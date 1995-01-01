Vlade Divac | Center Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (49) / 2/3/1968 Ht / Wt: 7'1' / 260 College: None Drafted: 1989 / Rd. 1 (26) / LAK Share: Tweet

Latest News

The Kings are trading No. 10 to the Blazers for the 15th and 20th picks in the draft. The Kings have a lot of holes, so it makes sense for them to trade back here and hope to land a couple rotation pieces. The Blazers also had three firsts, so trading up makes a ton of sense. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Kings intend to pick at No. 5, but they could move back from No. 10 in order to land a player and later pick, according to Sam Amick of USA Today. The Kings are always a team to watch for their willingness to make a splash, so we'll see what happens here. They have reportedly shot down a trade to move to No. 2 with a combination of the picks. Source: Sam Amick on Twitter

Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox said the Kings are looking for a point guard of the future in the draft. This obviously isn't surprising news. The Kings have swung and missed on guards in the draft perhaps more than anyone since the David Kahn days in Minnesota. Fox dominated fellow lottery pick Lonzo Ball during the year, and Fox is probably isn't going to make it to the Kings given their No. 8 spot in the lottery and having a potential pick swap going to Philly. Source: Jason Jones on Twitter