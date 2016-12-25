Player Page

Manu Ginobili | Guard | #20

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (39) / 7/28/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 205
College: None
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 2 (28) / SA
Manu Ginobili (back spasms) will not play on Monday vs. the Nets.
He probably would've rested against the Nets even if he was healthy, but Ginobili isn't 100 percent after tweaking his back against Cleveland on Saturday. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Raptors. With both Ginobili and Tony Parker (foot) out, Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills and Danny Green will all be busy in the backcourt, while Jonathon Simmons should pick up some minutes as well. Jan 23 - 1:13 PM
Source: Jeff Platt on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3771029794944594247.3815865.89251128.39812508.02.52.51.21.40.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2002SA 6920.72.55.8.4380.72.1.3451.82.5.7370.71.72.32.01.41.40.22.57.6
2003SA 7729.44.310.2.4181.13.2.3593.13.9.8021.13.44.53.82.11.80.22.412.8
2004SA 7429.65.010.5.4711.33.5.3764.86.0.8031.03.44.43.92.31.60.42.616.0
2005SA 6527.94.810.3.4621.33.3.3824.35.5.7780.62.93.53.61.91.60.42.415.1
2006SA 7527.55.311.4.4641.74.3.3964.35.0.8600.83.64.43.52.11.50.42.116.5
2007SA 7431.16.113.3.4602.15.3.4015.16.0.8600.93.94.84.52.71.50.42.319.5
2008SA 4426.95.111.2.4541.64.8.3303.84.3.8840.54.04.53.62.01.50.42.015.5
2009SA 7528.75.312.0.4411.84.7.3774.14.7.8700.92.93.84.92.11.40.32.116.5
2010SA 8030.35.512.7.4331.95.5.3494.55.1.8710.53.23.74.92.21.50.42.017.4
2011SA 3423.34.48.4.5261.53.7.4132.63.0.8710.52.93.44.41.90.70.41.612.9
2012SA 6023.23.89.0.4251.43.9.3532.73.4.7960.52.93.44.62.21.30.21.911.8
2013SA 6822.94.39.2.4691.33.8.3492.42.8.8510.42.53.04.32.01.00.31.912.3
2014SA 7022.73.68.4.4261.33.7.3452.12.9.7210.42.63.04.22.21.00.32.010.5
2015SA 5819.63.47.5.4531.23.1.3911.61.9.8130.42.12.53.11.71.10.21.79.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2002SA 691431174397.43851148.345126171.737471141611381009617170525
2003SA 772260330789.41888245.359239298.8028625834429116113616181987
2004SA 742193367780.47197258.376355442.80375254329288172119271901186
2005SA 651816309669.46283217.382280360.7784218823023512110126156981
2006SA 752064396854.464128323.396320372.86059268327263157109271551240
2007SA 742299453984.460156389.401380442.86063291354332200109331731442
2008SA 441185223491.45469209.330168190.8842417419815788641690683
2009SA 752152398903.441132350.377309355.87068216284370154103241541237
2010SA 8024274411018.433154441.349357410.87142253295393174123281631393
2011SA 34792150285.52652126.41388101.871189811615164241256440
2012SA 601394229539.42583235.353164206.796301712012741328013114705
2013SA 681554294627.46990258.349160188.851301722022931397017128838
2014SA 701591251589.42689258.345147204.721281832112931546720138738
2015SA 581137197435.45370179.39191112.8132612014617799661199555
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21@CLE12039.33326.33300.000112310048
Jan 19DEN120611.54513.333111.0000554030014
Jan 17MIN12035.60024.500111.000022211049
Jan 14@PHO12537.42924.500881.0000223300216
Jan 12LAK1902.00001.000221.000000011012
Jan 10MLW11516.16715.20000.000011110013
Jan 7CHA12017.14313.33300.000112401133

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
4Bryn Forbes
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
 

 