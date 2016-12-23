Vince Carter | Guard/Forward | #15 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (40) / 1/26/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 220 College: North Carolina Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (5) / GS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,264,057 {Non-Guaranteed} 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Vince Carter had another strong game vs. the Nuggets on Wednesday, scoring 14 points (4-of-6 FGs, 3-of-4 FTs) with six assists, five rebounds, one block and zero turnovers in 26 minutes. Carter also drained 3-of-3 shots beyond the arc, and in the process he became the fifth player in NBA history to make 2,000 career 3-pointers. He's having a great season and sometimes it's hard to believe that he's 40 years old. Just don't expect reliable fantasy value in 12-team formats. Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter

Vince Carter scored 11 points with three rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and three 3-pointers in 29 minutes against the Thunder on Wednesday. He hit a couple milestones tonight, passing Jason Kidd for fifth all time in 3-pointers and also Buck Williams for 17th all time in games played. The bad news is Carter had a bad finish to this game and missed two clutch free throws. he won't have much fantasy value.

Vince Carter played 30 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday with 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three 3-pointers. Back in the preseason, coach David Fizdale said he was looking to use Vince as his stretch four, which was his primary role tonight. It's the first time he's hit 24 minutes in a game since Thanksgiving, so the increase in minutes likely had a lot to do with JaMychal Green (face) not playing. If J-Myke is out again, Vince could be a DFS punt against the Warriors on Friday.