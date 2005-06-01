Tyson Chandler | Center | #4 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (34) / 10/2/1982 Ht / Wt: 7'1' / 240 College: None Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,415,000 2017-18: $13,000,000 2018-19: $13,585,000 2019-20: UFA Share: Tweet

Tyson Chandler is battling a stomach flu and will not play on Monday vs. the Jazz. There have been a lot of players out with an illness around the league and Chandler is the latest victim. Let's just hope this doesn't spread to his teammates. Chandler will get a couple days off to rest for Thursday's game vs. Cleveland. Alex Len will start and looks like a nice short-term pickup. Alan Williams could back up Len unless the Suns go small with Marquese Chriss at the five. Source: Craig Grialou on Twitter

Tyson Chandler scored eight points with 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two turnovers in 31 minutes against the Spurs on Saturday. That's five straight games with at least 15 boards, which is the longest streak since at least 1983-84. Chandler is clearly going to get minutes because his coach loves him as the backbone of their defense, so he's worth owning in standard leagues. Source: Suns on Twitter

Tyson Chandler scored 14 points with 19 rebounds and one block in Thursday’s 108-133 loss to the Mavericks. Chandler is now tied with Shawn Marion for the longest streak by a Sun with 15+ boards in four straight games. He also set the records for rebounds in a regular-season game in Mexico. He is averaging 18 rebounds in his last four games and has a double-double in consecutive games. Chandler be can considered a strong value DFS play so long as his price remains cheap.