Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 22
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Paul Pierce will start again vs. the Spurs
Rodney Hood (illness) questionable vs Raptors
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
Kevon Looney getting the start for Draymond
Isaiah Whitehead (foot) will not play vs. GSW
Monta Ellis out for at least two more weeks
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Changing on the Holiday Go
Dec 20
Dose: John Gibson Great
Dec 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Zach Parise out sick Thursday vs Montreal
Corey Crawford will make his return on Friday
Bobrovsky going for ninth straight win on Thu
David Legwand announces his retirement
David Pastrnak probable for Thursday's game
Marian Hossa (UBI) will miss Friday's contest
Andrew Hammond has a high ankle sprain
Mark Stone (illness) is questionable Thursday
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
Short Tracks
Dec 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
The RSM Classic: Power Ranking
Nov 14
Perez ends drought; wins OHL
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
Team News - Week 17
Dec 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 17
Dec 16
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 17
Dec 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lloris signs long-term contract
Pardew sacked by Crystal Palace
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alan Anderson
(G/F)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Chris Paul
(G)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Brandon Bass
(F)
Blake Griffin
(F)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Paul Pierce
(F)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Luc Mbah a Moute
(F)
J.J. Redick
(G)
Diamond Stone
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Paul Pierce | Forward | #34
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 10/13/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 235
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
1998 / Rd. 1 (10) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,527,920 2017-18: $3,679,840 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Paul Pierce will start again on Thursday night to face the Spurs.
It'll be his second game in a row as the starter while Blake Griffin (knee) is out. It's worth a mention that Austin Rivers said he didn't start on Wednesday because of the size of guys like Danilo Gallinari, so getting Pierce out there against Kawhi Leonard makes sense. Pierce only played 18 minutes, so he doesn't have much value.
Dec 22 - 8:52 PM
Source:
Dan Woike on Twitter
Paul Pierce started on Tuesday vs. the Nuggets, scoring seven points on 2-of-6 shooting with one rebound and two triples in 18 minutes.
With Blake Griffin (knee surgery) out several weeks, coach Doc Rivers said before the game that he will shuffle his lineups most nights based on the matchups. "Most likely, we’ll probably go more opponent-based," Rivers said. "That’s what we did last year at times too and that’s what we’ll do this year. Like Paul will start tonight, there will be a night that Brandon [Bass] starts, there will be a night that Austin [Rivers] starts. Even if Pierce was the full-time starter, he wouldn't be worth picking up in standard leagues because the 39-year-old isn't capable of playing big minutes.
Dec 21 - 12:48 AM
Source:
Orange County Register
Paul Pierce will start on Tuesday vs. the Nuggets.
Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed Pierce as the starter after he was listed as the starting PF on the game notes. We're not expecting a heavy workload from Pierce in his age-39 season, so fantasy owners should look the other way. A combination of Brandon Bass, Marreese Speights and Austin Rivers should see a bump in value for as long as Blake Griffin (knee surgery) is out.
Dec 20 - 8:48 PM
Source:
Dan Woike on Twitter
Paul Pierce is being listed as the probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, with Blake Griffin (knee surgery) unavailable.
While the game notes are notoriously unreliable, Doc Rivers has used Pierce as a starter in the past sans Griffin, so this report does have some merit. Still, Griffin's minutes will likely be split up between Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights, and none of those guys stand out as an obvious DFS pick. Pierce only managed to put up five points, three boards, one steal and a triple in his last start, so he's not a viable target in almost any scenario despite the increased opportunity.
Dec 20 - 3:24 PM
Source:
Dan Woike on Twitter
Paul Pierce will start again vs. the Spurs
Dec 22 - 8:52 PM
Paul Pierce scores seven points in start
Dec 21 - 12:48 AM
Paul Pierce will start on Tuesday vs. DEN
Dec 20 - 8:48 PM
Paul Pierce listed as probable starter Tues
Dec 20 - 3:24 PM
More Paul Pierce Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hill
UTA
(5006)
2
R. Gay
SAC
(4806)
3
D. Rose
NY
(4792)
4
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4626)
5
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4473)
6
C. Parsons
MEM
(4241)
7
J. Barea
DAL
(4211)
8
K. Love
CLE
(4032)
9
K. Middleton
MLW
(3780)
10
B. Griffin
LAC
(3687)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Clippers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
8
101
32
9
2
2
9
25
.360
7
8
.875
7
19
.368
2
5
4.0
1.1
0.3
0.3
0.6
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1998
BOS
48
34.0
5.9
13.5
.439
1.8
4.3
.412
2.9
4.1
.713
2.4
4.0
6.4
2.4
2.4
1.7
1.0
2.9
16.5
1999
BOS
73
35.4
6.7
15.1
.442
1.3
3.8
.343
4.9
6.2
.798
1.1
4.3
5.4
3.0
2.4
2.1
0.8
3.2
19.5
2000
BOS
82
38.0
8.4
18.5
.454
1.8
4.7
.383
6.7
9.0
.745
1.1
5.2
6.4
3.1
3.2
1.7
0.8
3.1
25.3
2001
BOS
82
40.3
8.6
19.5
.442
2.6
6.3
.404
6.3
7.8
.809
1.0
5.9
6.9
3.2
2.9
1.9
1.0
2.9
26.1
2002
BOS
79
39.2
8.4
20.2
.416
1.5
4.9
.302
7.6
9.5
.802
1.3
6.0
7.3
4.4
3.6
1.8
0.8
2.9
25.9
2003
BOS
80
38.7
7.5
18.7
.402
1.4
4.8
.299
6.5
7.9
.819
0.9
5.7
6.5
5.1
3.8
1.6
0.7
2.9
23.0
2004
BOS
82
36.1
6.8
14.9
.455
1.3
3.6
.370
6.7
8.1
.822
1.0
5.6
6.6
4.2
2.8
1.6
0.5
3.1
21.6
2005
BOS
79
39.1
8.7
18.5
.471
1.4
4.0
.354
7.9
10.3
.772
1.0
5.7
6.7
4.7
3.5
1.4
0.4
2.8
26.8
2006
BOS
47
37.0
7.9
18.1
.439
2.3
5.9
.389
6.8
8.6
.796
0.8
5.1
5.9
4.1
3.2
1.0
0.3
2.6
25.0
2007
BOS
80
35.9
6.4
13.7
.464
1.8
4.6
.392
5.1
6.1
.843
0.7
4.5
5.1
4.5
2.8
1.3
0.5
2.5
19.6
2008
BOS
81
37.4
6.7
14.6
.457
1.5
3.8
.391
5.7
6.8
.830
0.7
5.0
5.6
3.6
2.8
1.0
0.3
2.7
20.5
2009
BOS
71
34.0
5.8
12.2
.472
1.5
3.7
.414
5.2
6.1
.852
0.5
3.8
4.4
3.1
2.3
1.2
0.4
2.8
18.3
2010
BOS
80
34.7
6.3
12.8
.497
1.4
3.7
.374
4.8
5.6
.860
0.4
5.0
5.4
3.3
2.1
1.0
0.6
2.9
18.9
2011
BOS
61
34.0
6.5
14.6
.443
1.6
4.5
.366
4.8
5.6
.852
0.6
4.6
5.2
4.5
2.8
1.1
0.4
2.4
19.4
2012
BOS
77
33.5
6.2
14.2
.436
1.9
5.0
.380
4.3
5.5
.787
0.6
5.7
6.3
4.8
2.8
1.1
0.4
2.7
18.6
2013
BKN
75
28.0
4.3
9.5
.451
1.5
4.0
.373
3.4
4.1
.826
0.3
4.3
4.6
2.4
2.0
1.1
0.4
2.5
13.5
2014
WAS
73
26.2
4.0
9.0
.447
1.6
4.2
.389
2.2
2.9
.781
0.6
3.4
4.0
2.0
1.3
0.6
0.3
2.2
11.9
2015
LAC
68
18.2
2.1
5.8
.363
1.1
3.6
.310
0.8
1.0
.818
0.2
2.6
2.7
1.0
0.9
0.5
0.3
1.9
6.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1998
BOS
48
1632
284
647
.439
84
204
.412
139
195
.713
117
192
309
115
113
82
50
139
791
1999
BOS
73
2583
486
1099
.442
96
280
.343
359
450
.798
83
313
396
221
178
152
62
237
1427
2000
BOS
82
3120
687
1513
.454
147
384
.383
550
738
.745
94
428
522
253
262
138
69
251
2071
2001
BOS
82
3302
707
1598
.442
210
520
.404
520
643
.809
81
485
566
261
241
154
86
237
2144
2002
BOS
79
3096
663
1592
.416
118
391
.302
604
753
.802
106
472
578
349
288
139
62
227
2048
2003
BOS
80
3099
602
1497
.402
115
384
.299
517
631
.819
69
453
522
410
303
131
52
234
1836
2004
BOS
82
2960
556
1223
.455
108
292
.370
549
668
.822
78
461
539
348
230
133
39
255
1769
2005
BOS
79
3087
689
1462
.471
111
314
.354
627
812
.772
77
453
530
375
273
107
34
223
2116
2006
BOS
47
1741
373
850
.439
107
275
.389
320
402
.796
39
238
277
194
152
48
13
122
1173
2007
BOS
80
2874
509
1098
.464
143
365
.392
409
485
.843
53
358
411
363
221
101
36
200
1570
2008
BOS
81
3033
540
1181
.457
119
304
.391
459
553
.830
56
401
457
294
228
80
27
215
1658
2009
BOS
71
2411
409
867
.472
109
263
.414
369
433
.852
39
271
310
218
166
84
31
196
1296
2010
BOS
80
2779
507
1021
.497
111
297
.374
386
449
.860
34
396
430
260
171
80
51
231
1511
2011
BOS
61
2073
394
890
.443
100
273
.366
293
344
.852
37
280
317
274
173
70
26
147
1181
2012
BOS
77
2577
476
1092
.436
145
382
.380
333
423
.787
45
442
487
370
214
84
30
210
1430
2013
BKN
75
2101
321
712
.451
112
300
.373
256
310
.826
26
322
348
178
153
86
31
190
1010
2014
WAS
73
1913
293
656
.447
118
303
.389
164
210
.781
45
249
294
144
92
46
24
160
868
2015
LAC
68
1235
144
397
.363
75
242
.310
54
66
.818
12
174
186
71
58
33
17
129
417
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
DEN
1
18
2
6
.333
2
5
.400
1
2
.500
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
3
7
Dec 18
@WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
@MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
@ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 12
POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 10
NO
1
4
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
Dec 7
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Chris Paul
2
Austin Rivers
3
Raymond Felton
SG
1
J.J. Redick
2
Jamal Crawford
SF
1
Luc Mbah a Moute
2
Wes Johnson
3
Paul Pierce
4
Alan Anderson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
Blake Griffin underwent successful arthroscopic right knee surgery on Tuesday, and his timetable to return has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Griffin's initial timetable was set at 3-6 weeks, but now that he's actually had the procedure we have a more accurate estimate of the amount of time he's expected to miss. Paul Pierce is being listed as the probable starter for Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets, and it'll likely be a combination of Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights picking up minutes at the four-spot sans Griffin. Austin Rivers could also earn a few starts when the matchup presents an opportunity to go small.
Dec 20
2
Brandon Bass
3
Brice Johnson
Sidelined
Brice Johnson (back) will not play opening night.
He's out indefinitely with an acute herniated disc in his lower back. It'll be tough for Johnson to crack the rotation his rookie season.
Oct 25
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Marreese Speights
3
Diamond Stone
Headlines
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
The Rotoworld hoops crew discusses the players that have surprised them the most this season.
More NBA Columns
»
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
»
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
»
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
»
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
»
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
»
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
NBA Headlines
»
Paul Pierce will start again vs. the Spurs
»
Rodney Hood (illness) questionable vs Raptors
»
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
»
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
»
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
»
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
»
Kevon Looney getting the start for Draymond
»
Isaiah Whitehead (foot) will not play vs. GSW
»
Monta Ellis out for at least two more weeks
»
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
»
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
»
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved