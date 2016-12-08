Metta World Peace | Guard/Forward | #37

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Adam Duvall smacks third homer of season
Keon Broxton homers, steals base Tuesday
Drew Pomeranz dazzles in return from DL
Ozuna homers twice, knocks in six vs. Braves
Collins optimistic Harvey can make next start
Lucas Duda goes deep twice as Mets roll
Cespedes has three-homer night in Philly
Adrian Beltre has a Grade 1 right calf strain
Daniel Murphy goes 4-for-5 with five RBI
Clay Buchholz diagnosed with forearm strain
Lindor homers, scores winning run for Indians
Carrasco dominant over seven vs. White Sox
Browns split on Garrett, Trubisky at No. 1?
Kirk Cousins: Next move up to the Redskins
Teams not yet 'close' to Sherman asking price
Ex-Ram Laurinaitis retiring after 8 seasons
Report: Johnathan Hankins visiting the Colts
Green-Beckham's Eagles roster spot in doubt
Galette seen 'striking another individual'
Seahawks take a chance on Dion Jordan
Chad Kelly underwent wrist surgery Monday
Carlos Hyde (knee) not back to full health
Robert Turbin could have a bigger 2017 role
Eifert (back surgery) says he is 'close'
Metta World Peace scores 18, hits four treys
Malik Beasley scores career-high 16 points
Dirk Nowitzki won't travel for season finale
Jamal Murray hands out career-high 10 dimes
Domantas Sabonis scores 19 points vs. MIN
Joakim Noah (shoulder surgery) out 4-6 months
Cavaliers will waive Larry Sanders
Cavaliers expected to sign Walter Tavares
Jeremy Lamb scores 21 in blowout loss
Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews will rest
J.J. Barea starting, Matthews to bench
Hayward, Hood and Favors are all probable
NHL announces Draft Lottery date and odds
Tomas Tatar will have shoulder surgery
Barbashev poised to center Blues' top line
Pacioretty suffers injury scare at practice
Evgeni Malkin will play in playoff opener
Kings fire Darryl Sutter and GM Dean Lombardi
Patrick Eaves (undisclosed) good for Game 1
Report: Canucks fire coach Willie Desjardins
Torey Krug doubtful for Bruins' first round
Andrew Ladd played through nagging injury
Tom Rowe loses coaching, GM jobs with Florida
Artem Anisimov will be 'good to go' Thursday
Ron Silk: Icebreaker 150 results
Bassett 2nd at Greenville, keeps points lead
Ryan Preece: Icebreaker 150 results
Theriault keeps lead after 4th in Nashville
Dave Sapienza: Icebreaker 150 results
Sadler 10th at Fort Worth, retains NXS lead
Harrison Burton: Runner-up in K&N East points
Shane Lee: Music City 200 results
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Todd Szegedy: Icebreaker 150 results
Gilliland: Kevin Whitaker Chev 150 results
Dalton Sargeant: Music City 200 results
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
Fowler drops to one back after third-round 71
Report: Browns considering Trubisky at No. 1
Report: Steelers 'love' Peppers at No. 30
Huskies HC Petersen extended through 2024
Cardinals brass dines with UNC QB Trubisky
SF 'seriously considering' Fournette at #2?
LB Foster invited back for medical rechecks
Fournette on an official visit with Bengals
Steelers hosting EDGE Tim Williams Tuesday
Pelissero: QB Chad Kelly had wrist surgery
Saban blames offense on Howard's production
Rapsheet: Derek Barnett visited DAL and TB
Saints host size/speed S Melifonwu on visit
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Ndidi fit for UCL quarterfinal first-leg
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Bilic praying Byram injury is not serious
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
Puel lauds Tadic for recent improvement
Valencia's return expected for Europa League
Butland hoping for weekend return
Wenger wants Oxlade-Chamberlain stay
Ozil and the Gunners limp in defeat
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Julius Randle
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
David Nwaba
(G)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Metta World Peace | Guard/Forward | #37
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 11/13/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 250
College:
St. John's
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Metta World Peace started in a 108-96 win on Tuesday vs. the Pelicans and scored a season-high 18 points with four rebounds, one assist, four steals and four triples in 24 minutes.
In what was surely his last game at Staples Center, MWP was urged by the crowd to shoot every time he touched the ball. It wasn't a 60-point outing like Kobe Bryant's final game in LA, but tales will still be told of this memorable day as the Lakers picked up their fifth straight win. Who needs a tank when you can have World Peace instead?
Apr 12 - 12:46 AM
Metta World Peace is starting at shooting guard for the Lakers on Tuesday.
Welcome to the silly season. With D'Angelo Russell out due to a death in the family, MWP's getting the call tonight, which is borderline hilarious. The rest of the Lakers starters make sense, with Jordan Clarkson, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Larry Nance all getting the call. MWP's coming off a season-high eight points on Sunday, and he'll be looking to shatter that tonight against the Pelicans.
Apr 11 - 10:40 PM
Source:
Tanya Ganguli on Twitter
Metta World Peace scored a season-high eight points in 11 minutes on Sunday, going 3-of-8 from the field with two 3-pointers.
MWP added one rebound, one assist and one steal, and he was routinely cheered on by the L.A. crowd in what might be his final home game. The player formerly known as Ron Artest will enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, and it's doubtful that he'll find another team.
Apr 10 - 12:19 AM
Metta World Peace vanished into the Lakers' bench on Wednesday with two points in seven minutes.
MWP was a fill-in starter vs. Utah on Monday but he's in the twilight of his career and has no fantasy appeal.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 12:25:00 AM
Metta World Peace scores 18, hits four treys
Apr 12 - 12:46 AM
World Metta Peace starting for Lakers
Apr 11 - 10:40 PM
Metta World Peace w/ season-high eight points
Apr 10 - 12:19 AM
Metta World Peace disappears into LAL bench
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 12:25:00 AM
More Metta World Peace Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
23
127
36
15
9
4
11
45
.244
9
14
.643
5
26
.192
2
6
1.6
0.7
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1999
CHI
72
31.1
4.3
10.5
.407
0.8
2.7
.314
2.6
3.9
.674
0.9
3.4
4.3
2.8
2.3
1.7
0.5
2.2
12.0
2000
CHI
76
31.1
4.3
10.7
.401
0.6
1.9
.291
2.8
3.7
.750
0.8
3.1
3.9
3.0
2.1
2.0
0.6
3.3
11.9
2001
IND
55
29.9
4.9
11.6
.423
1.0
3.1
.312
2.5
3.7
.667
1.3
3.6
4.9
2.3
2.1
2.6
0.7
3.9
13.2
2002
IND
69
33.6
5.2
12.3
.428
1.0
3.1
.336
4.0
5.4
.736
1.5
3.8
5.2
2.9
2.1
2.3
0.7
3.5
15.5
2003
IND
73
37.2
6.4
15.2
.421
1.0
3.3
.310
4.4
6.0
.733
1.4
3.9
5.3
3.7
2.8
2.1
0.7
2.7
18.3
2004
IND
7
41.6
8.4
17.0
.496
1.0
2.4
.412
6.7
7.3
.922
1.1
5.3
6.4
3.1
2.4
1.7
0.9
3.9
24.6
2005
SAC
56
39.4
6.3
15.5
.404
1.4
4.5
.308
3.7
5.4
.675
1.3
3.8
5.1
3.6
2.3
2.2
0.7
2.9
17.6
2006
SAC
70
37.7
6.5
14.9
.440
1.3
3.7
.358
4.4
5.9
.740
1.5
5.0
6.5
3.4
2.1
2.1
0.6
2.9
18.8
2007
SAC
57
38.0
7.6
16.9
.453
1.5
3.9
.380
3.7
5.2
.719
1.8
4.0
5.8
3.5
2.6
2.3
0.7
2.8
20.5
2008
HOU
69
35.6
6.0
15.0
.401
2.2
5.6
.399
2.8
3.8
.748
0.9
4.3
5.2
3.3
2.0
1.5
0.3
2.2
17.1
2009
LAK
77
33.9
4.0
9.6
.414
1.4
3.8
.355
1.7
2.4
.688
1.3
3.0
4.3
3.0
1.6
1.4
0.3
2.1
11.0
2010
LAK
82
29.4
3.2
8.0
.397
1.0
2.8
.356
1.1
1.7
.676
1.2
2.0
3.3
2.1
1.1
1.5
0.4
2.2
8.5
2011
LAK
64
26.9
2.9
7.3
.394
0.9
3.0
.296
1.1
1.8
.617
1.1
2.3
3.4
2.2
1.1
1.1
0.4
2.1
7.7
2012
LAK
75
33.7
4.4
11.0
.403
1.9
5.5
.342
1.7
2.3
.734
1.3
3.6
5.0
1.5
1.3
1.6
0.6
2.6
12.4
2013
NY
29
13.4
1.9
4.9
.397
0.6
1.9
.315
0.3
0.6
.625
0.6
1.4
2.0
0.6
0.7
0.8
0.3
1.5
4.8
2015
LAK
35
16.8
1.6
5.1
.311
0.7
2.4
.310
1.1
1.6
.702
0.5
2.0
2.5
0.8
0.4
0.6
0.3
1.9
5.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1999
CHI
72
2238
309
759
.407
60
191
.314
188
279
.674
62
247
309
202
166
119
39
159
866
2000
CHI
76
2363
327
815
.401
43
148
.291
210
280
.750
59
235
294
228
159
152
45
254
907
2001
IND
55
1642
269
636
.423
53
170
.312
136
204
.667
73
198
271
127
118
141
39
217
727
2002
IND
69
2317
362
846
.428
71
211
.336
273
371
.736
101
261
362
198
145
159
50
242
1068
2003
IND
73
2714
468
1112
.421
75
242
.310
322
439
.733
100
285
385
272
202
152
50
194
1333
2004
IND
7
291
59
119
.496
7
17
.412
47
51
.922
8
37
45
22
17
12
6
27
172
2005
SAC
56
2209
350
867
.404
78
253
.308
206
305
.675
75
211
286
203
131
122
41
164
984
2006
SAC
70
2642
458
1040
.440
93
260
.358
307
415
.740
102
352
454
235
146
149
43
205
1316
2007
SAC
57
2168
436
962
.453
84
221
.380
212
295
.719
101
227
328
199
148
133
38
159
1168
2008
HOU
69
2453
416
1037
.401
153
383
.399
196
262
.748
65
294
359
229
140
105
24
155
1181
2009
LAK
77
2607
306
740
.414
105
296
.355
128
186
.688
99
232
331
234
121
106
21
165
845
2010
LAK
82
2413
261
658
.397
83
233
.356
92
136
.676
100
167
267
175
90
124
36
181
697
2011
LAK
64
1721
183
465
.394
56
189
.296
71
115
.617
71
147
218
140
69
69
27
137
493
2012
LAK
75
2531
332
824
.403
141
412
.342
124
169
.734
101
271
372
112
98
122
42
198
929
2013
NY
29
389
56
141
.397
17
54
.315
10
16
.625
18
41
59
17
19
24
8
44
139
2015
LAK
35
588
55
177
.311
26
84
.310
40
57
.702
19
70
89
27
15
22
11
67
176
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 9
MIN
1
11
3
8
.375
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
8
Apr 7
SAC
1
10
0
3
.000
0
3
.000
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
1
2
Apr 5
@SA
1
17
2
5
.400
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
1
5
Apr 2
MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 1
@LAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 30
@MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 28
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
Sidelined
Updating a previous report, D'Angelo Russell (personal) is being listed as "out" for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Russell is currently away from the team due to the death of his grandmother, and there's a chance he could miss Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Warriors as well. With Russell on the sidelines, Tyler Ennis could get the start and guys like Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram will be asked to step it up on offense.
Apr 10
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
David Nwaba
2
Nick Young
3
Corey Brewer
SF
1
Brandon Ingram
2
Luol Deng
Sidelined
The Lakers will reportedly shut down Luol Deng for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
The Lakers are prioritizing the development of the younger guys on the roster, so both Timofey Mozgov and Deng will not take the court again this season, meaning that their $136 million investment will finish the year watching from the sidelines. Both Mozgov and Deng have three years left on their deal in which they'll be paid far more than their market value, so Lakers GM Rob Pelinca may consider waiving these guys during the offseason. Brandon Ingram will be the unquestioned started small forward moving forward, and Larry Nance could see an uptick in minutes.
Mar 15
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Ivica Zubac
Sidelined
An MRI confirmed a high ankle sprain in Ivica Zubac's right ankle and he will be out for the remainder of the season.
He is going to be re-evaluated in two weeks, so there's basically no chance Zubac will be back during his rookie campaign. X-rays were negative for a fracture on Thursday, so hopefully he can start his offseason program in late April. With Zubac out for the season, Larry Nance figures to get some decent minutes as the Lakers go small while Tarik Black and Thomas Robinson get some added minutes. Nance is worth a pickup in standard leagues.
Mar 31
2
Tarik Black
3
Timofey Mozgov
Sidelined
Timofey Mozgov left Wednesday practice early with a left ankle sprain.
He is going to be questionable to play on Friday. Mozgov is not in the rotation anyway and the Lakers have gone with Thomas Robinson off the bench. Of course, Ivica Zubac will be getting heavy run the rest of the way.
Mar 22
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Mike Gallagher previews the Warriors vs. Blazers and Spurs vs. Grizzlies matchups.
