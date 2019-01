Theo Pinson | Guard | #10 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (23) / 11/5/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 218 College: North Carolina Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Theo Pinson thrived in his new role in the rotation on Friday, scoring a team-high 19 points with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in 26 minutes against the Knicks. Wow. The 19 points matches his NBA career total and he had gone just 1-of-11 from deep in his NBA career, too. Pinson was in the rotation to offset the loss of Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb), so there's a chance he could continue to get decent minutes. Plus, he can make plays to go with his scoring, so it's a natural fit for the offense. He even played late in the game, and coach Kenny Atkinson was asked about it after the game. "We didn't wanna take him out," Atkinson said. He's not exactly an add in even most 14-team formats, but owners in deep leagues may want to give him a look with Pinson showing some promise in the G League. Source: Bryan Fonseca on Twitter

Theo Pinson made his first NBA field goal against the Bucks on Saturday, scoring six points with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one turnover in 28 minutes. He was 0-of-4 from the field in his previous 16 minutes, but Pinson was needed today after the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) injury. Even if RHJ does miss time, Allen Crabbe could be back for Wednesday to push Pinson down the depth chart.

The Nets have converted Theo Pinson's contract into a two-way deal. This move was telegraphed by GM Sean Marks last month, but it only allows for Pinson to spend 45 days with the Nets. He'll be developing in the G League for most of the season and we'll let you know if there's any reason to notice him in fantasy. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter