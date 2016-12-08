Player Page

Metta World Peace | Guard/Forward | #37

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (37) / 11/13/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 250
College: St. John's
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (16) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Metta World Peace started in a 108-96 win on Tuesday vs. the Pelicans and scored a season-high 18 points with four rebounds, one assist, four steals and four triples in 24 minutes.
In what was surely his last game at Staples Center, MWP was urged by the crowd to shoot every time he touched the ball. It wasn't a 60-point outing like Kobe Bryant's final game in LA, but tales will still be told of this memorable day as the Lakers picked up their fifth straight win. Who needs a tank when you can have World Peace instead? Apr 12 - 12:46 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
231273615941145.244914.643526.192261.60.70.40.20.30.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1999CHI7231.14.310.5.4070.82.7.3142.63.9.6740.93.44.32.82.31.70.52.212.0
2000CHI7631.14.310.7.4010.61.9.2912.83.7.7500.83.13.93.02.12.00.63.311.9
2001IND5529.94.911.6.4231.03.1.3122.53.7.6671.33.64.92.32.12.60.73.913.2
2002IND6933.65.212.3.4281.03.1.3364.05.4.7361.53.85.22.92.12.30.73.515.5
2003IND7337.26.415.2.4211.03.3.3104.46.0.7331.43.95.33.72.82.10.72.718.3
2004IND741.68.417.0.4961.02.4.4126.77.3.9221.15.36.43.12.41.70.93.924.6
2005SAC5639.46.315.5.4041.44.5.3083.75.4.6751.33.85.13.62.32.20.72.917.6
2006SAC7037.76.514.9.4401.33.7.3584.45.9.7401.55.06.53.42.12.10.62.918.8
2007SAC5738.07.616.9.4531.53.9.3803.75.2.7191.84.05.83.52.62.30.72.820.5
2008HOU6935.66.015.0.4012.25.6.3992.83.8.7480.94.35.23.32.01.50.32.217.1
2009LAK7733.94.09.6.4141.43.8.3551.72.4.6881.33.04.33.01.61.40.32.111.0
2010LAK8229.43.28.0.3971.02.8.3561.11.7.6761.22.03.32.11.11.50.42.28.5
2011LAK6426.92.97.3.3940.93.0.2961.11.8.6171.12.33.42.21.11.10.42.17.7
2012LAK7533.74.411.0.4031.95.5.3421.72.3.7341.33.65.01.51.31.60.62.612.4
2013NY 2913.41.94.9.3970.61.9.3150.30.6.6250.61.42.00.60.70.80.31.54.8
2015LAK3516.81.65.1.3110.72.4.3101.11.6.7020.52.02.50.80.40.60.31.95.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1999CHI722238309759.40760191.314188279.6746224730920216611939159866
2000CHI762363327815.40143148.291210280.7505923529422815915245254907
2001IND551642269636.42353170.312136204.6677319827112711814139217727
2002IND692317362846.42871211.336273371.736101261362198145159502421068
2003IND7327144681112.42175242.310322439.733100285385272202152501941333
2004IND729159119.496717.4124751.92283745221712627172
2005SAC562209350867.40478253.308206305.6757521128620313112241164984
2006SAC7026424581040.44093260.358307415.740102352454235146149432051316
2007SAC572168436962.45384221.380212295.719101227328199148133381591168
2008HOU6924534161037.401153383.399196262.74865294359229140105241551181
2009LAK772607306740.414105296.355128186.6889923233123412110621165845
2010LAK822413261658.39783233.35692136.6761001672671759012436181697
2011LAK641721183465.39456189.29671115.61771147218140696927137493
2012LAK752531332824.403141412.342124169.7341012713721129812242198929
2013NY 2938956141.3971754.3151016.625184159171924844139
2015LAK3558855177.3112684.3104057.7021970892715221167176
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 9MIN11138.37525.40000.000011101008
Apr 7SAC11003.00003.000221.000112100012
Apr 5@SA11725.400111.00000.000011020015
Apr 2MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 1@LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 30@MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 28WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Tyler Ennis
SG1David Nwaba
2Nick Young
3Corey Brewer
SF1Brandon Ingram
2Luol Deng
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Ivica Zubac
2Tarik Black
3Timofey Mozgov
 

 