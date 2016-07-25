Tyronn Lue | Guard Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (39) / 5/3/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 175 College: Nebraska Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 1 (23) / DEN Share: Tweet

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue hinted on Monday that he may be willing to sacrifice the top seed in the East in order to rest his best players. The Cavs are currently a half game behind Boston; however, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are second and 14th in the NBA in minutes, respectively. Speaking with reporters, Lue explained he had been a part of teams in the past where the coaching staff decided resting key players was more important than playoff positioning. "It's crossed my mind," Lue said. "I might get in trouble [with NBA commissioner Adam Silver], so I don't know." For what it's worth, LeBron said: "Coach is going to have his logic of things, but at the end of the day, we need to play." Source: Cleveland.com

Coach Tyronn Lue admitted that it will be a challenge to find minutes for all his players once the Cavs are fully healthy. On Friday, Lue said the J.R. Smith (thumb) would be back in the "next 10 days to two weeks." Andrew Bogut will play in his first game on Monday. Kevin Love (knee) is expected to return later this month. "I don't know how I'm going to use all of these people I got yet," Lue said. "I got three players coming back. And now we're trying to implement D-Will right now. So it's going to be a process, but it's a great process to have when we've got great players that now we have a roster of 12 guys that should be playing." Source: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers and coach Tyronn Lue agreed on a five-year, $35 million extension. Lue was brought on during the season for a first-place Cavs team and took home a title. He's not the greatest coach with lineup adjustments just yet and isn't the greatest play-caller either. Of course, it helps to have LeBron James. The Cavs figure to play Tristan Thompson at the five more often next season. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter