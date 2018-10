Jalen Brunson | Guard | #13 Team: Dallas Mavericks Age / DOB: (22) / 8/31/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190 College: Villanova Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (3) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2018-19: $1,230,000 2019-20: $1,416,852 2020-21: $1,663,861 2021-22: $1,802,057 {Non-Guaranteed} Share: Tweet

Jalen Brunson is getting the start against the Raptors on Friday night. Coach Rick Carlisle called Brunson a top-15 player in the draft, so his words match his actions here. Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) could possibly miss more time, and Brunson has been solid in his time off the bench. He's only worth a flier in deep leagues for now. Source: Eddie Sefko on Twitter

Jalen Brunson scored three points with one rebound, one assist and one 3-pointer in 19 minutes against the Suns on Wednesday, It was a mild surprise to see him get this much playing time and that may continue as Devin Harris recovers from a hammy pull. Brunson is only on the radar in super deep leagues.

Jalen Brunson finished Sunday's win in Vegas with six points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes of action. Brunson started alongside Dennis Smith Jr. tonight, which will be interesting if it continues -- Luka Doncic isn't going to play in Summer League. He's a polished player with two NCAA championships under his belt, and projects as DSJ's primary backup this season -- the Mavs' only other option (currently) is J.J. Barea. Brunson is a combined 4-of-23 from the field in two games during Summer League, and has a lot to prove before earning fantasy owners' trust.