Tyronn Lue | Guard

Player Results
Article Results
Rays officially acquire Bourjos from ChiSox
Report: Rays acquire Bourjos from White Sox
Five teams in on Pagan; decision coming soon
Gregor Blanco released by Diamondbacks
Brantley (shoulder) to play in three straight
Report: Familia susp. likely less than 30 gms
Capps (elbow) shaky in Cactus League debut
Masterson signs minors deal with Dodgers
Frazier doubles, homers in win over Dodgers
Roberts: Hyun-Jin Ryu is in Dodgers rotation
Soler diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain
Carrasco (elbow) to pitch second game for CLE
Vance Joseph: Tony Romo is a non-issue
Gase: 'No restrictions' on Ryan Tannehill
Bowles says there will be QB competition
'Strong belief' Cutler will not play in 2017
Colin Kaepernick wants a chance to start
Lions GM thinks Peterson can still play
Irsay hints Luck may not be ready for camp
Elway: Denver has no 'intent' to pursue Romo
RapSheet: Romo saga not over 'any time soon'
Tomlin unconcerned by Ben's retirement talk
Elway: 'Plan is to stay the course' with QBs
Kraft: Tom Brady thinks he has 6-7 years left
Tyronn Lue considering resting his stars?
Jackson (knee) possibly done for the season
LeBron James (neck) will play on Thursday
Anthony Davis scores 36 w/ 17 boards in loss
Gobert scores 20 w/ 19 boards and 5 blocks
Joe Ingles scores 19 points, hits five treys
Kyrie Irving held to eight points in rout
LeBron takes shot to neck in lopsided loss
Westbrook triple-doubles, hits game-winner
DeRozan drops 36 points in blowout win
Cory Joseph hands out career-high 13 dimes
Kosta Koufos and Temple starting on Monday
Alexander Steen has four assists in 4-1 win
Colorado forward Sven Andrighetto is on fire
Jonathan Drouin nets two in TB's overtime win
D-man Justin Faulk scores twice in OT loss
Andreas Athanasiou scores OT goal for Detroit
Eddie Lack stretchered off the ice on Monday
Clayton Keller will make NHL debut on Monday
Juuse Saros will start against Islanders
Jaromir Jagr (leg) will play Monday night
Tuukka Rask (LBI) thinks he can play Tuesday
Leafs will start Curtis McElhinney on Tuesday
Scott Darling will likely start Monday night
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Up to third in NXS points after ACS
Poole gains in points after Service King 300
Hemric: 11th at Fontana, 7th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: Service King 300 results
Koch Top-10 in points after Service King 300
Dakoda Armstrong: Service King 300 results
Wallace scores 4th-consecutive 6th in Fontana
DNF for Cole Custer in Fontana XFINITY event
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 results
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
DeChambeau posts career-best T2 at PR Open
1-seed Dustin Johnson survives Tanihara 1 UP
Goosen comes up two shy in Puerto Rico
GM Lynch: This year's QBs 'getting a bad rap'
49ers conduct private workout of QB Watson
Trubisky to attend Browns' local prospect day
Report: Texas chasing ND grad tranfer Zaire
Lions GM and HC work out ASU WR White
Salguero: Zero percent chance MIA takes Mixon
Chad Kelly cleared for 35-45 pro day throws
Riddick: Jabrill Peppers will be a great pro
Taco Charlton to visit DAL, NO, TB and MIA
USF DB Hassan Childs injured in shooting
Peppers as offensive player remains in play
UM QB Wilton Speight has dropped 20 pounds
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Courtois diagnosed with a minor hip problem
Rejuvenated Vardy scores for England
Chelsea thankful Costa injury is not serious
Fellaini released as MUFC injury woes mount
Shaw and Rose's futures intertwined
Stoke target Hull City's Andrew Robertson
Hull's Josh Tymon wanted by West Ham
Alexis Sanchez starts as Chile lose close one
Ozil struggling with multiple injuries
Defoe will seek out transfer if relegated
Roster
Andrew Bogut
(C)
LeBron James
(F)
Kyle Korver
(G/F)
Larry Sanders
(F/C)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Kay Felder
(G)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Iman Shumpert
(G/F)
Deron Williams
(G)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
James Jones
(G/F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
Tyronn Lue | Guard
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 5/3/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 175
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
1998 / Rd. 1 (23) / DEN
Latest News
Recent News
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue hinted on Monday that he may be willing to sacrifice the top seed in the East in order to rest his best players.
The Cavs are currently a half game behind Boston; however, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are second and 14th in the NBA in minutes, respectively. Speaking with reporters, Lue explained he had been a part of teams in the past where the coaching staff decided resting key players was more important than playoff positioning. "It's crossed my mind," Lue said. "I might get in trouble [with NBA commissioner Adam Silver], so I don't know." For what it's worth, LeBron said: "Coach is going to have his logic of things, but at the end of the day, we need to play."
Mar 28 - 10:36 AM
Source:
Cleveland.com
Coach Tyronn Lue admitted that it will be a challenge to find minutes for all his players once the Cavs are fully healthy.
On Friday, Lue said the J.R. Smith (thumb) would be back in the "next 10 days to two weeks." Andrew Bogut will play in his first game on Monday. Kevin Love (knee) is expected to return later this month. "I don't know how I'm going to use all of these people I got yet," Lue said. "I got three players coming back. And now we're trying to implement D-Will right now. So it's going to be a process, but it's a great process to have when we've got great players that now we have a roster of 12 guys that should be playing."
Mar 4 - 9:46 AM
Source:
Cleveland.com
The Cavaliers and coach Tyronn Lue agreed on a five-year, $35 million extension.
Lue was brought on during the season for a first-place Cavs team and took home a title. He's not the greatest coach with lineup adjustments just yet and isn't the greatest play-caller either. Of course, it helps to have LeBron James. The Cavs figure to play Tristan Thompson at the five more often next season.
Mon, Jul 25, 2016 07:36:00 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Head coach Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers have begun negotiating a contract extension, according to Chris Haynes of Cleveland.com.
While Lue didn't have any major eye-catching adjustments in the playoffs, winning an NBA title against a 73-9 team gives him a lot of leverage. The 39-year-old coach obviously has LeBron James behind him and his owner seems committed to building a championship team for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the Cavs picked up the option on assistant coach Larry Drew.
Fri, Jul 1, 2016 09:54:00 PM
Source:
Cleveland.com
Tyronn Lue considering resting his stars?
Mar 28 - 10:36 AM
Cavs will have to incorporate new players
Mar 4 - 9:46 AM
Ty Lue, Cavs agree on five-year extension
Mon, Jul 25, 2016 07:36:00 PM
Cavs, Tyronn Lue working on extension
Fri, Jul 1, 2016 09:54:00 PM
More Tyronn Lue Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5121)
2
K. Lowry
TOR
(4570)
3
L. James
CLE
(4450)
4
C. Anthony
NY
(4112)
5
D. Waiters
MIA
(4053)
6
P. Millsap
ATL
(4037)
7
H. Whiteside
MIA
(3849)
8
D. Wade
CHI
(3698)
9
D. Rose
NY
(3298)
10
D. Cousins
NO
(3285)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1998
LAK
15
12.5
1.9
4.3
.431
0.5
1.1
.438
0.8
1.4
.571
0.1
0.3
0.4
1.7
0.7
0.3
0.0
1.9
5.0
1999
LAK
8
18.3
2.4
4.9
.487
0.5
1.0
.500
0.8
1.0
.750
0.3
1.3
1.5
2.1
1.1
0.4
0.0
2.1
6.0
2000
LAK
38
12.3
1.3
3.1
.427
0.3
0.9
.324
0.5
0.6
.792
0.1
0.7
0.8
1.2
0.7
0.5
0.0
1.4
3.4
2001
WAS
71
20.5
3.1
7.3
.427
0.9
2.0
.447
0.7
0.9
.762
0.2
1.5
1.7
3.5
1.4
0.7
0.0
1.7
7.8
2002
WAS
75
26.5
3.3
7.6
.433
0.8
2.3
.341
1.2
1.4
.875
0.3
1.7
2.0
3.5
1.0
0.6
0.0
2.0
8.6
2003
ORL
76
30.7
4.1
9.4
.433
1.1
2.8
.383
1.3
1.7
.771
0.3
2.1
2.5
4.2
1.6
0.8
0.1
2.4
10.5
2004
ATL
70
28.7
4.2
9.3
.451
0.8
2.2
.355
2.0
2.4
.861
0.2
1.9
2.1
4.6
1.5
0.5
0.0
2.4
11.2
2005
ATL
51
24.2
3.8
8.2
.459
1.1
2.5
.457
2.3
2.7
.855
0.3
1.4
1.6
3.1
1.5
0.5
0.1
2.2
11.0
2006
ATL
56
26.5
3.9
9.4
.416
1.0
2.9
.348
2.6
2.9
.883
0.3
1.5
1.9
3.6
1.5
0.4
0.0
1.8
11.4
2007
DAL
50
14.8
2.3
5.1
.447
0.8
1.7
.453
0.5
0.6
.781
0.2
0.9
1.1
1.5
0.5
0.2
0.0
1.3
5.8
2008
ORL
44
11.9
1.6
3.7
.438
0.6
1.4
.435
0.3
0.4
.737
0.1
0.9
1.0
1.4
0.5
0.2
0.0
1.2
4.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1998
LAK
15
188
28
65
.431
7
16
.438
12
21
.571
2
4
6
25
11
5
0
28
75
1999
LAK
8
146
19
39
.487
4
8
.500
6
8
.750
2
10
12
17
9
3
0
17
48
2000
LAK
38
468
50
117
.427
11
34
.324
19
24
.792
5
27
32
45
27
19
0
54
130
2001
WAS
71
1458
222
520
.427
63
141
.447
48
63
.762
14
108
122
246
96
49
0
120
555
2002
WAS
75
1986
248
573
.433
60
176
.341
91
104
.875
22
127
149
263
77
47
1
151
647
2003
ORL
76
2332
309
714
.433
80
209
.383
101
131
.771
26
161
187
317
124
61
5
185
799
2004
ATL
70
2007
295
654
.451
55
155
.355
142
165
.861
14
135
149
322
105
33
0
168
787
2005
ATL
51
1233
192
418
.459
58
127
.457
118
138
.855
13
69
82
157
75
26
3
113
560
2006
ATL
56
1485
218
524
.416
56
161
.348
144
163
.883
19
85
104
201
85
24
0
101
636
2007
DAL
50
740
113
253
.447
39
86
.453
25
32
.781
9
45
54
74
27
11
1
66
290
2008
ORL
44
523
71
162
.438
27
62
.435
14
19
.737
6
40
46
60
23
8
0
54
183
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
2
DeAndre Liggins
3
Deron Williams
4
Kay Felder
SG
1
J.R. Smith
2
Iman Shumpert
Sidelined
Iman Shumpert (sore right knee) will not play on Monday vs. the Spurs.
This will be his second straight game on the shelf, but he's day-to-day unlike Kyle Korver (foot) -- Korver is out for the week. Look for J.R. Smith to log heavy minutes on the wings tonight, but he's a boom-or-bust option because of his volatile FG percentage.
Mar 27
3
Kyle Korver
Sidelined
Kyle Korver (foot) will miss at least the next three games for Cleveland.
Korver is going to miss Monday's game in San Antonio, Thursday's game in Chicago and Friday's game against Philadelphia, and with the Cavs saying "at least three games," it seems there's a good chance he could miss Sunday's matchup with Indiana as well. Iman Shumpert (knee) will be joining Korver on the sidelines tonight, so J.R. Smith should get all the minutes he can handle. At this point in the fantasy season, Korver isn't worth hanging onto in most leagues.
Mar 27
SF
1
LeBron James
Sidelined
LeBron James (neck) said he will be ready to play on Thursday vs. the Bulls.
LeBron took an elbow to the spine near the base of his neck in the third quarter of Monday night's loss to the Spurs. He did not return to the game. However, James downplayed the injury afterward, and he will have two full days to rest before the Cavs next contest. It's safe to assume the Cavs would prefer to limit LeBron's minutes and potentially rest him to keep him fresh for the playoffs, but with Boston overtaking Cleveland for the top seed in the East, they may not have that luxury.
Mar 28
2
Richard Jefferson
3
James Jones
PF
1
Kevin Love
2
Channing Frye
3
Derrick Williams
C
1
Tristan Thompson
2
Larry Sanders
Dose: LeBron, Cavs hurt Monday
Mar 28
LeBron and the Cavs got hurt, Westbrook, Gobert and Brow went off and Hayward, Boogie Cousins and Marc Gasol all sat on Monday.
