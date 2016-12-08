Metta World Peace | Guard/Forward | #37

Latest News Recent News

Metta World Peace started in a 108-96 win on Tuesday vs. the Pelicans and scored a season-high 18 points with four rebounds, one assist, four steals and four triples in 24 minutes. In what was surely his last game at Staples Center, MWP was urged by the crowd to shoot every time he touched the ball. It wasn't a 60-point outing like Kobe Bryant's final game in LA, but tales will still be told of this memorable day as the Lakers picked up their fifth straight win. Who needs a tank when you can have World Peace instead?

Metta World Peace is starting at shooting guard for the Lakers on Tuesday. Welcome to the silly season. With D'Angelo Russell out due to a death in the family, MWP's getting the call tonight, which is borderline hilarious. The rest of the Lakers starters make sense, with Jordan Clarkson, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Larry Nance all getting the call. MWP's coming off a season-high eight points on Sunday, and he'll be looking to shatter that tonight against the Pelicans. Source: Tanya Ganguli on Twitter

Metta World Peace scored a season-high eight points in 11 minutes on Sunday, going 3-of-8 from the field with two 3-pointers. MWP added one rebound, one assist and one steal, and he was routinely cheered on by the L.A. crowd in what might be his final home game. The player formerly known as Ron Artest will enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, and it's doubtful that he'll find another team.