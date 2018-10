Latest News Recent News

Rodions Kurucs (left ankle) had X-rays on his injured ankle after Saturday's game and the results were negative. Kurucs is said to have a mild sprain, which is good news. He was having a good game before turning his ankle, so hopefully he doesn't miss much time. The Nets are already shorthanded and need him off the bench at multiple positions. Stay tuned. Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter

Rodions Kurucs turned his left ankle and had to be helped off the court during Saturday's game against the Pacers. He was playing defense on Cory Joseph and his left foot caught Ed Davis' foot to cause the roll. Kurucs was having a wonderful game before his injury as he helped the Nets at power forward today. It wasn't a really bad roll, so hopefully he won't be out long. The Nets are going to have to go super small when Jared Dudley is on the bench. Source: Anthony Puccio on Twitter

Rodions Kurucs scored three points with one rebound, one assist and one 3-pointer in 11 minutes on Wednesday. He slotted in right behind Caris LeVert as the backup three, and overall it went well for the rookie. Kurucs made a corner trey and wasn't really asked to do too much on offense besides sit on the arc. He won't have value while the backcourt is healthy and would likely fall out of the rotation when Allen Crabbe returns.