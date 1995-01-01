Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
De'Aaron Fox
(G)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Darren Collison
(G)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Vlade Divac | Center
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
49
) / 2/3/1968
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 260
College:
None
Drafted:
1989 / Rd. 1 (26) / LAK
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Kings are trading No. 10 to the Blazers for the 15th and 20th picks in the draft.
The Kings have a lot of holes, so it makes sense for them to trade back here and hope to land a couple rotation pieces. The Blazers also had three firsts, so trading up makes a ton of sense.
Jun 22 - 8:35 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
The Kings intend to pick at No. 5, but they could move back from No. 10 in order to land a player and later pick, according to Sam Amick of USA Today.
The Kings are always a team to watch for their willingness to make a splash, so we'll see what happens here. They have reportedly shot down a trade to move to No. 2 with a combination of the picks.
Jun 22 - 5:06 PM
Source:
Sam Amick on Twitter
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox said the Kings are looking for a point guard of the future in the draft.
This obviously isn't surprising news. The Kings have swung and missed on guards in the draft perhaps more than anyone since the David Kahn days in Minnesota. Fox dominated fellow lottery pick Lonzo Ball during the year, and Fox is probably isn't going to make it to the Kings given their No. 8 spot in the lottery and having a potential pick swap going to Philly.
May 12 - 6:55 PM
Source:
Jason Jones on Twitter
The Kings are hiring Scott Perry to a high-ranking front office job, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.
He will be an executive VP and work closely with general manager Vlade Divac. Perry was an assistant GM with the Magic and it sounds like he'll do most of the leg work on the GM duties, but Divac will have the final say. It would appear the Kings aren't going after Sam Hinkie after all.
Apr 21 - 3:11 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Kings trade No. 10 to POR for 15 and 20
Jun 22 - 8:35 PM
Kings intend to pick fifth, trade back at 10?
Jun 22 - 5:06 PM
Fox says Kings are looking for a PG
May 12 - 6:55 PM
Kings hiring Scott Perry to high-ranking job
Apr 21 - 3:11 PM
More Vlade Divac Player News
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1990
LAK
82
28.2
4.4
7.8
.565
0.1
0.2
.357
2.4
3.4
.703
2.5
5.6
8.1
1.1
1.8
1.3
1.5
3.0
11.2
1991
LAK
36
27.2
4.4
8.8
.495
0.1
0.5
.263
2.4
3.1
.768
2.4
4.4
6.9
1.7
2.4
1.5
1.0
3.2
11.3
1992
LAK
82
30.8
4.8
10.0
.485
0.3
0.9
.280
2.9
4.2
.689
2.7
6.2
8.9
2.8
2.6
1.6
1.7
3.8
12.8
1993
LAK
79
34.0
5.7
11.3
.506
0.1
0.6
.191
2.6
3.8
.686
3.6
7.2
10.8
3.9
2.4
1.2
1.4
3.6
14.2
1994
LAK
80
35.1
6.1
12.0
.507
0.1
0.7
.189
3.7
4.8
.777
3.3
7.1
10.4
4.1
2.6
1.4
2.2
3.8
16.0
1995
LAK
79
31.3
5.2
10.2
.513
0.0
0.2
.167
2.4
3.7
.641
2.5
6.1
8.6
3.3
2.5
1.0
1.7
3.5
12.9
1996
CHA
81
35.1
5.2
10.5
.494
0.1
0.6
.234
2.2
3.2
.683
3.0
6.0
9.0
3.7
2.4
1.3
2.2
3.4
12.6
1997
CHA
64
28.2
4.2
8.4
.498
0.0
0.2
.214
2.0
2.9
.691
2.9
5.2
8.1
2.7
1.8
1.3
1.5
2.8
10.4
1998
SAC
50
35.2
5.2
11.1
.470
0.2
0.9
.256
3.6
5.1
.702
2.8
7.2
10.0
4.3
2.6
0.9
1.0
3.3
14.3
1999
SAC
82
29.0
4.7
9.3
.503
0.1
0.3
.269
2.8
4.1
.691
2.1
5.9
8.0
3.0
2.3
1.3
1.3
3.1
12.3
2000
SAC
81
29.9
4.5
9.3
.482
0.0
0.2
.286
3.0
4.3
.691
2.6
5.8
8.3
2.9
2.4
1.1
1.1
3.0
12.0
2001
SAC
80
30.3
4.2
9.0
.472
0.0
0.2
.231
2.6
4.3
.615
2.6
5.8
8.4
3.7
2.0
1.0
1.2
2.9
11.1
2002
SAC
80
29.8
3.8
8.2
.466
0.1
0.3
.240
2.2
3.1
.713
2.0
5.2
7.2
3.4
1.9
1.0
1.3
3.0
9.9
2003
SAC
81
28.6
3.9
8.2
.470
0.0
0.2
.154
2.1
3.2
.654
1.7
4.0
5.7
5.3
2.1
0.7
1.0
2.7
9.9
2004
LAK
15
8.7
0.9
2.1
.419
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
0.8
.667
1.2
0.9
2.1
1.3
0.9
0.3
0.1
1.7
2.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1990
LAK
82
2310
360
637
.565
5
14
.357
196
279
.703
205
461
666
92
146
106
127
247
921
1991
LAK
36
979
157
317
.495
5
19
.263
86
112
.768
87
160
247
60
88
55
35
114
405
1992
LAK
82
2525
397
819
.485
21
75
.280
235
341
.689
220
509
729
232
214
128
140
311
1050
1993
LAK
79
2685
453
895
.506
9
47
.191
208
303
.686
282
569
851
307
191
92
112
288
1123
1994
LAK
80
2807
485
957
.507
10
53
.189
297
382
.777
261
568
829
329
205
109
174
305
1277
1995
LAK
79
2470
414
807
.513
3
18
.167
189
295
.641
198
481
679
261
199
76
131
274
1020
1996
CHA
81
2840
418
847
.494
11
47
.234
177
259
.683
241
484
725
301
193
103
180
277
1024
1997
CHA
64
1805
267
536
.498
3
14
.214
130
188
.691
183
335
518
172
114
83
94
179
667
1998
SAC
50
1761
262
557
.470
11
43
.256
179
255
.702
140
361
501
215
131
44
51
166
714
1999
SAC
82
2374
384
764
.503
7
26
.269
230
333
.691
174
482
656
244
190
103
103
251
1005
2000
SAC
81
2420
364
755
.482
4
14
.286
242
350
.691
207
466
673
231
192
87
93
242
974
2001
SAC
80
2420
338
716
.472
3
13
.231
209
340
.615
205
466
671
297
158
79
94
229
888
2002
SAC
80
2384
305
655
.466
6
25
.240
179
251
.713
157
417
574
274
152
83
105
239
795
2003
SAC
81
2317
314
668
.470
2
13
.154
170
260
.654
136
327
463
432
173
57
77
222
800
2004
LAK
15
130
13
31
.419
0
0
.000
8
12
.667
18
14
32
19
14
4
1
25
34
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
De'Aaron Fox
3
Ty Lawson
SG
1
Arron Afflalo
2
Buddy Hield
3
Garrett Temple
4
Ben McLemore
5
Malachi Richardson
Sidelined
Malachi Richardson (hamstring) will be shut down for the season, according to multiple reports.
Kayte Christensen reported the Kings' decision, and it was confirmed by CSN's James Ham, so this is the end of the line for Richardson's rookie campaign. The injury put a serious damper on his fantasy stock, but he's an interesting guy to keep in mind for next season -- the Kings are in a full rebuild and Darren Collison, Ty Lawson and Tyreke Evans are all unrestricted FAs.
Mar 26
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (Achilles) has opted out of the final year of his contract.
He's leaving $14.3 million on the table, but he's reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from his ruptured left Achilles tendon. Gay has previously said that he won't return to the Kings if he opts out, so it will be interesting to see what the market looks like for the veteran forward. He will be 31 years old in August and averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.4 triples on 45.5 percent shooting before his season-ending injury.
Jun 12
2
Tyreke Evans
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Skal Labissiere
C
1
Willie Cauley-Stein
2
Georgios Papagiannis
