Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 23
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 23
Week 16 NFL Chat
Dec 23
Dose: Eagles Top Giants on TNF
Dec 23
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Bills yet to make decision on Rex
Rams looking at 'lower-profile' HC candidates
Report: Sean Payton 'monitoring' Rams job
Brandon Marshall expected to play vs Patriots
Bengals not 'so sure' A.J. Green will play
Lamar Miller (ankle) 'iffy at best' for Wk 16
Report: Jordan Reed ruled out for Week 16
Saints shut CB Delvin Breaux down for season
Todd Bowles could miss Week 16 with illness
Raiders activate DE Edwards from IR/recall
Rivera has yet to decide on Kuechly's status
Tom Brady (thigh) questionable for Saturday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
Tim Frazier gets second-half DNP on Friday
Anthony Tolliver scores 17 points w/ 5 treys
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Charlie Coyle picks up 4 pts in win over NYR
Ryan Strome scores 1G, 1A in win over BUF
No more waiting, it's Anton Rodin time
Semyon Varlamov (groin) is out Friday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
Olabisi Johnson logs 7-265-2 receiving line
Stevens throws for 445 yards, five TD in loss
Five-star LB Anthony commits to Michigan
Saunders rolls for 147 yards, trio of TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Coutinho plan to return NYE looking unlikely
Middlesbrough forward out with injury
Kirchhoff ruled out for three months
McCarthy set to miss weeks due to injury
James Morrison could miss out with flu
Jonny Evans uncertain for Boxing Day
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury not too severe
Aaron Ramsey could feature on Boxing Day
Welbeck training but still a ways to go
Cathcart likely to continue on the bench
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Andrew Bogut
(C)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Devin Harris
(G)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F)
J.J. Barea
(G)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
Jonathan Gibson
(G)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
Seth Curry
(G)
A.J. Hammons
(C)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Deron Williams
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dirk Nowitzki | Forward | #41
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 6/19/1978
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 245
College:
None
Drafted:
1998 / Rd. 1 (9) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $25,000,000 2017-18: $25,000,000 {Team Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dirk Nowitzki scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting in his return to action on Friday, to go with four boards, two triples and one turnover in just 15 minutes of action.
Nowitzki did not play at all during the second half, and he'll likely be working with a minutes cap for at least the next week or so, but this was certainly an impressive performance after he spent nearly a month on the sidelines. He's 38 years old and playing on one of the worst teams out West, so while he should be considered must-own while he's on the court, his owners should try and sell him once he strings together a few nice games.
Dec 24 - 1:00 AM
Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) is starting at center on Friday vs. the Clippers.
Interesting. Salah Mejri will return to the bench and may not even play if Dwight Powell gets the backup center minutes like we're expecting. Nowitzki will be on a strict minutes limit and that will likely be the case for the foreseeable future. He joins Deron Williams, Wes Matthews, Dorian Finney-Smith and Harrison Barnes in the starting five.
Dec 23 - 10:26 PM
Source:
Earl K. Sneed on Twitter
Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) will play against the Clippers on Friday night.
While many have imitated, we haven't seen the Dirk one-legged fadeaway since Nov. 25. Coach Rick Carlisle said Dirk will be on a strict limit, which is obvious after so much time off and all the miles on the 38-year-old forward's legs. The Mavs will be very, very cautious with Dirk this season, so expect him to have a ton of limits. He's still probably worth owning, but it will be a bumpy ride. Dorian Finney-Smith should take the biggest hit.
Dec 23 - 2:29 PM
Source:
Earl Sneed on Twitter
Dirk Nowitzki (right Achilles strain) is listed as questionable for Friday.'s game vs. Clippers.
Dirk has missed 14 straight contests and appeared in a total of just five games this season. However, it appears he is inching his way closer to a return. Dirk stated earlier in the week that his goal was to return by Christmas, and this is the Mavs last game this week, so we shall see if he finally suits up. Even if he does play, his fantasy upside is limited, as the Mavs will likely keep him on a strict minutes limit.
Dec 23 - 9:47 AM
Source:
Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Dec 24 - 1:00 AM
Nowitzki starting at center, Mejri to bench
Dec 23 - 10:26 PM
Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) will play vs. Clips
Dec 23 - 2:29 PM
Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) questionable for Fri
Dec 23 - 9:47 AM
More Dirk Nowitzki Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hill
UTA
(4583)
2
R. Gay
SAC
(4558)
3
K. Love
CLE
(4479)
4
B. Griffin
LAC
(4383)
5
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4383)
6
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4298)
7
J. Barea
DAL
(3984)
8
C. Capela
HOU
(3949)
9
D. Howard
ATL
(3797)
10
K. Middleton
MLW
(3618)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
6
145
78
36
7
3
31
79
.392
8
8
1.000
8
25
.320
3
6
13.0
6.0
1.2
0.5
1.0
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1998
DAL
47
20.4
2.9
7.1
.405
0.3
1.4
.206
2.1
2.7
.773
0.9
2.6
3.4
1.0
1.6
0.6
0.6
2.2
8.2
1999
DAL
82
35.8
6.3
13.6
.461
1.4
3.7
.379
3.5
4.2
.830
1.2
5.2
6.5
2.5
1.7
0.8
0.8
3.1
17.5
2000
DAL
82
38.1
7.2
15.2
.474
1.8
4.8
.387
5.5
6.6
.838
1.5
7.7
9.2
2.1
1.9
1.0
1.2
3.0
21.8
2001
DAL
76
38.0
7.9
16.6
.477
1.8
4.6
.397
5.8
6.8
.853
1.6
8.4
9.9
2.4
1.9
1.1
1.0
2.9
23.4
2002
DAL
80
39.0
8.6
18.6
.463
1.9
4.9
.379
6.0
6.9
.881
1.0
8.9
9.9
3.0
1.9
1.4
1.0
2.6
25.1
2003
DAL
77
37.9
7.9
17.0
.462
1.3
3.8
.341
4.8
5.5
.877
1.2
7.5
8.7
2.7
1.8
1.2
1.4
2.8
21.8
2004
DAL
78
38.7
8.5
18.5
.459
1.2
2.9
.399
7.9
9.1
.869
1.2
8.5
9.7
3.1
2.3
1.2
1.5
2.8
26.1
2005
DAL
81
38.1
9.3
19.3
.480
1.4
3.3
.406
6.7
7.4
.901
1.4
7.6
9.0
2.8
1.9
0.7
1.0
2.0
26.6
2006
DAL
78
36.1
8.6
17.2
.502
0.9
2.2
.416
6.4
7.1
.904
1.6
7.3
8.9
3.4
2.1
0.7
0.8
2.2
24.6
2007
DAL
77
36.0
8.2
17.1
.479
1.0
2.9
.359
6.2
7.1
.879
1.2
7.3
8.6
3.5
2.1
0.7
0.9
2.6
23.6
2008
DAL
81
37.7
9.6
20.0
.479
0.8
2.1
.359
6.0
6.7
.890
1.1
7.3
8.4
2.4
1.9
0.8
0.8
2.2
25.9
2009
DAL
81
37.5
8.9
18.5
.481
0.6
1.5
.421
6.6
7.2
.915
1.0
6.7
7.7
2.7
1.8
0.9
1.0
2.6
25.0
2010
DAL
73
34.3
8.4
16.2
.517
0.9
2.3
.393
5.4
6.1
.892
0.7
6.3
7.0
2.6
1.9
0.5
0.6
2.4
23.0
2011
DAL
62
33.5
7.6
16.7
.457
1.3
3.4
.368
5.1
5.7
.896
0.7
6.0
6.8
2.2
1.9
0.7
0.5
2.1
21.6
2012
DAL
53
31.4
6.5
13.7
.471
1.2
3.0
.414
3.1
3.6
.860
0.7
6.2
6.8
2.5
1.3
0.7
0.7
1.8
17.3
2013
DAL
80
32.8
7.9
15.9
.497
1.6
4.1
.398
4.2
4.7
.899
0.5
5.7
6.2
2.7
1.5
0.9
0.6
2.1
21.7
2014
DAL
77
29.7
6.3
13.8
.459
1.4
3.6
.380
3.3
3.8
.882
0.6
5.4
5.9
1.9
1.1
0.5
0.4
2.1
17.3
2015
DAL
75
31.5
6.6
14.8
.448
1.7
4.6
.368
3.3
3.7
.893
0.7
5.8
6.5
1.8
1.1
0.7
0.7
2.1
18.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1998
DAL
47
958
136
336
.405
14
68
.206
99
128
.773
41
121
162
47
73
29
27
105
385
1999
DAL
82
2938
515
1118
.461
116
306
.379
289
348
.830
102
430
532
203
141
63
68
256
1435
2000
DAL
82
3125
591
1247
.474
151
390
.387
451
538
.838
119
635
754
173
156
79
101
245
1784
2001
DAL
76
2891
600
1258
.477
139
350
.397
440
516
.853
120
635
755
186
145
83
77
222
1779
2002
DAL
80
3117
690
1489
.463
148
390
.379
483
548
.881
81
710
791
239
152
111
82
206
2011
2003
DAL
77
2915
605
1310
.462
99
290
.341
371
423
.877
90
580
670
207
135
92
104
216
1680
2004
DAL
78
3020
663
1445
.459
91
228
.399
615
708
.869
96
661
757
240
176
97
119
219
2032
2005
DAL
81
3086
751
1564
.480
110
271
.406
539
598
.901
115
613
728
226
156
58
83
164
2151
2006
DAL
78
2819
673
1341
.502
72
173
.416
498
551
.904
122
571
693
263
167
52
62
171
1916
2007
DAL
77
2769
630
1314
.479
79
220
.359
478
544
.879
95
564
659
266
160
51
71
198
1817
2008
DAL
81
3051
774
1616
.479
61
170
.359
485
545
.890
88
593
681
197
157
61
63
176
2094
2009
DAL
81
3041
720
1496
.481
51
121
.421
536
586
.915
80
540
620
218
149
70
79
208
2027
2010
DAL
73
2505
610
1179
.517
66
168
.393
395
443
.892
50
463
513
190
137
38
47
172
1681
2011
DAL
62
2078
473
1034
.457
78
212
.368
318
355
.896
46
373
419
136
117
42
30
129
1342
2012
DAL
53
1662
343
728
.471
65
157
.414
166
193
.860
37
326
363
132
70
38
37
93
917
2013
DAL
80
2625
633
1273
.497
131
329
.398
338
376
.899
40
458
498
216
117
73
45
165
1735
2014
DAL
77
2285
487
1062
.459
104
274
.380
255
289
.882
44
413
457
143
82
39
33
160
1333
2015
DAL
75
2362
498
1112
.448
126
342
.368
250
280
.893
52
437
489
132
84
52
52
161
1372
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@LAC
1
15
7
12
.583
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
2
2
4
0
1
0
0
2
17
Dec 21
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 19
@DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 18
SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
@UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 12
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
2
J.J. Barea
Sidelined
J.J. Barea (Achilles) is expected to be considered day-to-day after Christmas, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.
He has a muscle strain and it isn't considered serious. On Wednesday, coach Rick Carlisle talked about just pulling the plug on Barea to play it safe. He was sent back to Dallas for further testing to check on his calf issue and this new soreness. For now, he sounds like he'll be back next week.
Dec 23
3
Devin Harris
Sidelined
Devin Harris (right eye) will not return on Friday night against the Clippers.
It's probably not a good sign that the Mavs ruled him out this early. Harris just can't stay healthy, so it's really hard to trust him in fantasy. With him out, Seth Curry gains some value while Jonathan Gibson could slide into the rotation.
Dec 23
SG
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Seth Curry
3
Jonathan Gibson
SF
1
Dorian Finney-Smith
2
Justin Anderson
3
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dirk Nowitzki
C
1
Andrew Bogut
Sidelined
Andrew Bogut (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game vs. the Clippers.
This is no surprise, as Bogut seems to be a targeting a return in the last week of December or early January. Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri will continue splitting minutes at center until Bogut is back.
Dec 23
2
Salah Mejri
3
Dwight Powell
4
A.J. Hammons
Headlines
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
The young guys hit career-highs, Russell Westbrook and James Harden had ridiculous lines, and Dirk Nowitzki finally made it back to the court.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
»
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
»
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
»
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
»
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
»
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
»
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA Headlines
»
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
»
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
»
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
»
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
»
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
»
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
»
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
»
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
»
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
»
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
»
Tim Frazier gets second-half DNP on Friday
»
Anthony Tolliver scores 17 points w/ 5 treys
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved