Player Page

Roster

Jamal Crawford | Guard | #11

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (36) / 3/20/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 200
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 1 (8) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jamal Crawford moved into the starting lineup on Monday vs. the Nuggets and scored 24 points on 11-of-23 shooting.
Father Time is undefeated, but Crawford is putting up one hell of a fight. The 36-year-old SG was coming off a 22-point performance on Sunday in 31 minutes, so that makes tonight's line even more impressive. He added six assists, four rebounds, two steals and two triples in 36 minutes Monday, and he should have some nice value in all leagues until either Chris Paul (hamstring) or J.J. Redick (hamstring) return -- both players are day-to-day and are iffy at best for Wednesday's game vs. the Pelicans. Dec 27 - 1:26 AM
More Jamal Crawford Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
32820400467220144337.4276978.88543126.34145112.51.42.30.61.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2000CHI6117.21.85.0.3520.71.9.3500.40.6.7940.11.31.52.31.40.70.21.14.6
2001CHI2320.93.98.1.4761.12.5.4480.40.6.7690.21.31.52.41.40.80.20.89.3
2002CHI8024.94.210.1.4131.13.0.3551.31.6.8060.32.12.34.21.71.00.31.610.7
2003CHI8035.16.416.5.3862.16.5.3172.53.0.8330.63.03.55.12.41.40.42.017.3
2004NY 7038.46.215.7.3982.67.3.3612.63.1.8430.52.42.94.32.11.30.31.917.7
2005NY 7932.34.611.1.4161.33.7.3453.74.5.8260.52.73.13.82.21.10.21.914.3
2006NY 5937.36.015.0.4001.75.5.3203.94.6.8380.72.53.24.42.71.00.11.917.6
2007NY 8039.97.117.4.4102.26.2.3564.14.8.8640.52.12.65.02.41.00.21.820.6
2008GS 6538.16.415.7.4102.26.1.3604.65.3.8720.42.63.04.42.30.90.21.419.7
2009ATL7931.16.314.0.4492.15.4.3823.44.0.8570.42.12.53.01.70.80.21.718.0
2010ATL7630.24.811.5.4211.64.6.3412.93.4.8540.31.41.73.21.90.80.21.314.2
2011POR6026.94.712.3.3841.34.3.3083.23.4.9270.31.72.03.21.90.90.21.214.0
2012LAC7629.45.913.4.4382.05.2.3762.83.3.8710.31.41.72.51.91.00.20.916.5
2013LAC6930.36.114.7.4162.36.5.3614.04.7.8660.51.82.33.22.00.90.21.718.6
2014LAC6426.75.213.1.3961.95.7.3273.53.9.9010.31.71.92.51.40.90.21.715.8
2015LAC7926.94.811.9.4041.54.4.3403.13.4.9040.31.61.82.31.40.70.21.514.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2000CHI611050107304.35241117.3502734.7949808914185431468282
2001CHI2348189187.4762658.4481013.76952934553218518214
2002CHI801992334808.41386242.355104129.806211641853341347725126858
2003CHI8028115091318.386165521.317200240.83346237283405193111291611383
2004NY 7026884371097.398185512.361182216.8433317020330214892191351241
2005NY 792555366879.416101293.345295357.8263621224830117587151501128
2006NY 592198354886.400103322.320228272.838441451892591625781141039
2007NY 8031935701391.410176494.356329381.8643717020739819281171441645
2008GS 6524784191022.410142394.360300344.872231701932881485713921280
2009ATL7924594961105.449163427.382270315.8573416720123813761121321425
2010ATL762295368874.421119349.341222260.854221081302411455714971077
2011POR601611283737.38480260.308191206.92716102118191111551474837
2012LAC7622314451016.438149396.376216248.871221061281931467913711255
2013LAC6920934211011.416161446.361279322.8663412415822313559121201282
2014LAC641706332839.396119364.327227252.901181061241589259141081010
2015LAC792126379939.404117344.340245271.9042012514518311352121221120
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26DEN1361123.47825.40000.0000446320324
Dec 25@LAK131717.41215.20078.8750003410422
Dec 23DAL1301016.62535.600331.0000116400026
Dec 22SA12859.55613.33300.0000110421411
Dec 20DEN11924.50012.50000.000011320005
Dec 18@WAS12926.33313.333111.000022340016
Dec 16@MIA120413.30815.20000.000033320009

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 