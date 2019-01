Latest News Recent News

Devonte' Graham (right ankle sprain) is questionable to play on Friday in Portland. Graham was forced out of Tuesday's game with the ankle sprain, and with Friday's game being the first of a back-to-back set, we'd say he's probably a bit closer to doubtful. We should get another update following Friday's shootaround, but with Jeremy Lamb back, Graham is pretty much irrelevant in fantasy hoops. Source: Charlotte Hornets PR on Twitter

Devonte' Graham hurt his right ankle on Tuesday vs. the Clippers and limped back to the locker room, finishing with three points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one triple in 13 minutes. He could potentially miss some time based on how it looked, but it may not matter much with the Hornets getting Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) back. Deep-league owners can move on.

Devonte' Graham was solid in his second start of the season on Saturday, scoring 10 points with three rebounds, eight assists and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes. He saw most of the late run before the Nuggets put the game out of reach, but the Hornets giving up a lot of points in his two starts could put him on thin ice as a starter. Still, he has played next to Kemba Walker before Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) went down, so Graham should have some short-term value for PG-needy owners.