Dirk Nowitzki | Forward | #41

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (38) / 6/19/1978
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 245
College: None
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (9) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Dirk Nowitzki scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting in his return to action on Friday, to go with four boards, two triples and one turnover in just 15 minutes of action.
Nowitzki did not play at all during the second half, and he'll likely be working with a minutes cap for at least the next week or so, but this was certainly an impressive performance after he spent nearly a month on the sidelines. He's 38 years old and playing on one of the worst teams out West, so while he should be considered must-own while he's on the court, his owners should try and sell him once he strings together a few nice games. Dec 24 - 1:00 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
61457836733179.392881.000825.3203613.06.01.20.51.00.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1998DAL4720.42.97.1.4050.31.4.2062.12.7.7730.92.63.41.01.60.60.62.28.2
1999DAL8235.86.313.6.4611.43.7.3793.54.2.8301.25.26.52.51.70.80.83.117.5
2000DAL8238.17.215.2.4741.84.8.3875.56.6.8381.57.79.22.11.91.01.23.021.8
2001DAL7638.07.916.6.4771.84.6.3975.86.8.8531.68.49.92.41.91.11.02.923.4
2002DAL8039.08.618.6.4631.94.9.3796.06.9.8811.08.99.93.01.91.41.02.625.1
2003DAL7737.97.917.0.4621.33.8.3414.85.5.8771.27.58.72.71.81.21.42.821.8
2004DAL7838.78.518.5.4591.22.9.3997.99.1.8691.28.59.73.12.31.21.52.826.1
2005DAL8138.19.319.3.4801.43.3.4066.77.4.9011.47.69.02.81.90.71.02.026.6
2006DAL7836.18.617.2.5020.92.2.4166.47.1.9041.67.38.93.42.10.70.82.224.6
2007DAL7736.08.217.1.4791.02.9.3596.27.1.8791.27.38.63.52.10.70.92.623.6
2008DAL8137.79.620.0.4790.82.1.3596.06.7.8901.17.38.42.41.90.80.82.225.9
2009DAL8137.58.918.5.4810.61.5.4216.67.2.9151.06.77.72.71.80.91.02.625.0
2010DAL7334.38.416.2.5170.92.3.3935.46.1.8920.76.37.02.61.90.50.62.423.0
2011DAL6233.57.616.7.4571.33.4.3685.15.7.8960.76.06.82.21.90.70.52.121.6
2012DAL5331.46.513.7.4711.23.0.4143.13.6.8600.76.26.82.51.30.70.71.817.3
2013DAL8032.87.915.9.4971.64.1.3984.24.7.8990.55.76.22.71.50.90.62.121.7
2014DAL7729.76.313.8.4591.43.6.3803.33.8.8820.65.45.91.91.10.50.42.117.3
2015DAL7531.56.614.8.4481.74.6.3683.33.7.8930.75.86.51.81.10.70.72.118.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1998DAL47958136336.4051468.20699128.7734112116247732927105385
1999DAL8229385151118.461116306.379289348.83010243053220314163682561435
2000DAL8231255911247.474151390.387451538.838119635754173156791012451784
2001DAL7628916001258.477139350.397440516.85312063575518614583772221779
2002DAL8031176901489.463148390.379483548.88181710791239152111822062011
2003DAL7729156051310.46299290.341371423.87790580670207135921042161680
2004DAL7830206631445.45991228.399615708.86996661757240176971192192032
2005DAL8130867511564.480110271.406539598.90111561372822615658831642151
2006DAL7828196731341.50272173.416498551.90412257169326316752621711916
2007DAL7727696301314.47979220.359478544.8799556465926616051711981817
2008DAL8130517741616.47961170.359485545.8908859368119715761631762094
2009DAL8130417201496.48151121.421536586.9158054062021814970792082027
2010DAL7325056101179.51766168.393395443.8925046351319013738471721681
2011DAL6220784731034.45778212.368318355.8964637341913611742301291342
2012DAL531662343728.47165157.414166193.8603732636313270383793917
2013DAL8026256331273.497131329.398338376.8994045849821611773451651735
2014DAL7722854871062.459104274.380255289.882444134571438239331601333
2015DAL7523624981112.448126342.368250280.893524374891328452521611372
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@LAC115712.58323.667111.0002240100217
Dec 21@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 19@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Devin Harris
SG1Wesley Matthews
2Seth Curry
3Jonathan Gibson
SF1Dorian Finney-Smith
2Justin Anderson
3Nicolas Brussino
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dirk Nowitzki
C1Andrew Bogut
2Salah Mejri
3Dwight Powell
4A.J. Hammons
 

 