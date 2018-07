Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk | Guard | #7 Team: Los Angeles Lakers Age / DOB: (21) / 6/10/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 212 College: Kansas Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 2 (17) / LAK Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Svi Mykhailiuk, who was one of the heroes in Monday's semifinal win, hit just 3-of-10 shots and 2-of-7 3-pointers for 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 91-73 loss to the Blazers. The Blazers take home the trophy while the Lakers saw their winning streak end at 12 games. Svi was 0-for-6 in the first half and the Lakers were 0-for-10 from downtown in the first half, finishing the game with just three 3-pointers on 39 percent shooting for the game. The Lakers were clearly tired after the winning streak and a double-overtime win Tuesday. Svi earned second-team honors in Vegas, while teammate Josh Hart earned the MVP Award and first-team honors. The 47th pick in the draft has a chance to be a nice role player for the Lakers this season, but it's hard to see him being a big fantasy factor, as of now.

Svi Mykhailiuk hit 12-of-20 shots and 6-of-11 3-pointers for 31 points, four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes of Monday's thrilling double-overtime 112-109 win over the Cavaliers to help the Lakers stay undefeated and advance to the Final on Tuesday night. Svi, the 47th pick, has had a great summer and is finalizing a three-year deal with the Lakers. He came into this one playing very well and had his best game yet tonight. The Lakers might have gotten a steal at 47, but he's still not likely to make a fantasy impact this season. This marked the first time that we know of that two SL teammates have gone for 30 points (Josh Hart had 37). Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter

The Lakers and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk are finalizing a three-year, $4.6 million rookie deal, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. L.A. selected Mykhailiuk with the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He's played well thus far in summer league action. He scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers and had nine rebounds, one assist and one block in a win over the Sixers on Saturday. However, he'll have a tough time cracking the Lakers rotation during the regular season. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter