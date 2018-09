Elton Brand | Center/Forward | #42 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (39) / 3/11/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'9" / 254 College: Duke Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (1) / CHI Share: Tweet

The 76ers have hired Elton Brand to be their new GM, according to sources of Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Brand impressed ownership and Brett Brown during the interview process, beating out several other candidates, and he will now be elevated from VP of Basketball Operations. He rose through the ranks in Philly, from the GM of the G-League team to now overseeing the 76ers franchise, and he did all that in just a years time. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The 76ers have officially installed Elton Brand as the new GM of their G-League affiliate. "It’s a totally different mindset and a totally different type of energy," Brand said at his introductory press conference. "I’m discussing players and trades and the business side of it. I was exhausted yesterday. Basketball is one thing but it was a different kind of tired. I’m looking forward to growing in that aspect." Brand retired from playing professionally just a year ago, but his passion for the game wouldn't permit a lengthy layoff. Source: CSN Philly

The 76ers are planning to hire Elton Brand as the General Manage of their G-League team. Brand retired in 2016 and has already been working for the 76ers as a development consultant, but he was always expected to take on more responsibility with the front office. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter