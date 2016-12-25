Manu Ginobili | Guard | #20

Latest News Recent News

Manu Ginobili (back spasms) will not play on Monday vs. the Nets. He probably would've rested against the Nets even if he was healthy, but Ginobili isn't 100 percent after tweaking his back against Cleveland on Saturday. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Raptors. With both Ginobili and Tony Parker (foot) out, Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills and Danny Green will all be busy in the backcourt, while Jonathon Simmons should pick up some minutes as well. Source: Jeff Platt on Twitter

Manu Ginobili hurt his back at the end of Saturday's game in Cleveland. He grabbed his lower back and was in a lot of pain. Ginobili has a slew of back problems in the past, so you can pencil him as a DNP on Monday and possibly beyond. Jonathon Simmons would be worth a look in deep leagues while Bryn Forbes could be in the rotation. This helps Danny Green too.

Manu Ginobili scored 16 points with two rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers in 25 minutes against the Suns on Saturday. With Tony Parker as the only active point guard, Manu picked up some added playing time as the second unit ball handler. If Patty Mills (calf) needs to miss more time, Ginobili could see meaningful minutes in the mid 20s. Plus, the Spurs do not have any back-to-backs for their three games this week. There are worse players to use this week in deep leagues.