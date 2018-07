Trevon Bluiett had another outstanding offensive game on Saturday, scoring 26 points with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and six 3-pointers in 21 minutes.

He was undrafted in 2018 after earning second-team All-American honors last year. He also was an All-Big East first teamer three times in his time at Xavier. He scored 24 points in 19 minutes yesterday, and now he should get heavy run with Frank Jackson out. Maybe he gets a camp invite, but he has the attention of DFS players in Vegas.