Dirk Nowitzki | Forward | #41 Team: Dallas Mavericks Age / DOB: (38) / 6/19/1978 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 245 College: None Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (9) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $25,000,000 2017-18: $25,000,000 {Team Option}

Latest News Recent News

Dirk Nowitzki scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting in his return to action on Friday, to go with four boards, two triples and one turnover in just 15 minutes of action. Nowitzki did not play at all during the second half, and he'll likely be working with a minutes cap for at least the next week or so, but this was certainly an impressive performance after he spent nearly a month on the sidelines. He's 38 years old and playing on one of the worst teams out West, so while he should be considered must-own while he's on the court, his owners should try and sell him once he strings together a few nice games.

Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) is starting at center on Friday vs. the Clippers. Interesting. Salah Mejri will return to the bench and may not even play if Dwight Powell gets the backup center minutes like we're expecting. Nowitzki will be on a strict minutes limit and that will likely be the case for the foreseeable future. He joins Deron Williams, Wes Matthews, Dorian Finney-Smith and Harrison Barnes in the starting five. Source: Earl K. Sneed on Twitter

Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) will play against the Clippers on Friday night. While many have imitated, we haven't seen the Dirk one-legged fadeaway since Nov. 25. Coach Rick Carlisle said Dirk will be on a strict limit, which is obvious after so much time off and all the miles on the 38-year-old forward's legs. The Mavs will be very, very cautious with Dirk this season, so expect him to have a ton of limits. He's still probably worth owning, but it will be a bumpy ride. Dorian Finney-Smith should take the biggest hit. Source: Earl Sneed on Twitter