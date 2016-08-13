Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Fred Hoiberg | Guard
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 10/15/1972
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 210
College:
Iowa State
Drafted:
1995 / Rd. 2 (52) / IND
Latest News
Recent News
Fred Hoiberg said he'd like to go with a nine-man rotation for the final month of the season.
"Obviously consistency with the rotation is something that we're going to strive for here the rest of the season," Hoiberg said. "I think you saw that in the game against Charlotte where we basically played nine... The plan is to tighten things up here in this last 16 [games] and hopefully make a push." Paul Zipser, Jerian Grant, and Michael Carter-Williams all picked up DNP-CDs on Monday night, while Joffrey Lauvergne only saw three minutes off the bench, and that will likely be the trend moving forward. That's good news for guys like Nikola Mirotic and Rajon Rondo.
Mar 15 - 1:05 PM
Source:
ESPN
Bulls GM Gar Forman and executive vice president John Paxton's jobs in Chicago are reportedly safe, even if the Bulls miss the playoffs this season.
While Chicago management has made some questionable decisions in the past, such as trading away LaMarcus Aldridge for Tyrus Thompson or more recently putting together a backcourt featuring Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo and expecting it to work; it hasn't all been bad for the Chicago brass. They did extract some nice value with the Derrick Rose trade, and nabbing both Taj Gibson and Jimmy Butler with late first-round picks were undeniable home runs. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf values continuity with the front office, so for now, Forman and Paxton are safe in Chicago.
Feb 8 - 10:40 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Coach Fred Hoiberg said he's considering a lineup change for Friday against the Heat.
The best guess here would be for the Bulls to just go no-PG right out of the gate. Paul Zipser has surprisingly been closing out games and may actually get the start in that scenario. Part of that is because Zipser doesn't shoot much, so he won't take shots away from Jimmy Butler or Dwyane Wade. We'll look for more hints along the way, but there's little reason to make a fantasy move at this time.
Jan 27 - 3:21 PM
Source:
Vincent Goodwill on Twitter
Fred Hoiberg acknowledged that it's his responsibility to get the Bulls playing more "consistent basketball."
"We’ve got to be more consistent on a nightly basis and that’s on me," he said. After an up-and-down inaugural season as Chicago's head coach, Hoiberg has a completely new cast of characters to work with and will have to tweak his approach in order to fit the personnel on the roster. "It's going to take sacrifice," Hoiberg added.
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 02:43:00 PM
Source:
CSN Chicago
Fred Hoiberg wants to go with 9-man rotation
Mar 15 - 1:05 PM
Mar 15 - 1:05 PM
Report: Gar Forman, Paxton safe in Chicago
Feb 8 - 10:40 AM
Feb 8 - 10:40 AM
Hoiberg considering a lineup change?
Jan 27 - 3:21 PM
Jan 27 - 3:21 PM
Fred Hoiberg looking to implement consistency
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 02:43:00 PM
1995
IND
15
5.7
0.5
1.3
.421
0.1
0.2
.333
1.0
1.2
.833
0.3
0.3
0.6
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.8
2.1
1996
IND
47
12.2
1.4
3.3
.429
0.6
1.5
.414
1.3
1.6
.792
0.3
1.4
1.7
0.9
0.5
0.6
0.1
1.1
4.8
1997
IND
65
13.4
1.3
3.4
.383
0.5
1.3
.376
0.9
1.1
.855
0.2
1.7
1.9
0.7
0.3
0.6
0.0
1.6
4.0
1998
IND
12
7.3
0.5
1.8
.286
0.1
0.8
.111
0.5
0.5
1.000
0.2
0.8
0.9
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.9
1.6
1999
CHI
31
27.3
2.9
7.4
.387
1.0
3.0
.340
2.2
2.5
.908
0.2
3.3
3.5
2.7
1.4
1.3
0.1
2.1
9.0
2000
CHI
74
30.4
2.9
6.7
.438
1.4
3.4
.412
1.8
2.1
.866
0.3
3.9
4.2
3.6
1.0
1.3
0.2
2.1
9.1
2001
CHI
79
17.8
1.5
3.7
.416
0.3
1.2
.261
1.0
1.2
.840
0.2
2.4
2.7
1.7
0.4
0.8
0.1
1.1
4.4
2002
CHI
63
12.4
0.8
2.0
.389
0.1
0.3
.238
0.7
0.8
.820
0.2
2.0
2.2
1.1
0.4
0.6
0.1
0.9
2.3
2003
MIN
79
22.8
2.3
4.8
.465
1.0
2.2
.442
1.2
1.5
.845
0.3
3.1
3.4
1.4
0.6
0.8
0.1
1.7
6.7
2004
MIN
76
16.7
1.8
3.7
.489
0.9
1.9
.483
1.2
1.3
.873
0.4
2.0
2.4
1.1
0.3
0.7
0.2
1.4
5.8
1995
IND
15
85
8
19
.421
1
3
.333
15
18
.833
4
5
9
8
7
6
1
12
32
1996
IND
47
572
67
156
.429
29
70
.414
61
77
.792
13
68
81
41
22
27
6
51
224
1997
IND
65
874
85
222
.383
32
85
.376
59
69
.855
14
109
123
45
22
40
3
101
261
1998
IND
12
87
6
21
.286
1
9
.111
6
6
1.000
2
9
11
4
3
0
0
11
19
1999
CHI
31
845
89
230
.387
32
94
.340
69
76
.908
7
103
110
85
43
40
2
66
279
2000
CHI
74
2247
217
495
.438
103
250
.412
136
157
.866
21
287
308
263
74
98
12
155
673
2001
CHI
79
1408
121
291
.416
24
92
.261
79
94
.840
18
192
210
136
32
61
5
87
345
2002
CHI
63
784
49
126
.389
5
21
.238
41
50
.820
11
126
137
70
25
40
5
59
144
2003
MIN
79
1804
178
383
.465
76
172
.442
98
116
.845
21
247
268
109
44
66
10
136
530
2004
MIN
76
1272
139
284
.489
70
145
.483
89
102
.873
32
149
181
85
20
50
15
105
437
PG
1
Jerian Grant
2
Cameron Payne
Sidelined
Cameron Payne (sore right foot) will miss Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
This is the same foot that Payne broke twice earlier in the year and required surgery to correct, so it makes sense for Chicago to take a very cautious approach when he experiences soreness there. Payne hasn't done much since landing in Chicago, so his absence won't have much of an affect in fantasy hoops. Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams will likely split his reserve minutes, but that doesn't mean much.
Mar 15
3
Rajon Rondo
4
Michael Carter-Williams
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
2
Denzel Valentine
3
Anthony Morrow
4
Isaiah Canaan
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Bobby Portis
2
Nikola Mirotic
3
Joffrey Lauvergne
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
