The Bucks surprisingly got 74 games out of Terry last season, averaging 4.1 points per game. Terry turned 40 years old today, so the Bucks are counting on him more for his veteran leadership than his play.

The Bucks would like to bring back the 40-year-old veteran for another season, but they've received some competition from the Timberwolves. Terry is currently in Minnesota for a workout and meeting with Tom Thibodeau, but none of the reporting suggests a deal is imminent. Either way, JET is well past his days of being a relevant name in fantasy hoops.

The Bucks have an open roster following the release of F/C Spencer Hawes. Terry will be 40 this month and is hopeful to play one more season, and the Bucks could use some depth behind Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova at the point. To be clear, there are no fantasy implications here as Terry averaged just 4.1 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 3-pointers last season.

Jason Terry "has drawn interest from some other teams" according to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times.

It was widely assumed that Terry would be back with the Bucks for one more season, but it still hasn't happened because they are currently pursuing Derrick Rose. While the report doesn't name a specific team, Woelfel said one of them is Western Conference playoff-caliber team. Terry will be 40 in September, so he'll be looking at a minor role almost anywhere he lands.