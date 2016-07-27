Player Page

Chauncey Billups | Guard | #1

Team: Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:  (40) / 9/25/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
College: Colorado
Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (3) / BOS
Cleveland is targeting Chauncey Billups to become the franchise’s president of basketball operations.
With former general manager David Griffin out of the picture, the Cavs are in a hurry to get a new executive in place, as the draft and free agency are rapidly approaching. Owner Dan Gilbert and Billups are expected to meet on Tuesday. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that "Billups would hire a general manager with the day-to-day front office experience that he doesn’t have on his résumé." Jun 20 - 10:04 AM
Source: Yahoo.com
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1997TOR8027.73.59.4.3741.34.1.3292.83.3.8500.81.62.43.92.21.30.12.211.2
1998DEN4533.14.211.0.3861.95.2.3623.53.8.9130.51.62.13.82.21.30.32.613.9
1999ORL1323.52.67.8.3370.53.2.1712.83.4.8410.62.02.63.01.80.80.22.18.6
2000MIN7723.23.27.6.4220.92.5.3761.92.2.8420.41.62.13.41.40.70.12.39.3
2001MIN8228.74.210.0.4231.53.8.3942.52.9.8850.42.32.85.51.70.80.22.112.5
2002DET7431.44.911.8.4212.05.1.3924.34.9.8780.53.23.73.91.80.90.21.816.2
2003DET7835.45.012.8.3941.74.3.3885.25.9.8780.43.13.55.72.41.10.12.316.9
2004DET8035.85.111.4.4422.14.8.4264.34.8.8980.62.83.45.82.31.00.12.416.5
2005DET8136.15.212.5.4182.35.2.4335.76.4.8940.52.63.18.62.10.90.12.018.5
2006DET7036.25.011.6.4271.64.5.3455.56.2.8830.33.13.47.22.01.20.22.317.0
2007DET7832.45.011.2.4481.84.4.4015.15.6.9180.52.22.76.82.11.30.21.717.0
2008DEN7935.35.212.4.4182.15.0.4085.35.8.9130.42.63.06.42.21.20.22.017.7
2009DEN7334.15.513.2.4182.25.6.3866.47.0.9100.32.83.15.62.41.10.12.119.5
2010NY 7232.14.711.0.4272.05.0.4025.35.8.9160.32.32.65.42.51.00.22.016.8
2011LAC2030.44.211.4.3642.46.3.3844.34.8.8950.22.32.54.01.90.50.22.015.0
2012LAC2219.02.46.0.4021.54.1.3672.02.2.9380.11.41.52.21.20.50.01.18.4
2013DET1916.31.34.2.3040.72.5.2920.50.6.8330.21.31.52.21.30.40.11.33.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1997TOR802216280749.374107325.329226266.850621281903141741074172893
1998DEN451488191495.38685235.362157172.913247296173985814115624
1999ORL1330534101.337741.1713744.84182634392410227112
2000MIN771790248587.42273194.376144171.842321261582601115111178713
2001MIN822355348823.423124315.394207234.8853519122645013866171691027
2002DET742327366870.421149380.392318362.8783823527328713463151361199
2003DET782758392996.394130335.388404460.878352412764461898481771318
2004DET802866404913.442165387.426343382.898482232714641808191941316
2005DET8129284231012.418184425.433465520.894412112526991707181601495
2006DET702537348815.427109316.345386437.8832321423750214084171611191
2007DET782526393877.448137342.401401437.91842170212529160101171301324
2008DEN792790410980.418162397.408418458.9133220723950617793181611400
2009DEN732490402962.418157407.386466512.910252032284091778291531427
2010NY 722309339794.427146363.402384419.9162516519038717771141461208
2011LAC2060783228.36448125.3848595.8954465080389340299
2012LAC2241853132.4023390.3674548.93823032492612125184
2013DET193102479.3041448.2921012.833424284225812572

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Reggie Jackson
2Ish Smith
3Beno Udrih
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Darrun Hilliard
3Michael Gbinije
SF1Marcus Morris
2Stanley Johnson
3Reggie Bullock
PF1Tobias Harris
2Jon Leuer
3Henry Ellenson
4Nikola Jovanovic
C1Andre Drummond
2Aron Baynes
3Boban Marjanovic
 

 