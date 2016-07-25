Player Page

Tyronn Lue | Guard

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (39) / 5/3/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (23) / DEN
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue hinted on Monday that he may be willing to sacrifice the top seed in the East in order to rest his best players.
The Cavs are currently a half game behind Boston; however, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are second and 14th in the NBA in minutes, respectively. Speaking with reporters, Lue explained he had been a part of teams in the past where the coaching staff decided resting key players was more important than playoff positioning. "It's crossed my mind," Lue said. "I might get in trouble [with NBA commissioner Adam Silver], so I don't know." For what it's worth, LeBron said: "Coach is going to have his logic of things, but at the end of the day, we need to play." Mar 28 - 10:36 AM
Source: Cleveland.com
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
1998LAK1512.51.94.3.4310.51.1.4380.81.4.5710.10.30.41.70.70.30.01.95.0
1999LAK818.32.44.9.4870.51.0.5000.81.0.7500.31.31.52.11.10.40.02.16.0
2000LAK3812.31.33.1.4270.30.9.3240.50.6.7920.10.70.81.20.70.50.01.43.4
2001WAS7120.53.17.3.4270.92.0.4470.70.9.7620.21.51.73.51.40.70.01.77.8
2002WAS7526.53.37.6.4330.82.3.3411.21.4.8750.31.72.03.51.00.60.02.08.6
2003ORL7630.74.19.4.4331.12.8.3831.31.7.7710.32.12.54.21.60.80.12.410.5
2004ATL7028.74.29.3.4510.82.2.3552.02.4.8610.21.92.14.61.50.50.02.411.2
2005ATL5124.23.88.2.4591.12.5.4572.32.7.8550.31.41.63.11.50.50.12.211.0
2006ATL5626.53.99.4.4161.02.9.3482.62.9.8830.31.51.93.61.50.40.01.811.4
2007DAL5014.82.35.1.4470.81.7.4530.50.6.7810.20.91.11.50.50.20.01.35.8
2008ORL4411.91.63.7.4380.61.4.4350.30.4.7370.10.91.01.40.50.20.01.24.2
Career Stats
1998LAK151882865.431716.4381221.5712462511502875
1999LAK81461939.48748.50068.75021012179301748
2000LAK3846850117.4271134.3241924.79252732452719054130
2001WAS711458222520.42763141.4474863.7621410812224696490120555
2002WAS751986248573.43360176.34191104.8752212714926377471151647
2003ORL762332309714.43380209.383101131.77126161187317124615185799
2004ATL702007295654.45155155.355142165.86114135149322105330168787
2005ATL511233192418.45958127.457118138.85513698215775263113560
2006ATL561485218524.41656161.348144163.883198510420185240101636
2007DAL50740113253.4473986.4532532.78194554742711166290
2008ORL4452371162.4382762.4351419.7376404660238054183

