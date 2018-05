Juwan Howard | Center/Forward | #5 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (45) / 2/7/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'9" / 250 College: Michigan Drafted: 1994 / Rd. 1 (5) / WAS Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Juwan Howard will interview for the Pistons' vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Howard was a candidate for the Knicks' job before they hired David Fizdale, and he's been serving as an assistant coach for Miami since 2013. The Pistons will reportedly also interview Dwane Casey, Kenny Smith and Spurs assistant Ime Udoka for the job. It appears they hope to move quickly, as they recently brought in former head coaches Bernie Bickerstaff and Jim Lynam to help expedite the hiring process. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Knicks are expected to interview Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard for their head coaching vacancy, sources told ESPN's Zach Lowe. Howard joins David Blatt, Mike Budenholzer, Mark Jackson, James Borrego, David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse, Kenny Smith, Jay Larranaga and Mike Woodson as known candidates on New York's list, but it's not yet clear where the Knicks are in their quest to find the right individual. For what it's worth, Stackhouse, Fizdale, and Budenholzer are believed to have made strong impressions. Source: ESPN

Juwan Howard has been promoted from player development coach to assistant coach with the Miami Heat. The Heat demoted assistant coaches Ron Rothstein and Bob McAdoo to make room for Howard on the bench. Juwan was part of Miami's 2012 championship team, and was the only member of the Fab Five to win a championship (although he was more of a locker room presence than a contributor to the stat sheet when they won). Howard had a long and successful NBA career, and now he will embark on the path of coaching. Source: NBC Sports