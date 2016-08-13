Player Page

Fred Hoiberg | Guard

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (44) / 10/15/1972
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 210
College: Iowa State
Drafted: 1995 / Rd. 2 (52) / IND
Fred Hoiberg said he'd like to go with a nine-man rotation for the final month of the season.
"Obviously consistency with the rotation is something that we're going to strive for here the rest of the season," Hoiberg said. "I think you saw that in the game against Charlotte where we basically played nine... The plan is to tighten things up here in this last 16 [games] and hopefully make a push." Paul Zipser, Jerian Grant, and Michael Carter-Williams all picked up DNP-CDs on Monday night, while Joffrey Lauvergne only saw three minutes off the bench, and that will likely be the trend moving forward. That's good news for guys like Nikola Mirotic and Rajon Rondo. Mar 15 - 1:05 PM
Source: ESPN
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1995IND155.70.51.3.4210.10.2.3331.01.2.8330.30.30.60.50.50.40.10.82.1
1996IND4712.21.43.3.4290.61.5.4141.31.6.7920.31.41.70.90.50.60.11.14.8
1997IND6513.41.33.4.3830.51.3.3760.91.1.8550.21.71.90.70.30.60.01.64.0
1998IND127.30.51.8.2860.10.8.1110.50.51.0000.20.80.90.30.30.00.00.91.6
1999CHI3127.32.97.4.3871.03.0.3402.22.5.9080.23.33.52.71.41.30.12.19.0
2000CHI7430.42.96.7.4381.43.4.4121.82.1.8660.33.94.23.61.01.30.22.19.1
2001CHI7917.81.53.7.4160.31.2.2611.01.2.8400.22.42.71.70.40.80.11.14.4
2002CHI6312.40.82.0.3890.10.3.2380.70.8.8200.22.02.21.10.40.60.10.92.3
2003MIN7922.82.34.8.4651.02.2.4421.21.5.8450.33.13.41.40.60.80.11.76.7
2004MIN7616.71.83.7.4890.91.9.4831.21.3.8730.42.02.41.10.30.70.21.45.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1995IND1585819.42113.3331518.83345987611232
1996IND4757267156.4292970.4146177.792136881412227651224
1997IND6587485222.3833285.3765969.855141091234522403101261
1998IND1287621.28619.111661.000291143001119
1999CHI3184589230.3873294.3406976.9087103110854340266279
2000CHI742247217495.438103250.412136157.86621287308263749812155673
2001CHI791408121291.4162492.2617994.840181922101363261587345
2002CHI6378449126.389521.2384150.82011126137702540559144
2003MIN791804178383.46576172.44298116.84521247268109446610136530
2004MIN761272139284.48970145.48389102.8733214918185205015105437

