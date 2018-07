Sidelined

Lonzo Ball (knee) is "ready to compete" for minutes this season, a source told Bill Oram of The Athletic.

We're still waiting on the details on his reported torn meniscus in his left knee. Ball is expected to be healthy for camp, but of course the focus is now on Rajon Rondo joining the Lakers on a one-year, $9 million deal. The Lakers presumably aren't done this offseason based on how they've racked up one-year deals and still have all of their younger key pieces. Ball did show promise before his knee injury, so he could be a solid pick in the middle rounds of drafts next year. His ADP could rise if he's dealt, too.