Player Results
Article Results
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
Giants fall short despite Beckham's big game
Darren Sproles totals 63 yards, TD vs Giants
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Pau Gasol (rest) will not play Friday night
Chris Paul (hamstring) questionable to return
Chris Paul (left leg) goes to locker room
Kyle O'Quinn grabs 16 boards, drops 14 points
Isaiah Thomas scores 28 points in win vs. IND
Brook Lopez goes nuts in loss to Warriors
Paul Pierce will start again vs. the Spurs
Rodney Hood (illness) questionable vs Raptors
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
Peter Budaj blanks Predators on Thursday
Jonathan Drouin nets 2G, 1A in win over STL
Frederik Andersen earns 38-save SO over Avs
Eric Staal extends point streak to six games
Patrice Bergeron scores GWG vs. FLA
Scott Hartnell scores hat trick against Pens
Zach Parise out sick Thursday vs Montreal
Corey Crawford will make his return on Friday
Bobrovsky going for ninth straight win on Thu
David Legwand announces his retirement
David Pastrnak probable for Thursday's game
Marian Hossa (UBI) will miss Friday's contest
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
Lloris signs long-term contract
Pardew sacked by Crystal Palace
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Player Page
Roster
LaMarcus Aldridge
(F/C)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Danny Green
(G/F)
Kawhi Leonard
(G/F)
Tony Parker
(G)
Kyle Anderson
(F)
Pau Gasol
(F/C)
Nicolas Laprovittola
(G)
Patty Mills
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Davis Bertans
(F)
Manu Ginobili
(G)
David Lee
(F/C)
Dejounte Murray
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Pau Gasol | Center/Forward | #16
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 7/6/1980
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 250
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 1 (3) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $15,500,000 2017-18: $16,197,500 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Gregg Popovich said after Thursday's game that Pau Gasol (rest) will not play against the Blazers on Friday.
In Thursday's loss, Gasol hit 5-of-11 shots for 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks vs. the Clippers. This was his highest scoring game since Dec. 2. He has had a good month of December, averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon should see more run on Friday with Gasol out.
Dec 23 - 1:46 AM
Source:
Tom Orsborn on Twitter
Pau Gasol scored 10 points with 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks and two turnovers in 26 minutes against the Rockets on Tuesday.
For the first time ever, Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge each had a double-double as teammates in the same game. Gasol's rebounding has been solid lately with five double-doubles this month -- LMA had his first of December 2016. His minutes have also held steady lately, but his fantasy owners will be on red alert with a road back-to-back set against the Clippers on Thursday and Blazers on Friday.
Dec 21 - 12:07 AM
Paul Gasol hit 8-of-12 shots for 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists in Thursday night’s win against the Suns.
Gasol tied fellow teammate, Kawhi Leonard, for a team-high in points and finished one rebound shy of his fourth double-double in the month of December. He has picked up his production over the last couple of weeks, scoring at least 15 points in five of his last seven games. Fantasy owners who toughed it out with Gasol, are being rewarded now. He has played seven games in a row and at least 25 minutes in those contests, so it is only a matter of time before we get "Popped."
Dec 16 - 12:23 AM
Pau Gasol scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block and one 3-pointer in 35 minutes against the Celtics on Wednesday.
It was vintage Pau on the offensive end with some pretty jump shots against Al Horford to go with a season high on the glass. The 35 minutes are his second most on the season and he's played at least 25 minutes in each of his December games. As great as that sounds, Gasol's fantasy owners will be on red alert with a road game in a back-to-back set in Phoenix on Thursday. Gasol has a seventh-round value per game this season.
Dec 15 - 12:46 AM
Pau Gasol (rest) will not play Friday night
Dec 23 - 1:46 AM
Pau Gasol double-doubles in win
Dec 21 - 12:07 AM
Paul Gasol has solid night
Dec 16 - 12:23 AM
Pau Gasol scores 17 in win vs. Boston
Dec 15 - 12:46 AM
More Pau Gasol Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Antonio Spurs Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
27
712
319
214
74
11
135
267
.506
34
57
.596
15
33
.455
31
34
11.8
7.9
2.7
0.4
1.3
1.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
MEM
82
36.7
6.7
13.0
.518
0.0
0.1
.200
4.1
5.8
.709
2.9
6.0
8.9
2.7
2.7
0.5
2.1
2.4
17.6
2002
MEM
82
36.0
6.9
13.6
.510
0.0
0.1
.100
5.1
6.9
.736
2.3
6.4
8.8
2.8
2.6
0.4
1.8
2.7
19.0
2003
MEM
78
31.5
6.5
13.4
.482
0.1
0.2
.267
4.7
6.6
.714
2.6
5.1
7.7
2.5
2.4
0.6
1.7
2.4
17.7
2004
MEM
56
32.0
6.4
12.4
.514
0.0
0.1
.167
5.0
6.6
.768
2.3
5.0
7.3
2.4
2.4
0.7
1.7
2.6
17.8
2005
MEM
80
39.2
7.5
14.9
.503
0.0
0.2
.250
5.3
7.7
.689
2.4
6.5
8.9
4.6
2.9
0.6
1.9
2.3
20.4
2006
MEM
59
36.2
7.8
14.5
.538
0.1
0.2
.273
5.1
6.8
.748
2.5
7.3
9.8
3.4
2.7
0.5
2.1
2.3
20.8
2007
LAK
66
35.6
7.2
13.5
.534
0.1
0.2
.250
4.4
5.5
.807
2.3
6.0
8.4
3.2
1.9
0.5
1.5
2.1
18.9
2008
LAK
81
37.1
7.3
12.9
.567
0.0
0.0
.500
4.2
5.4
.781
3.2
6.4
9.6
3.5
1.9
0.6
1.0
2.1
18.9
2009
LAK
65
37.0
7.0
13.0
.536
0.0
0.1
.000
4.4
5.6
.790
3.7
7.6
11.3
3.4
2.2
0.6
1.7
2.3
18.3
2010
LAK
82
37.1
7.2
13.7
.529
0.0
0.0
.333
4.3
5.2
.823
3.3
6.9
10.2
3.3
1.7
0.6
1.6
2.5
18.8
2011
LAK
65
37.4
7.1
14.1
.501
0.1
0.4
.259
3.1
4.0
.782
2.8
7.6
10.4
3.7
2.2
0.6
1.4
2.0
17.4
2012
LAK
49
33.8
5.5
11.8
.466
0.2
0.6
.286
2.6
3.6
.702
2.3
6.3
8.6
4.1
2.1
0.5
1.2
1.9
13.7
2013
LAK
60
31.4
7.1
14.8
.480
0.1
0.2
.286
3.1
4.2
.736
2.1
7.6
9.7
3.4
2.4
0.5
1.5
2.1
17.4
2014
CHI
78
34.4
7.3
14.8
.494
0.2
0.3
.462
3.8
4.7
.803
2.8
9.0
11.8
2.7
2.0
0.3
1.9
1.9
18.5
2015
CHI
72
31.9
6.5
13.8
.469
0.3
1.0
.348
3.2
4.0
.792
2.2
8.9
11.0
4.1
2.3
0.6
2.0
2.1
16.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
MEM
82
3007
551
1064
.518
1
5
.200
338
477
.709
238
492
730
223
224
41
169
195
1441
2002
MEM
82
2948
569
1116
.510
1
10
.100
416
565
.736
192
528
720
229
213
34
148
220
1555
2003
MEM
78
2458
506
1049
.482
4
15
.267
365
511
.714
206
394
600
198
187
44
132
185
1381
2004
MEM
56
1790
357
695
.514
1
6
.167
282
367
.768
130
280
410
135
137
37
93
146
997
2005
MEM
80
3132
600
1194
.503
3
12
.250
425
617
.689
191
522
713
371
235
46
153
184
1628
2006
MEM
59
2133
462
858
.538
3
11
.273
299
400
.748
149
432
581
201
162
29
126
137
1226
2007
LAK
66
2349
475
890
.534
4
16
.250
292
362
.807
155
398
553
211
124
30
98
139
1246
2008
LAK
81
3006
592
1045
.567
1
2
.500
343
439
.781
262
518
780
284
157
52
81
172
1528
2009
LAK
65
2404
452
844
.536
0
5
.000
286
362
.790
243
491
734
218
143
37
113
152
1190
2010
LAK
82
3040
593
1120
.529
1
3
.333
354
430
.823
268
568
836
273
142
48
130
203
1541
2011
LAK
65
2428
459
917
.501
7
27
.259
204
261
.782
183
495
678
238
142
37
88
127
1129
2012
LAK
49
1655
270
579
.466
8
28
.286
125
178
.702
111
310
421
200
104
24
61
93
673
2013
LAK
60
1883
425
885
.480
4
14
.286
187
254
.736
124
456
580
201
141
27
92
124
1041
2014
CHI
78
2682
570
1153
.494
12
26
.462
294
366
.803
220
699
919
210
158
25
147
147
1446
2015
CHI
72
2296
467
995
.469
24
69
.348
229
289
.792
155
638
793
294
164
42
146
148
1187
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
@HOU
1
26
5
8
.625
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
9
10
2
2
0
2
3
10
Dec 18
NO
1
24
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
1
4
.250
5
9
14
4
1
0
2
1
7
Dec 15
@PHO
1
24
8
12
.667
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
2
7
9
3
2
0
0
1
18
Dec 14
BOS
1
35
7
12
.583
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
1
12
13
6
0
2
1
0
17
Dec 10
BKN
1
25
6
13
.462
1
1
1.000
2
3
.667
0
5
5
4
3
0
1
5
15
Dec 8
@CHI
1
31
6
11
.545
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
8
10
3
1
0
1
0
13
Dec 6
@MIN
1
26
4
10
.400
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
1
6
7
1
1
0
0
2
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
Sidelined
Coach Gregg Popovich said after Thursday's game that Tony Parker (rest) will not play against the Blazers on Friday.
Tony Parker hit 1-of-8 shots for two points, three assists and two rebounds in Thursday’s loss against the Clippers. He has been on the decline since the 2012-13 season and is now averaging a career-low 10.0 points per game. He should only be considered in deep leagues as he is more of a headache than an asset to own at this stage in his career. Patty Mills is expected to get the start on Friday, but he has not done much with his opportunities when given the start.
Dec 23
2
Patty Mills
3
Nicolas Laprovittola
4
Dejounte Murray
SG
1
Danny Green
2
Manu Ginobili
Sidelined
Manu Ginobili (rest) did not travel with the Spurs for their two-game road trip.
That means he will not play on Thursday night against the Clippers or in Portland on Friday. Ginobili has played well with 14.5 points per game in 19.0 minutes over his last two. With him out, there should be more Jonathon Simmons while Danny Green should see a little added run.
Dec 21
3
Jonathon Simmons
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
David Lee
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
Sidelined
Coach Gregg Popovich said after Thursday's game that Pau Gasol (rest) will not play against the Blazers on Friday.
In Thursday's loss, Gasol hit 5-of-11 shots for 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks vs. the Clippers. This was his highest scoring game since Dec. 2. He has had a good month of December, averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon should see more run on Friday with Gasol out.
Dec 23
2
Dewayne Dedmon
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
The Rotoworld hoops crew discusses the players that have surprised them the most this season.
