John Collins (sore ankle) will be sitting this one out, so Spellman will start and could see a decent amount of minutes today. Alex Poythress could also see an uptick in minutes, but neither of these guys will be impact players once the games start to matter. Joining Spellman in the starting five will be Trae Young, Kent Bazemore, Taurean Prince and Alex Len.

Omari Spellman scored five points with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer in 20 minutes against the Grizzlies on Friday.

He is expected to play most of his minutes at power forward, but Spellman could potentially have the size to play at the five. He'll have to earn his minutes and he may be behind Vince Carter to start the year, but he could be a factor later in the year.