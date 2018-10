Allonzo Trier | Guard | #14 Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (22) / 1/17/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 205 College: Arizona Share: Tweet

Allonzo Trier went off against the Nets on Wednesday, scoring 25 points with four rebounds, one assist, one block and one 3-pointer in 26 minutes. Someone wants a rotation spot. Trier scored 13 points in his debut, and he was at 20 at half in this game. Coach David Fizdale called him a "natural scorer" and also praised him on Monday. "Alonzo Trier knows how to get to that rim and he’s exciting and I don’t necessarily over-coach his situations when he keeps it in his hands a little longer," Fizdale said. Perhaps no Knicks guard is better at getting his own shot, so maybe he can earn a decent role. He's on the radar in deep leagues. Source: Mike Vorkunov on Twitter

Knicks rookie G Alonzo Trier has impressed coach David Fizdale during training camp. The Knicks have recorded six chase-down blocks from Trier so far, indicating his speed, motor and timing in the open court. Even if he continues to play well during the preseason, he's likely to spend most of his time in the G League this season. Source: Ian Begley on Twitter

Allonzo Trier started and had 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a. 3-pointer in 30 minutes of Tuesday's SL loss to the Lakers. He's likely to spend a lot of time in the G-League this season, but he's played very well in Summer League so far.