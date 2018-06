The Boston College shooting guard is a little undersized at 6’5" with his 6’7" wingspan, but Robinson has said he thinks he can play point guard. "I feel like my leadership ability, my play-making is something that sometimes I didn’t get to show at BC, just being the two guard and having to score a lot of points sometimes and not being able to play with the ball in my hands as much," Robinson said. He was a terrific scorer at 20.8 points per game with his 40.9 3P%, and he was one of the better halfcourt guards in the NCAA. He'll get to learn from one of the better combo guards in the NBA with Lou Williams by his side, but Robinson has some work to do to get into the rotation and he's likely behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well.

There’s a growing belief that Boston College’s Jerome Robinson will be selected in the middle of the first round according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Robinson has had workouts with the Spurs, Hawks, Bucks, Timberwolves, Jazz, and Clippers, and he might work out with the Hornets and Wizards this week as well. These teams fall in the 11-21 range, and it's worth noting that he'll be in the green room on draft night. The 6'6" guard put up 20.7 points on 48.5% shooting as a Junior to go with 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 triples.