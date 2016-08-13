Fred Hoiberg | Guard Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (44) / 10/15/1972 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 210 College: Iowa State Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 2 (52) / IND Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Fred Hoiberg said he'd like to go with a nine-man rotation for the final month of the season. "Obviously consistency with the rotation is something that we're going to strive for here the rest of the season," Hoiberg said. "I think you saw that in the game against Charlotte where we basically played nine... The plan is to tighten things up here in this last 16 [games] and hopefully make a push." Paul Zipser, Jerian Grant, and Michael Carter-Williams all picked up DNP-CDs on Monday night, while Joffrey Lauvergne only saw three minutes off the bench, and that will likely be the trend moving forward. That's good news for guys like Nikola Mirotic and Rajon Rondo. Source: ESPN

Bulls GM Gar Forman and executive vice president John Paxton's jobs in Chicago are reportedly safe, even if the Bulls miss the playoffs this season. While Chicago management has made some questionable decisions in the past, such as trading away LaMarcus Aldridge for Tyrus Thompson or more recently putting together a backcourt featuring Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo and expecting it to work; it hasn't all been bad for the Chicago brass. They did extract some nice value with the Derrick Rose trade, and nabbing both Taj Gibson and Jimmy Butler with late first-round picks were undeniable home runs. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf values continuity with the front office, so for now, Forman and Paxton are safe in Chicago. Source: Chicago Tribune

Coach Fred Hoiberg said he's considering a lineup change for Friday against the Heat. The best guess here would be for the Bulls to just go no-PG right out of the gate. Paul Zipser has surprisingly been closing out games and may actually get the start in that scenario. Part of that is because Zipser doesn't shoot much, so he won't take shots away from Jimmy Butler or Dwyane Wade. We'll look for more hints along the way, but there's little reason to make a fantasy move at this time. Source: Vincent Goodwill on Twitter