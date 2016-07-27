Chauncey Billups | Guard | #1 Team: Detroit Pistons Age / DOB: (40) / 9/25/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210 College: Colorado Drafted: 1997 / Rd. 1 (3) / BOS Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cleveland is targeting Chauncey Billups to become the franchise’s president of basketball operations. With former general manager David Griffin out of the picture, the Cavs are in a hurry to get a new executive in place, as the draft and free agency are rapidly approaching. Owner Dan Gilbert and Billups are expected to meet on Tuesday. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that "Billups would hire a general manager with the day-to-day front office experience that he doesn’t have on his résumé." Source: Yahoo.com

The Hawks interviewed Chauncey Billups this week regarding their Atlanta's vacant GM position. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical also reports that Atlanta was denied permission to speak with Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Billups, a current television studio analyst, had previously said that he would prefer coaching to a front office position but is apparently interested in at least speaking with the Hawks. Source: Yahoo.com

Chauncey Billups stated during a recent interview that he's beginning to lean more towards coaching and less towards a front office gig. "When I've talked about my future, most of the time it's been front office," said Billups, "but as I start to take a deeper dive into my future I've opened up my mind to the opportunity to coach. I'd like to have a day to day impact on guys similar to how I was as a player when I led a lot of my teams." Billups was reportedly aggressively pursued by Orlando to join Frank Vogel's staff, but he ultimately declined the opportunity. Perhaps he’s looking for a head coaching gig rather than an assistant job. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter