Paul Pierce | Forward | #34

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (39) / 10/13/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 235
College: Kansas
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (10) / BOS
Paul Pierce will start again on Thursday night to face the Spurs.
It'll be his second game in a row as the starter while Blake Griffin (knee) is out. It's worth a mention that Austin Rivers said he didn't start on Wednesday because of the size of guys like Danilo Gallinari, so getting Pierce out there against Kawhi Leonard makes sense. Pierce only played 18 minutes, so he doesn't have much value. Dec 22 - 8:52 PM
Source: Dan Woike on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
810132922925.36078.875719.368254.01.10.30.30.60.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1998BOS4834.05.913.5.4391.84.3.4122.94.1.7132.44.06.42.42.41.71.02.916.5
1999BOS7335.46.715.1.4421.33.8.3434.96.2.7981.14.35.43.02.42.10.83.219.5
2000BOS8238.08.418.5.4541.84.7.3836.79.0.7451.15.26.43.13.21.70.83.125.3
2001BOS8240.38.619.5.4422.66.3.4046.37.8.8091.05.96.93.22.91.91.02.926.1
2002BOS7939.28.420.2.4161.54.9.3027.69.5.8021.36.07.34.43.61.80.82.925.9
2003BOS8038.77.518.7.4021.44.8.2996.57.9.8190.95.76.55.13.81.60.72.923.0
2004BOS8236.16.814.9.4551.33.6.3706.78.1.8221.05.66.64.22.81.60.53.121.6
2005BOS7939.18.718.5.4711.44.0.3547.910.3.7721.05.76.74.73.51.40.42.826.8
2006BOS4737.07.918.1.4392.35.9.3896.88.6.7960.85.15.94.13.21.00.32.625.0
2007BOS8035.96.413.7.4641.84.6.3925.16.1.8430.74.55.14.52.81.30.52.519.6
2008BOS8137.46.714.6.4571.53.8.3915.76.8.8300.75.05.63.62.81.00.32.720.5
2009BOS7134.05.812.2.4721.53.7.4145.26.1.8520.53.84.43.12.31.20.42.818.3
2010BOS8034.76.312.8.4971.43.7.3744.85.6.8600.45.05.43.32.11.00.62.918.9
2011BOS6134.06.514.6.4431.64.5.3664.85.6.8520.64.65.24.52.81.10.42.419.4
2012BOS7733.56.214.2.4361.95.0.3804.35.5.7870.65.76.34.82.81.10.42.718.6
2013BKN7528.04.39.5.4511.54.0.3733.44.1.8260.34.34.62.42.01.10.42.513.5
2014WAS7326.24.09.0.4471.64.2.3892.22.9.7810.63.44.02.01.30.60.32.211.9
2015LAC6818.22.15.8.3631.13.6.3100.81.0.8180.22.62.71.00.90.50.31.96.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1998BOS481632284647.43984204.412139195.7131171923091151138250139791
1999BOS7325834861099.44296280.343359450.79883313396221178152622371427
2000BOS8231206871513.454147384.383550738.74594428522253262138692512071
2001BOS8233027071598.442210520.404520643.80981485566261241154862372144
2002BOS7930966631592.416118391.302604753.802106472578349288139622272048
2003BOS8030996021497.402115384.299517631.81969453522410303131522341836
2004BOS8229605561223.455108292.370549668.82278461539348230133392551769
2005BOS7930876891462.471111314.354627812.77277453530375273107342232116
2006BOS471741373850.439107275.389320402.7963923827719415248131221173
2007BOS8028745091098.464143365.392409485.84353358411363221101362001570
2008BOS8130335401181.457119304.391459553.8305640145729422880272151658
2009BOS712411409867.472109263.414369433.8523927131021816684311961296
2010BOS8027795071021.497111297.374386449.8603439643026017180512311511
2011BOS612073394890.443100273.366293344.8523728031727417370261471181
2012BOS7725774761092.436145382.380333423.7874544248737021484302101430
2013BKN752101321712.451112300.373256310.8262632234817815386311901010
2014WAS731913293656.447118303.389164210.78145249294144924624160868
2015LAC681235144397.36375242.3105466.8181217418671583317129417
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20DEN11826.33325.40012.500011020037
Dec 18@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 10NO1400.00000.00000.000000001000
Dec 7GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 