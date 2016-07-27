Welcome,
date 2016-07-27
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Chauncey Billups | Guard | #1
Team:
Detroit Pistons
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 9/25/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 210
College:
Colorado
Drafted:
1997 / Rd. 1 (3) / BOS
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cleveland is targeting Chauncey Billups to become the franchise’s president of basketball operations.
With former general manager David Griffin out of the picture, the Cavs are in a hurry to get a new executive in place, as the draft and free agency are rapidly approaching. Owner Dan Gilbert and Billups are expected to meet on Tuesday. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that "Billups would hire a general manager with the day-to-day front office experience that he doesn’t have on his résumé."
Jun 20 - 10:04 AM
Source:
Yahoo.com
The Hawks interviewed Chauncey Billups this week regarding their Atlanta's vacant GM position.
Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical also reports that Atlanta was denied permission to speak with Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Billups, a current television studio analyst, had previously said that he would prefer coaching to a front office position but is apparently interested in at least speaking with the Hawks.
May 20 - 9:32 AM
Source:
Yahoo.com
Chauncey Billups stated during a recent interview that he's beginning to lean more towards coaching and less towards a front office gig.
"When I've talked about my future, most of the time it's been front office," said Billups, "but as I start to take a deeper dive into my future I've opened up my mind to the opportunity to coach. I'd like to have a day to day impact on guys similar to how I was as a player when I led a lot of my teams." Billups was reportedly aggressively pursued by Orlando to join Frank Vogel's staff, but he ultimately declined the opportunity. Perhaps he’s looking for a head coaching gig rather than an assistant job.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 10:21:00 AM
Source:
Harrison Wind on Twitter
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Magic aggressively pursued Chauncey Billups to be Frank Vogel's lead assistant.
The talks were serious, but Billups has reportedly declined the offer. It sounds like Billups is at least open to the idea of coaching in the NBA, so we'll let you know if he's linked to any other teams.
Tue, Jun 21, 2016 08:38:00 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Cavs targeting Billups as team president
Jun 20 - 10:04 AM
Chauncey Billups interviews with the Hawks
May 20 - 9:32 AM
Chauncey Billups says coaching a possibility
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 10:21:00 AM
Report: Orlando tried to hire Billups
Tue, Jun 21, 2016 08:38:00 PM
More Chauncey Billups Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Pistons Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1997
TOR
80
27.7
3.5
9.4
.374
1.3
4.1
.329
2.8
3.3
.850
0.8
1.6
2.4
3.9
2.2
1.3
0.1
2.2
11.2
1998
DEN
45
33.1
4.2
11.0
.386
1.9
5.2
.362
3.5
3.8
.913
0.5
1.6
2.1
3.8
2.2
1.3
0.3
2.6
13.9
1999
ORL
13
23.5
2.6
7.8
.337
0.5
3.2
.171
2.8
3.4
.841
0.6
2.0
2.6
3.0
1.8
0.8
0.2
2.1
8.6
2000
MIN
77
23.2
3.2
7.6
.422
0.9
2.5
.376
1.9
2.2
.842
0.4
1.6
2.1
3.4
1.4
0.7
0.1
2.3
9.3
2001
MIN
82
28.7
4.2
10.0
.423
1.5
3.8
.394
2.5
2.9
.885
0.4
2.3
2.8
5.5
1.7
0.8
0.2
2.1
12.5
2002
DET
74
31.4
4.9
11.8
.421
2.0
5.1
.392
4.3
4.9
.878
0.5
3.2
3.7
3.9
1.8
0.9
0.2
1.8
16.2
2003
DET
78
35.4
5.0
12.8
.394
1.7
4.3
.388
5.2
5.9
.878
0.4
3.1
3.5
5.7
2.4
1.1
0.1
2.3
16.9
2004
DET
80
35.8
5.1
11.4
.442
2.1
4.8
.426
4.3
4.8
.898
0.6
2.8
3.4
5.8
2.3
1.0
0.1
2.4
16.5
2005
DET
81
36.1
5.2
12.5
.418
2.3
5.2
.433
5.7
6.4
.894
0.5
2.6
3.1
8.6
2.1
0.9
0.1
2.0
18.5
2006
DET
70
36.2
5.0
11.6
.427
1.6
4.5
.345
5.5
6.2
.883
0.3
3.1
3.4
7.2
2.0
1.2
0.2
2.3
17.0
2007
DET
78
32.4
5.0
11.2
.448
1.8
4.4
.401
5.1
5.6
.918
0.5
2.2
2.7
6.8
2.1
1.3
0.2
1.7
17.0
2008
DEN
79
35.3
5.2
12.4
.418
2.1
5.0
.408
5.3
5.8
.913
0.4
2.6
3.0
6.4
2.2
1.2
0.2
2.0
17.7
2009
DEN
73
34.1
5.5
13.2
.418
2.2
5.6
.386
6.4
7.0
.910
0.3
2.8
3.1
5.6
2.4
1.1
0.1
2.1
19.5
2010
NY
72
32.1
4.7
11.0
.427
2.0
5.0
.402
5.3
5.8
.916
0.3
2.3
2.6
5.4
2.5
1.0
0.2
2.0
16.8
2011
LAC
20
30.4
4.2
11.4
.364
2.4
6.3
.384
4.3
4.8
.895
0.2
2.3
2.5
4.0
1.9
0.5
0.2
2.0
15.0
2012
LAC
22
19.0
2.4
6.0
.402
1.5
4.1
.367
2.0
2.2
.938
0.1
1.4
1.5
2.2
1.2
0.5
0.0
1.1
8.4
2013
DET
19
16.3
1.3
4.2
.304
0.7
2.5
.292
0.5
0.6
.833
0.2
1.3
1.5
2.2
1.3
0.4
0.1
1.3
3.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1997
TOR
80
2216
280
749
.374
107
325
.329
226
266
.850
62
128
190
314
174
107
4
172
893
1998
DEN
45
1488
191
495
.386
85
235
.362
157
172
.913
24
72
96
173
98
58
14
115
624
1999
ORL
13
305
34
101
.337
7
41
.171
37
44
.841
8
26
34
39
24
10
2
27
112
2000
MIN
77
1790
248
587
.422
73
194
.376
144
171
.842
32
126
158
260
111
51
11
178
713
2001
MIN
82
2355
348
823
.423
124
315
.394
207
234
.885
35
191
226
450
138
66
17
169
1027
2002
DET
74
2327
366
870
.421
149
380
.392
318
362
.878
38
235
273
287
134
63
15
136
1199
2003
DET
78
2758
392
996
.394
130
335
.388
404
460
.878
35
241
276
446
189
84
8
177
1318
2004
DET
80
2866
404
913
.442
165
387
.426
343
382
.898
48
223
271
464
180
81
9
194
1316
2005
DET
81
2928
423
1012
.418
184
425
.433
465
520
.894
41
211
252
699
170
71
8
160
1495
2006
DET
70
2537
348
815
.427
109
316
.345
386
437
.883
23
214
237
502
140
84
17
161
1191
2007
DET
78
2526
393
877
.448
137
342
.401
401
437
.918
42
170
212
529
160
101
17
130
1324
2008
DEN
79
2790
410
980
.418
162
397
.408
418
458
.913
32
207
239
506
177
93
18
161
1400
2009
DEN
73
2490
402
962
.418
157
407
.386
466
512
.910
25
203
228
409
177
82
9
153
1427
2010
NY
72
2309
339
794
.427
146
363
.402
384
419
.916
25
165
190
387
177
71
14
146
1208
2011
LAC
20
607
83
228
.364
48
125
.384
85
95
.895
4
46
50
80
38
9
3
40
299
2012
LAC
22
418
53
132
.402
33
90
.367
45
48
.938
2
30
32
49
26
12
1
25
184
2013
DET
19
310
24
79
.304
14
48
.292
10
12
.833
4
24
28
42
25
8
1
25
72
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Reggie Jackson
Sidelined
According to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, the Pistons are "gauging the trade market" for Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson.
With the Pistons coming off a terribly disappointing season, it's not surprising that Stan Van Gundy is considering a shakeup of his core. Both Jackson and Drummond were purportedly on the block at the trade deadline back in February as well. Jackson missed both the start and the finish of the 2016-17 campaign due to knee troubles and is set to make $51 million over the next three seasons. As a result, his trade value is limited.
Jun 9
2
Ish Smith
3
Beno Udrih
Sidelined
Beno Udrih (knee) will be sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks.
The Pistons attempted to waive him on Monday, but missed the deadline and were forced to keep Udrih on the roster. Ish Smith will play heavy minutes the rest of the way, while coach Stan Van Gundy said Darrun Hilliard could get some run as the backup.
Apr 10
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2
Darrun Hilliard
3
Michael Gbinije
SF
1
Marcus Morris
2
Stanley Johnson
3
Reggie Bullock
PF
1
Tobias Harris
2
Jon Leuer
3
Henry Ellenson
4
Nikola Jovanovic
C
1
Andre Drummond
2
Aron Baynes
3
Boban Marjanovic
