Elie Okobo | Guard | #6 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (20) / 10/23/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 180 Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (1) / PHO Share: Tweet

Coach Igor Kokoskov said Elie Okobo can be an "elite point guard" in the NBA. Okobo was a little sloppy with the ball in France and some thought he might be better on the wing, but the Suns sound fully committed he'll be at the one. General manager Ryan McDonough said the Suns had Elie Okobo "a lot higher than 31." Kokoskov said Okobo's speed jumped out when they were scouting him, which also ties into how the Suns want to push the pace next season. The team also said he vastly improved over the last six months, so Okobo is a name to remember this summer.

Suns GM Ryan McDonough confirmed that Elie Okobo will be on the Suns roster in 2018-19. The Suns nabbed Okobo with the first pick in the second round on Thursday night, and the French product will not be a draft-and-stash. However, it remains to be seen if he can earn a spot in the rotation next season. We should have a better idea on his projected status after the Vegas summer league. Source: Gerald Bourguet on Twitter