Paul Pierce will start again on Thursday night to face the Spurs. It'll be his second game in a row as the starter while Blake Griffin (knee) is out. It's worth a mention that Austin Rivers said he didn't start on Wednesday because of the size of guys like Danilo Gallinari, so getting Pierce out there against Kawhi Leonard makes sense. Pierce only played 18 minutes, so he doesn't have much value. Source: Dan Woike on Twitter

Paul Pierce started on Tuesday vs. the Nuggets, scoring seven points on 2-of-6 shooting with one rebound and two triples in 18 minutes. With Blake Griffin (knee surgery) out several weeks, coach Doc Rivers said before the game that he will shuffle his lineups most nights based on the matchups. "Most likely, we’ll probably go more opponent-based," Rivers said. "That’s what we did last year at times too and that’s what we’ll do this year. Like Paul will start tonight, there will be a night that Brandon [Bass] starts, there will be a night that Austin [Rivers] starts. Even if Pierce was the full-time starter, he wouldn't be worth picking up in standard leagues because the 39-year-old isn't capable of playing big minutes. Source: Orange County Register

Paul Pierce will start on Tuesday vs. the Nuggets. Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed Pierce as the starter after he was listed as the starting PF on the game notes. We're not expecting a heavy workload from Pierce in his age-39 season, so fantasy owners should look the other way. A combination of Brandon Bass, Marreese Speights and Austin Rivers should see a bump in value for as long as Blake Griffin (knee surgery) is out. Source: Dan Woike on Twitter