Pau Gasol | Center/Forward | #16

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (36) / 7/6/1980
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 250
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (3) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Coach Gregg Popovich said after Thursday's game that Pau Gasol (rest) will not play against the Blazers on Friday.
In Thursday's loss, Gasol hit 5-of-11 shots for 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks vs. the Clippers. This was his highest scoring game since Dec. 2. He has had a good month of December, averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon should see more run on Friday with Gasol out. Dec 23 - 1:46 AM
Source: Tom Orsborn on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
277123192147411135267.5063457.5961533.455313411.87.92.70.41.31.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001MEM8236.76.713.0.5180.00.1.2004.15.8.7092.96.08.92.72.70.52.12.417.6
2002MEM8236.06.913.6.5100.00.1.1005.16.9.7362.36.48.82.82.60.41.82.719.0
2003MEM7831.56.513.4.4820.10.2.2674.76.6.7142.65.17.72.52.40.61.72.417.7
2004MEM5632.06.412.4.5140.00.1.1675.06.6.7682.35.07.32.42.40.71.72.617.8
2005MEM8039.27.514.9.5030.00.2.2505.37.7.6892.46.58.94.62.90.61.92.320.4
2006MEM5936.27.814.5.5380.10.2.2735.16.8.7482.57.39.83.42.70.52.12.320.8
2007LAK6635.67.213.5.5340.10.2.2504.45.5.8072.36.08.43.21.90.51.52.118.9
2008LAK8137.17.312.9.5670.00.0.5004.25.4.7813.26.49.63.51.90.61.02.118.9
2009LAK6537.07.013.0.5360.00.1.0004.45.6.7903.77.611.33.42.20.61.72.318.3
2010LAK8237.17.213.7.5290.00.0.3334.35.2.8233.36.910.23.31.70.61.62.518.8
2011LAK6537.47.114.1.5010.10.4.2593.14.0.7822.87.610.43.72.20.61.42.017.4
2012LAK4933.85.511.8.4660.20.6.2862.63.6.7022.36.38.64.12.10.51.21.913.7
2013LAK6031.47.114.8.4800.10.2.2863.14.2.7362.17.69.73.42.40.51.52.117.4
2014CHI7834.47.314.8.4940.20.3.4623.84.7.8032.89.011.82.72.00.31.91.918.5
2015CHI7231.96.513.8.4690.31.0.3483.24.0.7922.28.911.04.12.30.62.02.116.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001MEM8230075511064.51815.200338477.709238492730223224411691951441
2002MEM8229485691116.510110.100416565.736192528720229213341482201555
2003MEM7824585061049.482415.267365511.714206394600198187441321851381
2004MEM561790357695.51416.167282367.7681302804101351373793146997
2005MEM8031326001194.503312.250425617.689191522713371235461531841628
2006MEM592133462858.538311.273299400.748149432581201162291261371226
2007LAK662349475890.534416.250292362.80715539855321112430981391246
2008LAK8130065921045.56712.500343439.78126251878028415752811721528
2009LAK652404452844.53605.000286362.790243491734218143371131521190
2010LAK8230405931120.52913.333354430.823268568836273142481302031541
2011LAK652428459917.501727.259204261.78218349567823814237881271129
2012LAK491655270579.466828.286125178.702111310421200104246193673
2013LAK601883425885.480414.286187254.73612445658020114127921241041
2014CHI7826825701153.4941226.462294366.803220699919210158251471471446
2015CHI722296467995.4692469.348229289.792155638793294164421461481187
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@HOU12658.62500.00000.00019102202310
Dec 18NO12437.42900.00014.2505914410217
Dec 15@PHO124812.66701.000221.0002793200118
Dec 14BOS135712.58312.500221.000112136021017
Dec 10BKN125613.462111.00023.6670554301515
Dec 8@CHI131611.54513.33300.00028103101013
Dec 6@MIN126410.40023.66712.5001671100211

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Nicolas Laprovittola
4Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
 

 