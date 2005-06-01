Player Page

Tyson Chandler | Center | #4

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (34) / 10/2/1982
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 240
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Tyson Chandler is battling a stomach flu and will not play on Monday vs. the Jazz.
There have been a lot of players out with an illness around the league and Chandler is the latest victim. Let's just hope this doesn't spread to his teammates. Chandler will get a couple days off to rest for Thursday's game vs. Cleveland. Alex Len will start and looks like a nice short-term pickup. Alan Williams could back up Len unless the Suns go small with Marquese Chriss at the five. Jan 16 - 8:04 PM
Source: Craig Grialou on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
328942503861919100149.6715075.667000.014507.812.10.60.61.60.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001CHI7119.62.14.3.4970.00.0.0001.93.1.6041.63.24.80.81.40.41.32.56.1
2002CHI7524.43.46.5.5310.00.0.0002.43.9.6082.34.66.91.01.80.51.42.99.2
2003CHI3522.31.94.5.4240.00.0.0002.33.4.6692.35.47.70.71.10.51.22.56.1
2004CHI8027.42.65.2.4940.00.0.0002.84.2.6733.36.49.70.81.50.91.83.48.0
2005CHI7926.82.03.6.5650.00.0.0001.22.4.5033.45.79.01.01.60.51.33.85.3
2006NO 7334.54.06.4.6240.00.0.0001.52.8.5274.48.012.40.91.70.51.83.39.5
2007NO 7935.34.87.7.6230.00.0.0002.23.7.5934.17.711.71.01.70.61.13.111.8
2008NO 4532.23.66.3.5650.00.0.0001.73.0.5793.65.18.70.51.60.31.23.28.8
2009CHA5122.82.13.7.5740.00.0.0002.33.1.7322.24.06.30.31.80.31.12.76.5
2010DAL7427.83.65.5.6540.00.0.0002.94.0.7322.86.69.40.41.20.51.13.210.1
2011NY 6233.33.95.7.6790.00.0.0003.55.1.6893.46.59.90.91.60.91.43.011.3
2012NY 6632.83.96.1.6380.00.0.0002.73.9.6944.16.610.70.91.30.61.12.810.4
2013NY 5530.33.55.9.5930.00.0.0001.82.8.6322.96.79.61.11.30.71.12.68.7
2014DAL7530.53.95.9.6660.00.0.0002.53.4.7203.97.611.51.11.40.61.22.310.3
2015PHO6624.52.84.8.5830.00.0.0001.62.6.6202.76.18.71.01.40.50.72.27.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001CHI711389151304.49700.000134222.60411422934354992893179436
2002CHI751827257484.53100.000177291.6081693455147613537106220691
2003CHI3578267158.42401.00079118.669821882702338174387213
2004CHI802189207419.49402.000226336.6732615147756511869141268640
2005CHI792119160283.56501.00097193.5032654497148112341104298417
2006NO 732522292468.62401.000106201.5273205849046612637129244690
2007NO 792785377605.62301.000175295.593322606928811364584243929
2008NO 451449160283.56500.00077133.57916323039322701556144397
2009CHA511165109190.57400.000115157.73211420632016911755138333
2010DAL742056266407.65400.000216295.73220648669232883680240748
2011NY 622063241355.67902.000217315.689212400612561025689186699
2012NY 662162255400.63800.000179258.69426943470362874275188689
2013NY 551666191322.59301.00098155.63215937052959713663145480
2014DAL752286293440.66600.000185257.720294570864841054291170771
2015PHO661618183314.58301.000106171.62017540157664933644145472
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 14SA13147.57100.00000.0008715121038
Jan 12DAL13858.62500.00046.667712190201114
Jan 8CLE13247.57100.000221.000411150101410
Jan 5@DAL12812.50000.00012.50041418300013
Jan 3MIA13224.50000.00012.50061420110235
Jan 2@LAC123331.00000.000661.0002461110412
Dec 31@UTA12445.80000.00001.0003811010048

