Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Doug Martin to be inactive again Sun
Zenner totals 92 yards, 2 TDs in MNF defeat
Dez Bryant snags 2 TDs, throws one to Witten
Zeke and Dez combine for 5 TDs against Lions
Theo Riddick, Darius Slay inactive for MNF
Jaguars send RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) to IR
Texans noncommittal on Lamar Miller's status
Jets put Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve
Donte Moncrief undergoing MRI on shoulder
Chargers say Melvin Gordon still day to day
Chargers place RB Farrow on injured reserve
Broncos likely to start Paxton Lynch Week 17
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid scores 25 w/ full line in loss
Rudy Gay scores 17 despite sore hip
DeMarus Cousins stops Embiid late for win
Jamal Crawford scores 24 points in loss
DeMar DeRozan flirts with triple-double
Nikola Jokic scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds in win
Montrezl Harrell scores 14 in another start
Towns scores 22 on 8-of-8 FGs w/ 3 blocks
Nikola Mirotic scores 20 points on Monday
Welcome back, Dwight Howard scores 20
Tobias Harris scores 21 off bench
Paul Millsap (eye) expected to see a doctor
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Braden Holtby in Vezina form lately
Jaromir Jagr selected as 1st star of the week
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
Jeremy McNichols to try for NFL dreams in '17
Virginia S Blanding spurns 2017 NFL Draft
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
Gray edges Burnley to victory over 'Boro
Hammers win, Ayew opens account v old club
Everton back to winning ways vs. Leicester
Player Page
Roster
Alan Anderson
(G/F)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Chris Paul
(G)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Brandon Bass
(F)
Blake Griffin
(F)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Paul Pierce
(F)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Luc Mbah a Moute
(F)
J.J. Redick
(G)
Diamond Stone
(C)
Jamal Crawford | Guard | #11
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 3/20/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 200
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 1 (8) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $13,253,012 2017-18: $14,246,988 2018-19: $14,500,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jamal Crawford moved into the starting lineup on Monday vs. the Nuggets and scored 24 points on 11-of-23 shooting.
Father Time is undefeated, but Crawford is putting up one hell of a fight. The 36-year-old SG was coming off a 22-point performance on Sunday in 31 minutes, so that makes tonight's line even more impressive. He added six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two triples in 36 minutes Monday, and he should have some nice value in all leagues until either Chris Paul (hamstring) or J.J. Redick (hamstring) return -- both players are day-to-day and are iffy at best for Wednesday's game vs. the Pelicans.
Dec 27 - 1:26 AM
Jamal Crawford made seven of his season-high 17 field goal attempts on Sunday, adding 7-of-8 free throws to finish with 22 points, three assists, one steal and four turnovers in 31 minutes.
Crawford passed Earl Monroe for No. 79 on the NBA's all-time scoring list tonight. His offensive role has been significantly increased over the past two games with both Blake Griffin (knee) and Chris Paul (hamstring) out of commission, but there's only so much the Clippers can ask of the 36-year-old Crawford. Despite his recent two-game surge, owners shouldn't bank on him for rest-of-season value.
Dec 26 - 1:44 AM
Jamal Crawford hit 10-of-16 of his shots in 30 minutes off the bench on Friday, on his way to 26 points, six assists, three 3-pointers, one rebound and four turnovers.
Crawford was also a perfect 3-of-3 from the charity stripe in this one, giving him a solid 75.1 true shooting percentage on the evening to accompany his higher than usual 35.5 usage rate. Chris Paul's (hamstring) absence allowed Crawford to get some increased opportunity running the offense, although with CP3 potentially looking at a Christmas Day return, that trend may not continue.
Dec 24 - 1:41 AM
Jamal Crawford hit 5-of-9 shots for 11 points, one rebound, two steals and one block on Thursday.
He broke a four-game streak of scoring fewer than 10 points. Crawford could be in for a bigger role if Chris Paul (hamstring) sits out on Friday for the late start against the Mavs. He has played 37.7 percent of his minutes next to Paul this year and Crawford sees a 2.8 percent increase in usage when Paul is off the court, while Austin Rivers sees a 2.9 percent increase.
Dec 23 - 2:18 AM
Jamal Crawford scores 24 points in loss
Dec 27 - 1:26 AM
Jamal Crawford takes season-high 17 FGs
Dec 26 - 1:44 AM
Jamal Crawford scores 26 points off the bench
Dec 24 - 1:41 AM
Jamal Crawford shoots well vs. Spurs
Dec 23 - 2:18 AM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
820
400
46
72
20
144
337
.427
69
78
.885
43
126
.341
4
51
12.5
1.4
2.3
0.6
1.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2000
CHI
61
17.2
1.8
5.0
.352
0.7
1.9
.350
0.4
0.6
.794
0.1
1.3
1.5
2.3
1.4
0.7
0.2
1.1
4.6
2001
CHI
23
20.9
3.9
8.1
.476
1.1
2.5
.448
0.4
0.6
.769
0.2
1.3
1.5
2.4
1.4
0.8
0.2
0.8
9.3
2002
CHI
80
24.9
4.2
10.1
.413
1.1
3.0
.355
1.3
1.6
.806
0.3
2.1
2.3
4.2
1.7
1.0
0.3
1.6
10.7
2003
CHI
80
35.1
6.4
16.5
.386
2.1
6.5
.317
2.5
3.0
.833
0.6
3.0
3.5
5.1
2.4
1.4
0.4
2.0
17.3
2004
NY
70
38.4
6.2
15.7
.398
2.6
7.3
.361
2.6
3.1
.843
0.5
2.4
2.9
4.3
2.1
1.3
0.3
1.9
17.7
2005
NY
79
32.3
4.6
11.1
.416
1.3
3.7
.345
3.7
4.5
.826
0.5
2.7
3.1
3.8
2.2
1.1
0.2
1.9
14.3
2006
NY
59
37.3
6.0
15.0
.400
1.7
5.5
.320
3.9
4.6
.838
0.7
2.5
3.2
4.4
2.7
1.0
0.1
1.9
17.6
2007
NY
80
39.9
7.1
17.4
.410
2.2
6.2
.356
4.1
4.8
.864
0.5
2.1
2.6
5.0
2.4
1.0
0.2
1.8
20.6
2008
GS
65
38.1
6.4
15.7
.410
2.2
6.1
.360
4.6
5.3
.872
0.4
2.6
3.0
4.4
2.3
0.9
0.2
1.4
19.7
2009
ATL
79
31.1
6.3
14.0
.449
2.1
5.4
.382
3.4
4.0
.857
0.4
2.1
2.5
3.0
1.7
0.8
0.2
1.7
18.0
2010
ATL
76
30.2
4.8
11.5
.421
1.6
4.6
.341
2.9
3.4
.854
0.3
1.4
1.7
3.2
1.9
0.8
0.2
1.3
14.2
2011
POR
60
26.9
4.7
12.3
.384
1.3
4.3
.308
3.2
3.4
.927
0.3
1.7
2.0
3.2
1.9
0.9
0.2
1.2
14.0
2012
LAC
76
29.4
5.9
13.4
.438
2.0
5.2
.376
2.8
3.3
.871
0.3
1.4
1.7
2.5
1.9
1.0
0.2
0.9
16.5
2013
LAC
69
30.3
6.1
14.7
.416
2.3
6.5
.361
4.0
4.7
.866
0.5
1.8
2.3
3.2
2.0
0.9
0.2
1.7
18.6
2014
LAC
64
26.7
5.2
13.1
.396
1.9
5.7
.327
3.5
3.9
.901
0.3
1.7
1.9
2.5
1.4
0.9
0.2
1.7
15.8
2015
LAC
79
26.9
4.8
11.9
.404
1.5
4.4
.340
3.1
3.4
.904
0.3
1.6
1.8
2.3
1.4
0.7
0.2
1.5
14.2
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2000
CHI
61
1050
107
304
.352
41
117
.350
27
34
.794
9
80
89
141
85
43
14
68
282
2001
CHI
23
481
89
187
.476
26
58
.448
10
13
.769
5
29
34
55
32
18
5
18
214
2002
CHI
80
1992
334
808
.413
86
242
.355
104
129
.806
21
164
185
334
134
77
25
126
858
2003
CHI
80
2811
509
1318
.386
165
521
.317
200
240
.833
46
237
283
405
193
111
29
161
1383
2004
NY
70
2688
437
1097
.398
185
512
.361
182
216
.843
33
170
203
302
148
92
19
135
1241
2005
NY
79
2555
366
879
.416
101
293
.345
295
357
.826
36
212
248
301
175
87
15
150
1128
2006
NY
59
2198
354
886
.400
103
322
.320
228
272
.838
44
145
189
259
162
57
8
114
1039
2007
NY
80
3193
570
1391
.410
176
494
.356
329
381
.864
37
170
207
398
192
81
17
144
1645
2008
GS
65
2478
419
1022
.410
142
394
.360
300
344
.872
23
170
193
288
148
57
13
92
1280
2009
ATL
79
2459
496
1105
.449
163
427
.382
270
315
.857
34
167
201
238
137
61
12
132
1425
2010
ATL
76
2295
368
874
.421
119
349
.341
222
260
.854
22
108
130
241
145
57
14
97
1077
2011
POR
60
1611
283
737
.384
80
260
.308
191
206
.927
16
102
118
191
111
55
14
74
837
2012
LAC
76
2231
445
1016
.438
149
396
.376
216
248
.871
22
106
128
193
146
79
13
71
1255
2013
LAC
69
2093
421
1011
.416
161
446
.361
279
322
.866
34
124
158
223
135
59
12
120
1282
2014
LAC
64
1706
332
839
.396
119
364
.327
227
252
.901
18
106
124
158
92
59
14
108
1010
2015
LAC
79
2126
379
939
.404
117
344
.340
245
271
.904
20
125
145
183
113
52
12
122
1120
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
DEN
1
36
11
23
.478
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
4
4
6
3
2
0
3
24
Dec 25
@LAK
1
31
7
17
.412
1
5
.200
7
8
.875
0
0
0
3
4
1
0
4
22
Dec 23
DAL
1
30
10
16
.625
3
5
.600
3
3
1.000
0
1
1
6
4
0
0
0
26
Dec 22
SA
1
28
5
9
.556
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
4
2
1
4
11
Dec 20
DEN
1
19
2
4
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
2
0
0
0
5
Dec 18
@WAS
1
29
2
6
.333
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
3
4
0
0
1
6
Dec 16
@MIA
1
20
4
13
.308
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
3
3
3
2
0
0
0
9
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Chris Paul
Sidelined
Updating a previous item, Chris Paul (left hamstring strain) could play on Wednesday vs. New Orleans.
Although Paul is listed as questionable for Monday vs. Denver, Doc Rivers has already ruled him out of that game. You know CP3 probably wants to be out there against his former team, but the Clippers aren't going to jeopardize the long-term picture for any short-term gains. If he's anything less than 100 percent healthy, expect Paul to sit. For however long he's on the sidelines, Raymond Felton should continue to start with Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and J.J. Redick (hamstring) all seeing an increase in responsibilities. Felton is strictly a potential short-term pickup while CP3 is injured.
Dec 26
2
Austin Rivers
3
Raymond Felton
SG
1
J.J. Redick
Sidelined
Chris Paul (hamstring) and J.J. Redick (hamstring) will not play on Monday vs. the Nuggets.
We already knew CP3 wasn't going to play, but Redick at least had a slimmer of hope. With both CP3 and Redick out, Raymond Felton, Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers will all be relevant in standard leagues this week, but they are simply short-term adds.
Dec 26
2
Jamal Crawford
SF
1
Luc Mbah a Moute
2
Wes Johnson
3
Paul Pierce
4
Alan Anderson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
Blake Griffin underwent successful arthroscopic right knee surgery on Tuesday, and his timetable to return has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Griffin's initial timetable was set at 3-6 weeks, but now that he's actually had the procedure we have a more accurate estimate of the amount of time he's expected to miss. Paul Pierce is being listed as the probable starter for Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets, and it'll likely be a combination of Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights picking up minutes at the four-spot sans Griffin. Austin Rivers could also earn a few starts when the matchup presents an opportunity to go small.
Dec 20
2
Brandon Bass
3
Brice Johnson
Sidelined
Brice Johnson (back) will not play opening night.
He's out indefinitely with an acute herniated disc in his lower back. It'll be tough for Johnson to crack the rotation his rookie season.
Oct 25
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Marreese Speights
3
Diamond Stone
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
All Rights Reserved