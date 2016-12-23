Player Page

Vince Carter | Guard/Forward | #15

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (40) / 1/26/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 220
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (5) / GS
Vince Carter had another strong game vs. the Nuggets on Wednesday, scoring 14 points (4-of-6 FGs, 3-of-4 FTs) with six assists, five rebounds, one block and zero turnovers in 26 minutes.
Carter also drained 3-of-3 shots beyond the arc, and in the process he became the fifth player in NBA history to make 2,000 career 3-pointers. He's having a great season and sometimes it's hard to believe that he's 40 years old. Just don't expect reliable fantasy value in 12-team formats. Feb 2 - 12:23 AM
Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4310403441397437114298.3835575.73361175.34918238.03.21.70.90.50.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1998TOR5035.26.915.3.4500.41.3.2884.15.4.7611.93.85.73.02.21.11.52.818.3
1999TOR8238.19.620.7.4651.22.9.4035.36.7.7911.84.05.83.92.21.31.13.225.7
2000TOR7539.710.222.1.4602.25.3.4085.16.7.7652.33.25.53.92.21.51.12.727.6
2001TOR6039.89.321.8.4282.05.2.3874.15.1.7982.32.95.24.02.61.60.73.224.7
2002TOR4334.28.317.7.4671.03.0.3443.03.7.8061.43.04.43.31.71.11.02.820.6
2003TOR7338.28.320.0.4171.33.3.3834.65.7.8061.33.54.84.83.11.20.92.922.5
2004BKN7736.79.020.0.4521.64.1.4064.86.0.7981.43.85.24.22.21.40.63.224.5
2005BKN7936.88.319.2.4301.64.6.3416.17.6.7991.74.15.84.32.71.20.73.024.2
2006BKN8238.18.919.5.4541.95.3.3575.67.0.8021.44.66.04.82.61.00.43.225.2
2007BKN7639.07.716.9.4561.33.6.3594.65.6.8161.54.56.05.12.41.20.43.221.3
2008BKN8036.87.416.8.4371.94.9.3854.25.1.8170.94.25.14.72.11.00.52.920.8
2009ORL7530.85.813.5.4281.64.3.3673.44.1.8400.43.53.93.11.40.70.22.516.6
2010PHO7328.15.312.2.4371.64.4.3611.82.4.7400.73.03.82.01.20.90.32.614.0
2011DAL6125.33.78.9.4111.23.4.3611.61.9.8260.52.83.42.31.40.90.42.210.1
2012DAL8125.94.610.6.4352.04.9.4062.22.8.8160.73.44.12.41.30.90.52.813.4
2013DAL8124.44.110.0.4071.84.6.3942.02.4.8210.82.73.52.61.30.80.42.611.9
2014MEM6616.52.06.2.3331.03.5.2970.70.9.7890.41.62.01.20.70.70.21.55.8
2015MEM6016.82.25.7.3881.02.8.3491.21.4.8330.51.92.40.90.60.60.31.76.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1998TOR501760345766.4501966.288204268.761941892831491105577140913
1999TOR8231267881696.46595236.403436551.791150326476322178110922632107
2000TOR7529797621656.460162397.408384502.765176240416291167114822052070
2001TOR6023855591307.428121313.387245307.79813817531323915494431911484
2002TOR431471355760.46745131.344129160.80659129188143744841121884
2003TOR7327856081457.41793243.383336417.8069525434934822388652121645
2004BKN7728286961541.452127313.406367460.798106295401327168109482431886
2005BKN7929076531518.430125367.341480601.79913532746233821394532351911
2006BKN8231277261598.454156437.357462576.80211437849239321782302662070
2007BKN7629625871287.45698273.359350429.81611234145338918193332411622
2008BKN8029425881345.437151392.385335410.8177433641037616682382341662
2009ORL7523114341015.428119324.367257306.8403326029323610653181891244
2010PHO732048389891.437116321.361128173.740542212751469067201931022
2011DAL611544223542.41174205.36195115.82632173205139845625134615
2012DAL812094372855.435162399.406182223.8165827633419410675442261088
2013DAL811975330811.407146371.394161196.821672172842121086135209967
2014MEM661092135406.33369232.2974557.7892710613379434314102384
2015MEM601009133343.38859169.3497084.8333111514656353816101395
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 30@PHO12816.16712.500221.000145513025
Jan 28@UTA13007.00003.00000.000022001050
Jan 27@POR12548.500111.000441.0002021010213
Jan 25TOR13024.50001.00034.750033300137
Jan 21HOU12016.16703.000661.000123200038
Jan 20SAC12235.60024.500331.0000442020111
Jan 18@WAS13049.44436.50012.5000221130012

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Toney Douglas
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 