Jason Terry | Guard | #3

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (40) / 9/15/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
College: Arizona
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (10) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Jason Terry has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucks.
The Bucks surprisingly got 74 games out of Terry last season, averaging 4.1 points per game. Terry turned 40 years old today, so the Bucks are counting on him more for his veteran leadership than his play. Sep 15 - 6:22 PM
Source: Gery Woelfel on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
7413663071069846105243.4322429.82873171.42720364.11.41.30.60.50.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1999ATL8123.33.17.4.4150.61.9.2931.41.7.8070.31.82.04.31.91.10.11.68.1
2000ATL8237.77.316.7.4361.53.8.3953.74.4.8460.52.83.34.92.91.30.12.519.7
2001ATL7838.06.715.6.4302.25.7.3873.64.4.8350.52.93.55.72.31.80.22.019.3
2002ATL8138.06.014.1.4282.05.3.3713.23.6.8870.53.03.47.43.11.60.22.217.2
2003ATL8137.36.214.8.4171.85.2.3472.73.2.8270.63.54.15.42.81.50.22.416.8
2004DAL8030.04.79.3.5011.33.1.4201.82.2.8440.51.92.45.41.81.40.22.212.4
2005DAL8035.06.513.7.4702.15.2.4112.12.6.8000.41.62.03.81.71.30.32.517.1
2006DAL8135.26.313.1.4842.04.6.4382.02.5.8040.52.32.95.21.91.00.22.116.7
2007DAL8231.55.712.3.4671.74.4.3752.32.7.8570.42.22.53.21.11.10.22.115.5
2008DAL7433.67.315.8.4632.36.2.3662.73.0.8800.51.92.43.41.61.30.31.919.6
2009DAL7732.95.913.5.4381.84.8.3653.03.5.8660.21.61.83.81.41.20.21.816.6
2010DAL8231.36.013.3.4511.54.3.3622.22.6.8500.31.61.94.12.01.10.21.715.8
2011DAL6331.75.713.2.4302.25.8.3781.61.8.8830.32.12.43.62.01.20.21.115.1
2012BOS7926.93.68.2.4341.64.2.3721.41.7.8700.21.82.02.51.30.80.11.410.1
2013SAC3516.31.64.3.3621.12.9.3790.30.4.6670.10.91.11.60.80.40.01.44.5
2014HOU7721.32.45.8.4221.64.2.3900.50.6.8130.21.41.61.91.00.90.21.57.0
2015HOU7217.52.15.2.4021.33.6.3560.40.5.8180.20.91.11.40.70.70.11.35.9
2016MLW7418.51.43.3.4321.02.3.4270.30.4.8280.21.21.41.30.50.60.31.34.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1999ATL811888249600.41546157.293113140.807241421663461569010133657
2000ATL8230895951366.436124314.395303358.84642227269403237104122041617
2001ATL7829675241219.430172444.387284340.83540230270444181144131561504
2002ATL8130814881141.428160431.371259292.88737242279600249126141751395
2003ATL8130184991196.417146421.347215260.82749287336437229124161921359
2004DAL802401372743.501103245.420146173.8443815018842914710915177993
2005DAL8028005161099.470171416.411168210.80031127158306135100271961371
2006DAL8128485141063.484162370.438160199.8044119023142215281171701350
2007DAL8225814711008.467136363.375191223.857301782082649288181701269
2008DAL7424895411168.463167456.366198225.8803913817725111997201411447
2009DAL7725374561041.438136373.365232268.8661912114029210994171421280
2010DAL8225654921091.451127351.362182214.8502412915333416793131401293
2011DAL631999357830.430138365.37898111.88316133149226127731169950
2012BOS792123281648.434123331.372114131.870191401591981026611110799
2013SAC3557055152.36239103.3791015.66743337562713048159
2014HOU771641188446.422126323.3903948.81315106121147746619116541
2015HOU721261151376.40293261.3562733.8181465791034947991422
2016MLW741366105243.43273171.4272429.82815911069836462095307
