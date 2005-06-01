Welcome,
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Devin Booker
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
P.J. Tucker
(G/F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Alan Williams
(C)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Alex Len
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyson Chandler | Center | #4
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 10/2/1982
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 240
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,415,000 2017-18: $13,000,000 2018-19: $13,585,000 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyson Chandler is battling a stomach flu and will not play on Monday vs. the Jazz.
There have been a lot of players out with an illness around the league and Chandler is the latest victim. Let's just hope this doesn't spread to his teammates. Chandler will get a couple days off to rest for Thursday's game vs. Cleveland. Alex Len will start and looks like a nice short-term pickup. Alan Williams could back up Len unless the Suns go small with Marquese Chriss at the five.
Jan 16 - 8:04 PM
Source:
Craig Grialou on Twitter
Tyson Chandler scored eight points with 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two turnovers in 31 minutes against the Spurs on Saturday.
That's five straight games with at least 15 boards, which is the longest streak since at least 1983-84. Chandler is clearly going to get minutes because his coach loves him as the backbone of their defense, so he's worth owning in standard leagues.
Jan 14 - 10:12 PM
Source:
Suns on Twitter
Tyson Chandler scored 14 points with 19 rebounds and one block in Thursday’s 108-133 loss to the Mavericks.
Chandler is now tied with Shawn Marion for the longest streak by a Sun with 15+ boards in four straight games. He also set the records for rebounds in a regular-season game in Mexico. He is averaging 18 rebounds in his last four games and has a double-double in consecutive games. Chandler be can considered a strong value DFS play so long as his price remains cheap.
Jan 13 - 12:51 AM
Tyson Chandler hit 4-of-7 shots for 10 points with 15 rebounds and one block in 31 minutes on Sunday against the Cavs.
He became the first player for the Suns with at least 15 rebounds in three consecutive games since Shawn Marion in 2005-06. Chandler recorded his seventh double-double of the season in tonight’s contest. He will be in a good spot to extend the streak on Thursday against the Mavericks, who are allowing 15.8 rebounds per game to opposing centers, which is the third most allowed by a team.
Jan 8 - 11:17 PM
Tyson Chandler (flu) out, Alex Len to start
Jan 16 - 8:04 PM
Tyson Chandler scores eight with 15 boards
Jan 14 - 10:12 PM
Tyson Chandler grabs 19 boards vs. Mavs
Jan 13 - 12:51 AM
Tyson Chandler double-doubles vs. Cavs
Jan 8 - 11:17 PM
More Tyson Chandler Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
894
250
386
19
19
100
149
.671
50
75
.667
0
0
0.0
14
50
7.8
12.1
0.6
0.6
1.6
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
CHI
71
19.6
2.1
4.3
.497
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
3.1
.604
1.6
3.2
4.8
0.8
1.4
0.4
1.3
2.5
6.1
2002
CHI
75
24.4
3.4
6.5
.531
0.0
0.0
.000
2.4
3.9
.608
2.3
4.6
6.9
1.0
1.8
0.5
1.4
2.9
9.2
2003
CHI
35
22.3
1.9
4.5
.424
0.0
0.0
.000
2.3
3.4
.669
2.3
5.4
7.7
0.7
1.1
0.5
1.2
2.5
6.1
2004
CHI
80
27.4
2.6
5.2
.494
0.0
0.0
.000
2.8
4.2
.673
3.3
6.4
9.7
0.8
1.5
0.9
1.8
3.4
8.0
2005
CHI
79
26.8
2.0
3.6
.565
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
2.4
.503
3.4
5.7
9.0
1.0
1.6
0.5
1.3
3.8
5.3
2006
NO
73
34.5
4.0
6.4
.624
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
2.8
.527
4.4
8.0
12.4
0.9
1.7
0.5
1.8
3.3
9.5
2007
NO
79
35.3
4.8
7.7
.623
0.0
0.0
.000
2.2
3.7
.593
4.1
7.7
11.7
1.0
1.7
0.6
1.1
3.1
11.8
2008
NO
45
32.2
3.6
6.3
.565
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
3.0
.579
3.6
5.1
8.7
0.5
1.6
0.3
1.2
3.2
8.8
2009
CHA
51
22.8
2.1
3.7
.574
0.0
0.0
.000
2.3
3.1
.732
2.2
4.0
6.3
0.3
1.8
0.3
1.1
2.7
6.5
2010
DAL
74
27.8
3.6
5.5
.654
0.0
0.0
.000
2.9
4.0
.732
2.8
6.6
9.4
0.4
1.2
0.5
1.1
3.2
10.1
2011
NY
62
33.3
3.9
5.7
.679
0.0
0.0
.000
3.5
5.1
.689
3.4
6.5
9.9
0.9
1.6
0.9
1.4
3.0
11.3
2012
NY
66
32.8
3.9
6.1
.638
0.0
0.0
.000
2.7
3.9
.694
4.1
6.6
10.7
0.9
1.3
0.6
1.1
2.8
10.4
2013
NY
55
30.3
3.5
5.9
.593
0.0
0.0
.000
1.8
2.8
.632
2.9
6.7
9.6
1.1
1.3
0.7
1.1
2.6
8.7
2014
DAL
75
30.5
3.9
5.9
.666
0.0
0.0
.000
2.5
3.4
.720
3.9
7.6
11.5
1.1
1.4
0.6
1.2
2.3
10.3
2015
PHO
66
24.5
2.8
4.8
.583
0.0
0.0
.000
1.6
2.6
.620
2.7
6.1
8.7
1.0
1.4
0.5
0.7
2.2
7.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
CHI
71
1389
151
304
.497
0
0
.000
134
222
.604
114
229
343
54
99
28
93
179
436
2002
CHI
75
1827
257
484
.531
0
0
.000
177
291
.608
169
345
514
76
135
37
106
220
691
2003
CHI
35
782
67
158
.424
0
1
.000
79
118
.669
82
188
270
23
38
17
43
87
213
2004
CHI
80
2189
207
419
.494
0
2
.000
226
336
.673
261
514
775
65
118
69
141
268
640
2005
CHI
79
2119
160
283
.565
0
1
.000
97
193
.503
265
449
714
81
123
41
104
298
417
2006
NO
73
2522
292
468
.624
0
1
.000
106
201
.527
320
584
904
66
126
37
129
244
690
2007
NO
79
2785
377
605
.623
0
1
.000
175
295
.593
322
606
928
81
136
45
84
243
929
2008
NO
45
1449
160
283
.565
0
0
.000
77
133
.579
163
230
393
22
70
15
56
144
397
2009
CHA
51
1165
109
190
.574
0
0
.000
115
157
.732
114
206
320
16
91
17
55
138
333
2010
DAL
74
2056
266
407
.654
0
0
.000
216
295
.732
206
486
692
32
88
36
80
240
748
2011
NY
62
2063
241
355
.679
0
2
.000
217
315
.689
212
400
612
56
102
56
89
186
699
2012
NY
66
2162
255
400
.638
0
0
.000
179
258
.694
269
434
703
62
87
42
75
188
689
2013
NY
55
1666
191
322
.593
0
1
.000
98
155
.632
159
370
529
59
71
36
63
145
480
2014
DAL
75
2286
293
440
.666
0
0
.000
185
257
.720
294
570
864
84
105
42
91
170
771
2015
PHO
66
1618
183
314
.583
0
1
.000
106
171
.620
175
401
576
64
93
36
44
145
472
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 14
SA
1
31
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
8
7
15
1
2
1
0
3
8
Jan 12
DAL
1
38
5
8
.625
0
0
.000
4
6
.667
7
12
19
0
2
0
1
1
14
Jan 8
CLE
1
32
4
7
.571
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
4
11
15
0
1
0
1
4
10
Jan 5
@DAL
1
28
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
4
14
18
3
0
0
0
1
3
Jan 3
MIA
1
32
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
6
14
20
1
1
0
2
3
5
Jan 2
@LAC
1
23
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
6
6
1.000
2
4
6
1
1
1
0
4
12
Dec 31
@UTA
1
24
4
5
.800
0
0
.000
0
1
.000
3
8
11
0
1
0
0
4
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Brandon Knight
Sidelined
Updating a previous report, Brandon Knight (sprained right wrist) will not play on Monday vs. the Jazz.
A previous report indicated that he will be "available," but the Suns will hold him out for the second straight game. Knight wasn't even updated on Saturday vs. the Spurs and showed up in the box score as a "DNP-sprained right wrist," so it's not clear when he will return to action. He's just a stash in the hope that he's traded before the deadline.
Jan 16
3
Tyler Ulis
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
SF
1
P.J. Tucker
2
T.J. Warren
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
3
Dragan Bender
C
1
Tyson Chandler
Sidelined
Tyson Chandler is battling a stomach flu and will not play on Monday vs. the Jazz.
There have been a lot of players out with an illness around the league and Chandler is the latest victim. Let's just hope this doesn't spread to his teammates. Chandler will get a couple days off to rest for Thursday's game vs. Cleveland. Alex Len will start and looks like a nice short-term pickup. Alan Williams could back up Len unless the Suns go small with Marquese Chriss at the five.
Jan 16
2
Alex Len
3
Alan Williams
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Jonas Nader updates his power rankings with the Warriors moving past the Cavaliers to the top spot.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
»
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
»
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
»
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
»
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
NBA Headlines
»
Update: Brandon Knight (wrist) out Monday
»
Tyson Chandler (flu) out, Alex Len to start
»
Rodney Hood (knee) expected to miss two weeks
»
Joe Ingles will start Monday vs. Phoenix
»
Terrence Jones scores 15 w/ 8 boards
»
Gary Harris (ankle) doubtful Tuesday vs. LAL
»
Brandon Knight (wrist) available to play
»
Nikola Jokic pours in career-high 30 points
»
Myles Turner scores 18 w/ four blocks
»
Thaddeus Young racks up six steals in win
»
Clint Capela (knee) feeling good in workouts
»
Joel Embiid scores 22 points in 28 minutes
