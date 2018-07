Preston had some nice plays in his debut on Friday night. He's on a two-way deal and hopefully this quad issue won't keep him out long.

Billy Preston scored nine points with four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 19 minutes against the Wizards on Friday.

The Cavs signed him to a two-way deal, so he made good on that right away. Preston enters a team without much depth, and maybe he can make it on to big club after a Kevin Love trade. We'll see if he makes a bigger impact in Vegas.