts, meaning he must have had a promise from the Mavericks, or Sixers, securing his spot in history. His numbers weren't all that impressive at Dayton, but if he turns into at all resembling his big bro, who knows what could happen?

Kostas Antetokounmpo will remain in the 2018 draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Giannis' younger brother averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15.1 minutes per game at Dayton last season. Per Givony, Antetokounmpo "has mysteriously elected to cancel all of his remaining scheduled private NBA workouts. Expect rampant speculation among NBA teams as to why." It would appear Kostas has secured a guarantee from at least one NBA team, likely in the second round. Source: Jonathan Givony ‏on Twitter