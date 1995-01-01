Player Page

Vlade Divac | Center

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (49) / 2/3/1968
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 260
College: None
Drafted: 1989 / Rd. 1 (26) / LAK
The Kings are trading No. 10 to the Blazers for the 15th and 20th picks in the draft.
The Kings have a lot of holes, so it makes sense for them to trade back here and hope to land a couple rotation pieces. The Blazers also had three firsts, so trading up makes a ton of sense. Jun 22 - 8:35 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1990LAK8228.24.47.8.5650.10.2.3572.43.4.7032.55.68.11.11.81.31.53.011.2
1991LAK3627.24.48.8.4950.10.5.2632.43.1.7682.44.46.91.72.41.51.03.211.3
1992LAK8230.84.810.0.4850.30.9.2802.94.2.6892.76.28.92.82.61.61.73.812.8
1993LAK7934.05.711.3.5060.10.6.1912.63.8.6863.67.210.83.92.41.21.43.614.2
1994LAK8035.16.112.0.5070.10.7.1893.74.8.7773.37.110.44.12.61.42.23.816.0
1995LAK7931.35.210.2.5130.00.2.1672.43.7.6412.56.18.63.32.51.01.73.512.9
1996CHA8135.15.210.5.4940.10.6.2342.23.2.6833.06.09.03.72.41.32.23.412.6
1997CHA6428.24.28.4.4980.00.2.2142.02.9.6912.95.28.12.71.81.31.52.810.4
1998SAC5035.25.211.1.4700.20.9.2563.65.1.7022.87.210.04.32.60.91.03.314.3
1999SAC8229.04.79.3.5030.10.3.2692.84.1.6912.15.98.03.02.31.31.33.112.3
2000SAC8129.94.59.3.4820.00.2.2863.04.3.6912.65.88.32.92.41.11.13.012.0
2001SAC8030.34.29.0.4720.00.2.2312.64.3.6152.65.88.43.72.01.01.22.911.1
2002SAC8029.83.88.2.4660.10.3.2402.23.1.7132.05.27.23.41.91.01.33.09.9
2003SAC8128.63.98.2.4700.00.2.1542.13.2.6541.74.05.75.32.10.71.02.79.9
2004LAK158.70.92.1.4190.00.0.0000.50.8.6671.20.92.11.30.90.30.11.72.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1990LAK822310360637.565514.357196279.70320546166692146106127247921
1991LAK36979157317.495519.26386112.7688716024760885535114405
1992LAK822525397819.4852175.280235341.6892205097292322141281403111050
1993LAK792685453895.506947.191208303.686282569851307191921122881123
1994LAK802807485957.5071053.189297382.7772615688293292051091743051277
1995LAK792470414807.513318.167189295.641198481679261199761312741020
1996CHA812840418847.4941147.234177259.6832414847253011931031802771024
1997CHA641805267536.498314.214130188.6911833355181721148394179667
1998SAC501761262557.4701143.256179255.7021403615012151314451166714
1999SAC822374384764.503726.269230333.6911744826562441901031032511005
2000SAC812420364755.482414.286242350.6912074666732311928793242974
2001SAC802420338716.472313.231209340.6152054666712971587994229888
2002SAC802384305655.466625.240179251.71315741757427415283105239795
2003SAC812317314668.470213.154170260.6541363274634321735777222800
2004LAK151301331.41900.000812.6671814321914412534

