Coach Gregg Popovich said after Thursday's game that Pau Gasol (rest) will not play against the Blazers on Friday. In Thursday's loss, Gasol hit 5-of-11 shots for 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks vs. the Clippers. This was his highest scoring game since Dec. 2. He has had a good month of December, averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon should see more run on Friday with Gasol out. Source: Tom Orsborn on Twitter

Pau Gasol scored 10 points with 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks and two turnovers in 26 minutes against the Rockets on Tuesday. For the first time ever, Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge each had a double-double as teammates in the same game. Gasol's rebounding has been solid lately with five double-doubles this month -- LMA had his first of December 2016. His minutes have also held steady lately, but his fantasy owners will be on red alert with a road back-to-back set against the Clippers on Thursday and Blazers on Friday.

Paul Gasol hit 8-of-12 shots for 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists in Thursday night’s win against the Suns. Gasol tied fellow teammate, Kawhi Leonard, for a team-high in points and finished one rebound shy of his fourth double-double in the month of December. He has picked up his production over the last couple of weeks, scoring at least 15 points in five of his last seven games. Fantasy owners who toughed it out with Gasol, are being rewarded now. He has played seven games in a row and at least 25 minutes in those contests, so it is only a matter of time before we get "Popped."