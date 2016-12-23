Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Tony Allen
(G/F)
Troy Daniels
(G)
James Ennis
(F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Deyonta Davis
(F)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Mike Conley
(G)
Toney Douglas
(G)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Vince Carter | Guard/Forward | #15
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 1/26/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 220
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
1998 / Rd. 1 (5) / GS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,264,057 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Vince Carter had another strong game vs. the Nuggets on Wednesday, scoring 14 points (4-of-6 FGs, 3-of-4 FTs) with six assists, five rebounds, one block and zero turnovers in 26 minutes.
Carter also drained 3-of-3 shots beyond the arc, and in the process he became the fifth player in NBA history to make 2,000 career 3-pointers. He's having a great season and sometimes it's hard to believe that he's 40 years old. Just don't expect reliable fantasy value in 12-team formats.
Feb 2 - 12:23 AM
Source:
Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Vince Carter scored 11 points with three rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and three 3-pointers in 29 minutes against the Thunder on Wednesday.
He hit a couple milestones tonight, passing Jason Kidd for fifth all time in 3-pointers and also Buck Williams for 17th all time in games played. The bad news is Carter had a bad finish to this game and missed two clutch free throws. he won't have much fantasy value.
Jan 11 - 11:00 PM
Vince Carter played 30 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday with 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three 3-pointers.
Back in the preseason, coach David Fizdale said he was looking to use Vince as his stretch four, which was his primary role tonight. It's the first time he's hit 24 minutes in a game since Thanksgiving, so the increase in minutes likely had a lot to do with JaMychal Green (face) not playing. If J-Myke is out again, Vince could be a DFS punt against the Warriors on Friday.
Jan 5 - 1:22 AM
Vince Carter scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds and four triples in Friday's win over the Rockets.
This was his first game with double-digit points since Nov. 21, so Carter can be left on the wire in standard leagues. Fantasy owners can't rely on a guy who plays anywhere from 15-22 minutes per night.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 11:26:00 PM
Vince Carter gets 14/6/5 & another milestone
Feb 2 - 12:23 AM
Vince Carter scores 11 points in loss
Jan 11 - 11:00 PM
Vince Carter scores 11 points in loss
Jan 5 - 1:22 AM
Vince Carter scores 14 points in loss
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 11:26:00 PM
More Vince Carter Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
43
1040
344
139
74
37
114
298
.383
55
75
.733
61
175
.349
18
23
8.0
3.2
1.7
0.9
0.5
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1998
TOR
50
35.2
6.9
15.3
.450
0.4
1.3
.288
4.1
5.4
.761
1.9
3.8
5.7
3.0
2.2
1.1
1.5
2.8
18.3
1999
TOR
82
38.1
9.6
20.7
.465
1.2
2.9
.403
5.3
6.7
.791
1.8
4.0
5.8
3.9
2.2
1.3
1.1
3.2
25.7
2000
TOR
75
39.7
10.2
22.1
.460
2.2
5.3
.408
5.1
6.7
.765
2.3
3.2
5.5
3.9
2.2
1.5
1.1
2.7
27.6
2001
TOR
60
39.8
9.3
21.8
.428
2.0
5.2
.387
4.1
5.1
.798
2.3
2.9
5.2
4.0
2.6
1.6
0.7
3.2
24.7
2002
TOR
43
34.2
8.3
17.7
.467
1.0
3.0
.344
3.0
3.7
.806
1.4
3.0
4.4
3.3
1.7
1.1
1.0
2.8
20.6
2003
TOR
73
38.2
8.3
20.0
.417
1.3
3.3
.383
4.6
5.7
.806
1.3
3.5
4.8
4.8
3.1
1.2
0.9
2.9
22.5
2004
BKN
77
36.7
9.0
20.0
.452
1.6
4.1
.406
4.8
6.0
.798
1.4
3.8
5.2
4.2
2.2
1.4
0.6
3.2
24.5
2005
BKN
79
36.8
8.3
19.2
.430
1.6
4.6
.341
6.1
7.6
.799
1.7
4.1
5.8
4.3
2.7
1.2
0.7
3.0
24.2
2006
BKN
82
38.1
8.9
19.5
.454
1.9
5.3
.357
5.6
7.0
.802
1.4
4.6
6.0
4.8
2.6
1.0
0.4
3.2
25.2
2007
BKN
76
39.0
7.7
16.9
.456
1.3
3.6
.359
4.6
5.6
.816
1.5
4.5
6.0
5.1
2.4
1.2
0.4
3.2
21.3
2008
BKN
80
36.8
7.4
16.8
.437
1.9
4.9
.385
4.2
5.1
.817
0.9
4.2
5.1
4.7
2.1
1.0
0.5
2.9
20.8
2009
ORL
75
30.8
5.8
13.5
.428
1.6
4.3
.367
3.4
4.1
.840
0.4
3.5
3.9
3.1
1.4
0.7
0.2
2.5
16.6
2010
PHO
73
28.1
5.3
12.2
.437
1.6
4.4
.361
1.8
2.4
.740
0.7
3.0
3.8
2.0
1.2
0.9
0.3
2.6
14.0
2011
DAL
61
25.3
3.7
8.9
.411
1.2
3.4
.361
1.6
1.9
.826
0.5
2.8
3.4
2.3
1.4
0.9
0.4
2.2
10.1
2012
DAL
81
25.9
4.6
10.6
.435
2.0
4.9
.406
2.2
2.8
.816
0.7
3.4
4.1
2.4
1.3
0.9
0.5
2.8
13.4
2013
DAL
81
24.4
4.1
10.0
.407
1.8
4.6
.394
2.0
2.4
.821
0.8
2.7
3.5
2.6
1.3
0.8
0.4
2.6
11.9
2014
MEM
66
16.5
2.0
6.2
.333
1.0
3.5
.297
0.7
0.9
.789
0.4
1.6
2.0
1.2
0.7
0.7
0.2
1.5
5.8
2015
MEM
60
16.8
2.2
5.7
.388
1.0
2.8
.349
1.2
1.4
.833
0.5
1.9
2.4
0.9
0.6
0.6
0.3
1.7
6.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1998
TOR
50
1760
345
766
.450
19
66
.288
204
268
.761
94
189
283
149
110
55
77
140
913
1999
TOR
82
3126
788
1696
.465
95
236
.403
436
551
.791
150
326
476
322
178
110
92
263
2107
2000
TOR
75
2979
762
1656
.460
162
397
.408
384
502
.765
176
240
416
291
167
114
82
205
2070
2001
TOR
60
2385
559
1307
.428
121
313
.387
245
307
.798
138
175
313
239
154
94
43
191
1484
2002
TOR
43
1471
355
760
.467
45
131
.344
129
160
.806
59
129
188
143
74
48
41
121
884
2003
TOR
73
2785
608
1457
.417
93
243
.383
336
417
.806
95
254
349
348
223
88
65
212
1645
2004
BKN
77
2828
696
1541
.452
127
313
.406
367
460
.798
106
295
401
327
168
109
48
243
1886
2005
BKN
79
2907
653
1518
.430
125
367
.341
480
601
.799
135
327
462
338
213
94
53
235
1911
2006
BKN
82
3127
726
1598
.454
156
437
.357
462
576
.802
114
378
492
393
217
82
30
266
2070
2007
BKN
76
2962
587
1287
.456
98
273
.359
350
429
.816
112
341
453
389
181
93
33
241
1622
2008
BKN
80
2942
588
1345
.437
151
392
.385
335
410
.817
74
336
410
376
166
82
38
234
1662
2009
ORL
75
2311
434
1015
.428
119
324
.367
257
306
.840
33
260
293
236
106
53
18
189
1244
2010
PHO
73
2048
389
891
.437
116
321
.361
128
173
.740
54
221
275
146
90
67
20
193
1022
2011
DAL
61
1544
223
542
.411
74
205
.361
95
115
.826
32
173
205
139
84
56
25
134
615
2012
DAL
81
2094
372
855
.435
162
399
.406
182
223
.816
58
276
334
194
106
75
44
226
1088
2013
DAL
81
1975
330
811
.407
146
371
.394
161
196
.821
67
217
284
212
108
61
35
209
967
2014
MEM
66
1092
135
406
.333
69
232
.297
45
57
.789
27
106
133
79
43
43
14
102
384
2015
MEM
60
1009
133
343
.388
59
169
.349
70
84
.833
31
115
146
56
35
38
16
101
395
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 30
@PHO
1
28
1
6
.167
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
5
1
3
0
2
5
Jan 28
@UTA
1
30
0
7
.000
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
1
0
5
0
Jan 27
@POR
1
25
4
8
.500
1
1
1.000
4
4
1.000
2
0
2
1
0
1
0
2
13
Jan 25
TOR
1
30
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
3
4
.750
0
3
3
3
0
0
1
3
7
Jan 21
HOU
1
20
1
6
.167
0
3
.000
6
6
1.000
1
2
3
2
0
0
0
3
8
Jan 20
SAC
1
22
3
5
.600
2
4
.500
3
3
1.000
0
4
4
2
0
2
0
1
11
Jan 18
@WAS
1
30
4
9
.444
3
6
.500
1
2
.500
0
2
2
1
1
3
0
0
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
2
Andrew Harrison
3
Toney Douglas
SG
1
Tony Allen
2
Vince Carter
3
Troy Daniels
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
2
James Ennis
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Jarell Martin
3
Deyonta Davis
Sidelined
Deyonta Davis (foot) will not play on Saturday vs. the Jazz.
This is his troublesome left foot so the Grizzlies will be cautious. With Brandan Wright (knee) nearing a return, Davis isn't looking at minutes any time soon.
Jan 28
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Zach Randolph
3
Brandan Wright
