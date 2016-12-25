Manu Ginobili | Guard | #20

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
Edelman erupts as Pats advance to Super Bowl
Hogan pulls out all the stops in win over PIT
Brady dominates, heads to seventh Super Bowl
Hobbled Julio Jones scorches Pack for 9/180/2
Rodgers' amazing run ends in NFCCG blowout
Matt Ryan slays Pack, Falcons headed to SB51
Michael Floyd mothballed for AFC title game
Ladarius Green inactive for AFCCG vs. Pats
Malcolm Mitchell active for AFC title tilt
Glazer: ATL could replace Shanahan with Chip
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wade expected to play Tuesday and Wednesday
D.J. Augustin (ankle) will get an MRI Monday
Manu Ginobili (back spasms) out Monday
DeMar DeRozan (ankle) will miss next 2 games
Jahlil Okafor (knee) probable for Tuesday
Avery Bradley (Achilles) ruled out for week
Joel Embiid out Tuesday and Wednesday
Andre Iguodala will be rested on Monday
Anderson and Capela expected to start Monday
Tyler Johnson will not play on Monday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) probable for Monday
Blake Griffin (knee) ruled out for Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hutton starts Tuesday, Allen to play Thursday
Tyler Seguin (illness) questionable for Tues.
Kevin Hayes to miss 2-3 weeks due to LBI
Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will sit on Tuesday
John Carlson (LBI) will not return Monday
Morgan Rielly (LBI) won't play Monday vs. CGY
Dylan Larkin (UBI) out for next two games
Jonathan Toews slays Canucks with four points
Atkinson puts Jackets past Sens in overtime
Mikko Koivu (illness) won't play Sunday
Malkin stretches point streak to seven games
Tuukka Rask exits Sunday's game early
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
Hooters to sponsor Chase Elliott in two races
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Norris views T Garcia as top Senior Bowler
King: CLE asked Watson to play in Senior Bowl
Ducks to terminate co-OC Reaves following DUI
Mizzell rushes for 96 yards in NFLPA Bowl
Elijah McGuire scores lone Shrine touchdown
Michigan QB Morris transfers to Chippewas
Four-star JUCO LB Johnson heading to Texas
FAU LB Al-Shaair undergoes shoulder surgery
Four-star S Devon Hunter commits to Hokies
Auburn hires Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey
MTSU hires Shafer as defensive coordinator
Tennessee promotes TE coach Larry Scott to OC
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sims signs on for Saints until end of 2019/20
Claude Puel discusses possible transfers
More news about Ryan Mason released
Hull nab Lazar Markovic on loan until June
Impending ban for Sunderland defender
Pochettino allays Alderweireld injury fears
Hull confirm Mason in stable condition
Ogbonna to miss the rest of the season
Hull midfielder stable following surgery
Mason taken off on stretcher in loss
Xhaka sent off as Arsenal leave it late
Andre Gray almost rescues a point
Manu Ginobili
Roster
LaMarcus Aldridge
(F/C)
Davis Bertans
(F)
Pau Gasol
(F/C)
David Lee
(F/C)
Dejounte Murray
(G)
Kyle Anderson
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Manu Ginobili
(G)
Kawhi Leonard
(G/F)
Tony Parker
(G)
Joel Anthony
(F/C)
Bryn Forbes
(G)
Danny Green
(G/F)
Patty Mills
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Manu Ginobili | Guard | #20
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 7/28/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 205
College:
None
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 2 (28) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $14,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Manu Ginobili (back spasms) will not play on Monday vs. the Nets.
He probably would've rested against the Nets even if he was healthy, but Ginobili isn't 100 percent after tweaking his back against Cleveland on Saturday. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Raptors. With both Ginobili and Tony Parker (foot) out, Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills and Danny Green will all be busy in the backcourt, while Jonathon Simmons should pick up some minutes as well.
Jan 23 - 1:13 PM
Source:
Jeff Platt on Twitter
Manu Ginobili hurt his back at the end of Saturday's game in Cleveland.
He grabbed his lower back and was in a lot of pain. Ginobili has a slew of back problems in the past, so you can pencil him as a DNP on Monday and possibly beyond. Jonathon Simmons would be worth a look in deep leagues while Bryn Forbes could be in the rotation. This helps Danny Green too.
Jan 22 - 12:06 AM
Manu Ginobili scored 16 points with two rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers in 25 minutes against the Suns on Saturday.
With Tony Parker as the only active point guard, Manu picked up some added playing time as the second unit ball handler. If Patty Mills (calf) needs to miss more time, Ginobili could see meaningful minutes in the mid 20s. Plus, the Spurs do not have any back-to-backs for their three games this week. There are worse players to use this week in deep leagues.
Jan 14 - 9:22 PM
Manu Ginobili (rest) had three points, two boards, three assists, one block and one 3-pointer in 20 minutes vs. the Bulls.
Manu has actually flirted with late-round roto value on a per-game basis, but frequent DNPs take a heavy toll on his value. More rest days are a given as the Spurs cruise toward the postseason, and the wire in 12-team leagues should be brimming with superior rest-of-season upside.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:20:00 PM
Manu Ginobili (back spasms) out Monday
Jan 23 - 1:13 PM
Manu Ginobili hurts his back
Jan 22 - 12:06 AM
Manu Ginobili gets added run
Jan 14 - 9:22 PM
Manu Ginobili (rest) logs 20 minutes
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:20:00 PM
More Manu Ginobili Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Antonio Spurs Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
37
710
297
94
94
45
94
247
.381
58
65
.892
51
128
.398
12
50
8.0
2.5
2.5
1.2
1.4
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2002
SA
69
20.7
2.5
5.8
.438
0.7
2.1
.345
1.8
2.5
.737
0.7
1.7
2.3
2.0
1.4
1.4
0.2
2.5
7.6
2003
SA
77
29.4
4.3
10.2
.418
1.1
3.2
.359
3.1
3.9
.802
1.1
3.4
4.5
3.8
2.1
1.8
0.2
2.4
12.8
2004
SA
74
29.6
5.0
10.5
.471
1.3
3.5
.376
4.8
6.0
.803
1.0
3.4
4.4
3.9
2.3
1.6
0.4
2.6
16.0
2005
SA
65
27.9
4.8
10.3
.462
1.3
3.3
.382
4.3
5.5
.778
0.6
2.9
3.5
3.6
1.9
1.6
0.4
2.4
15.1
2006
SA
75
27.5
5.3
11.4
.464
1.7
4.3
.396
4.3
5.0
.860
0.8
3.6
4.4
3.5
2.1
1.5
0.4
2.1
16.5
2007
SA
74
31.1
6.1
13.3
.460
2.1
5.3
.401
5.1
6.0
.860
0.9
3.9
4.8
4.5
2.7
1.5
0.4
2.3
19.5
2008
SA
44
26.9
5.1
11.2
.454
1.6
4.8
.330
3.8
4.3
.884
0.5
4.0
4.5
3.6
2.0
1.5
0.4
2.0
15.5
2009
SA
75
28.7
5.3
12.0
.441
1.8
4.7
.377
4.1
4.7
.870
0.9
2.9
3.8
4.9
2.1
1.4
0.3
2.1
16.5
2010
SA
80
30.3
5.5
12.7
.433
1.9
5.5
.349
4.5
5.1
.871
0.5
3.2
3.7
4.9
2.2
1.5
0.4
2.0
17.4
2011
SA
34
23.3
4.4
8.4
.526
1.5
3.7
.413
2.6
3.0
.871
0.5
2.9
3.4
4.4
1.9
0.7
0.4
1.6
12.9
2012
SA
60
23.2
3.8
9.0
.425
1.4
3.9
.353
2.7
3.4
.796
0.5
2.9
3.4
4.6
2.2
1.3
0.2
1.9
11.8
2013
SA
68
22.9
4.3
9.2
.469
1.3
3.8
.349
2.4
2.8
.851
0.4
2.5
3.0
4.3
2.0
1.0
0.3
1.9
12.3
2014
SA
70
22.7
3.6
8.4
.426
1.3
3.7
.345
2.1
2.9
.721
0.4
2.6
3.0
4.2
2.2
1.0
0.3
2.0
10.5
2015
SA
58
19.6
3.4
7.5
.453
1.2
3.1
.391
1.6
1.9
.813
0.4
2.1
2.5
3.1
1.7
1.1
0.2
1.7
9.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2002
SA
69
1431
174
397
.438
51
148
.345
126
171
.737
47
114
161
138
100
96
17
170
525
2003
SA
77
2260
330
789
.418
88
245
.359
239
298
.802
86
258
344
291
161
136
16
181
987
2004
SA
74
2193
367
780
.471
97
258
.376
355
442
.803
75
254
329
288
172
119
27
190
1186
2005
SA
65
1816
309
669
.462
83
217
.382
280
360
.778
42
188
230
235
121
101
26
156
981
2006
SA
75
2064
396
854
.464
128
323
.396
320
372
.860
59
268
327
263
157
109
27
155
1240
2007
SA
74
2299
453
984
.460
156
389
.401
380
442
.860
63
291
354
332
200
109
33
173
1442
2008
SA
44
1185
223
491
.454
69
209
.330
168
190
.884
24
174
198
157
88
64
16
90
683
2009
SA
75
2152
398
903
.441
132
350
.377
309
355
.870
68
216
284
370
154
103
24
154
1237
2010
SA
80
2427
441
1018
.433
154
441
.349
357
410
.871
42
253
295
393
174
123
28
163
1393
2011
SA
34
792
150
285
.526
52
126
.413
88
101
.871
18
98
116
151
64
24
12
56
440
2012
SA
60
1394
229
539
.425
83
235
.353
164
206
.796
30
171
201
274
132
80
13
114
705
2013
SA
68
1554
294
627
.469
90
258
.349
160
188
.851
30
172
202
293
139
70
17
128
838
2014
SA
70
1591
251
589
.426
89
258
.345
147
204
.721
28
183
211
293
154
67
20
138
738
2015
SA
58
1137
197
435
.453
70
179
.391
91
112
.813
26
120
146
177
99
66
11
99
555
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 21
@CLE
1
20
3
9
.333
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
1
1
2
3
1
0
0
4
8
Jan 19
DEN
1
20
6
11
.545
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
0
5
5
4
0
3
0
0
14
Jan 17
MIN
1
20
3
5
.600
2
4
.500
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
2
1
1
0
4
9
Jan 14
@PHO
1
25
3
7
.429
2
4
.500
8
8
1.000
0
2
2
3
3
0
0
2
16
Jan 12
LAK
1
9
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
2
Jan 10
MLW
1
15
1
6
.167
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
1
3
Jan 7
CHA
1
20
1
7
.143
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
1
1
2
4
0
1
1
3
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
Sidelined
Tony Parker (foot) will miss at least two more games, including Saturday night vs. the Cavs and Monday vs. the Nets.
This is somewhat surprising news, as Parker was expected to play Saturday after being a late scratch on Thusday. Dejounte Murray had an excellent game starting in place of Parker on Thursday. Murray finished with 24 points (on 7-of-11 shooting) and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes. Patty Mills ended up only playing 16 minutes in that contest. Murray may draw another start on Saturday, but it unlikely he can come close to matching Thursday's production. We can expect a more even distribution of minutes among the Mills and Murray on Saturday and Monday.
Jan 21
2
Patty Mills
3
Dejounte Murray
SG
1
Danny Green
2
Manu Ginobili
Sidelined
Manu Ginobili (back spasms) will not play on Monday vs. the Nets.
He probably would've rested against the Nets even if he was healthy, but Ginobili isn't 100 percent after tweaking his back against Cleveland on Saturday. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Raptors. With both Ginobili and Tony Parker (foot) out, Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills and Danny Green will all be busy in the backcourt, while Jonathon Simmons should pick up some minutes as well.
Jan 23
3
Jonathon Simmons
4
Bryn Forbes
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
David Lee
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
Sidelined
Pau Gasol (left hand) is undergoing surgery to repair the fracture of his fourth metacarpal.
Typically, a metacarpal fracture surgery will require 4-6 weeks out of action. Gasol suffered this injury in warmups and now his fantasy owners will have to figure out whether or not he's worth a stash. Considering how the Spurs are likely to rest him even more upon his return, he certainly is a cut candidate for those that need stats for the next month. With him out, it figures to be mostly David Lee picking up the minutes, but Dewayne Dedmon's blocking upside makes him interesting in standard leagues. We should see more Davis Bertans, as well.
Jan 20
2
Dewayne Dedmon
