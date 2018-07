Lamar Odom | Forward | #27 Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (38) / 11/6/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'10" / 245 College: Rhode Island Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (4) / LAC Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Lamar Odom announced via Instagram that he will play next season in China. Odom does not provide details as to which team he will join, but it's good to see that Odom, who has battled serious substance abuse issues, is apparently healthy enough to return to competitive basketball. Odom last played in the NBA back in 2012-13 for the Clippers. Source: Lamar Odom on Instagram

"Lamar Odom's family and friends believe he's back on hard drugs," sources told TMZ. Per the report, Odom's friends and family "recently confronted" him about crack pipes in his home, and he's reportedly "been acting very strange lately." TMZ also reports that Odom's friends "noticed drug paraphernalia scattered all over the place" upon confronting him. It's currently unclear where Odom stands in his road to recovery. The entire Rotoworld family wishes Odom well in his ongoing battle. Source: TMZ

Lamar Odom is improving, but still faces a long road in his recovery, according to Khloe Kardashian. Odom is improving, but is still learning to walk, talk, and feed himself again. "He is off of all machines that help his organs, but still he has such a long way to go," Kardashian said. Odom is facing a potential felony drug charge after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel last month, but it's great to hear he's making progress in his recovery. Source: ESPN