Latest News Recent News

Jamal Crawford moved into the starting lineup on Monday vs. the Nuggets and scored 24 points on 11-of-23 shooting. Father Time is undefeated, but Crawford is putting up one hell of a fight. The 36-year-old SG was coming off a 22-point performance on Sunday in 31 minutes, so that makes tonight's line even more impressive. He added six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two triples in 36 minutes Monday, and he should have some nice value in all leagues until either Chris Paul (hamstring) or J.J. Redick (hamstring) return -- both players are day-to-day and are iffy at best for Wednesday's game vs. the Pelicans.

Jamal Crawford made seven of his season-high 17 field goal attempts on Sunday, adding 7-of-8 free throws to finish with 22 points, three assists, one steal and four turnovers in 31 minutes. Crawford passed Earl Monroe for No. 79 on the NBA's all-time scoring list tonight. His offensive role has been significantly increased over the past two games with both Blake Griffin (knee) and Chris Paul (hamstring) out of commission, but there's only so much the Clippers can ask of the 36-year-old Crawford. Despite his recent two-game surge, owners shouldn't bank on him for rest-of-season value.

Jamal Crawford hit 10-of-16 of his shots in 30 minutes off the bench on Friday, on his way to 26 points, six assists, three 3-pointers, one rebound and four turnovers. Crawford was also a perfect 3-of-3 from the charity stripe in this one, giving him a solid 75.1 true shooting percentage on the evening to accompany his higher than usual 35.5 usage rate. Chris Paul's (hamstring) absence allowed Crawford to get some increased opportunity running the offense, although with CP3 potentially looking at a Christmas Day return, that trend may not continue.